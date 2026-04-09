​LG Sound Suite M7 Floor Stand FS-M71

• The following stands can be used depending on the speaker model.

- M7: FS-M71(Stand × 1), FS-M72(Stand × 2)

- M5: FS-M51(Stand × 1), FS-M52(Stand × 2)

- The number of components may vary depending on the stand model.

• The stand does not include a power cord. Use the power cord included with the Sound Suite

speaker, or purchase a separate power cord from LGE.COM. (Separate power cord length: 3.5 m)

• When assembling, ensure that all of the provided screws are attached. If the screws are not fully tightened, the product may tilt or tip over, resulting in damage. Tightening the screws with excessive force may cause them to come off due to abrasion of the screw joint.