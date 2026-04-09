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masterchef Andy

masterchef Andy

LG x MasterChef Australia

As the official large appliance partner of MasterChef Australia 2026,
LG powers a new era of cooking though precision and performance.

 

 

1 Competition period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 19/04/2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 09/08/2026. To enter, tell us in 25 words or less why life’s good at home. Judging will take place on 11 August 2026. The Participant who receives the Prize will be the best entry submitted during the Promotion Period as judged by the judging panel on the basis of creative skill and merit. Visit www.lg.com/au/masterchef to enter and for full terms and conditions (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Competition). Chance plays no part in determining the winner. If a product selected by the winner is not available, LG will offer a product of similar value. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas.

Meet Andy

As an LG ambassador, Andy Allen brings his expertise into the kitchen, highlighting how innovation can simplify and elevate everyday cooking.

With LG appliances, every dish and every clean-up is effortlessly refined.

InstaView Fridge

Knock twice to see inside and help keep food fresher for longer.

View range

AI Wash

Thanks to AI Wash and Auto Dosing, LG washing machines know how to handle your dirty laundry.2

View range

InstaView Oven

Easy clean up with 10 minute steam clean cycles.3

View range

Shop the look

Shop the look

Explore the range

Cook like Andy and upgrade your home with LG's premium range of kitchen appliances.

looking in the fridge

Fridge

oven

Oven

dishwasher

Dishwasher

washing machine

Washing Machine

styler

Styler

2 AI sensing on select models and cycles, for loads under 3kg only. Results vary by fabric type and load.


3 Blue EasyCleanTM requires adding water to the water tank for steam generation. The results may vary depending on oven use and the cleaning frequency of oven.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 