will.i.am in white outfit is holding xboom Grab.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    All new xboom, inspired by will.i.am

Why choose xboom by will.i.am?

Experiential Architect for xboom

LG partnered with seven-time Grammy winner and pop culture icon will.i.am to redefine xboom with a fresh take on sound and style. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

Signature sound by will.i.am

Professionally refined by the legend himself to deliver balanced sound with a warm tone. With his deep expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned 'xboom by will.i.am' for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Stylish design meets pop culture

Designed to push boundaries and enhance comfort, while keeping all the fun with style inspired by pop culture. Compact size and a convenient strap make it easy to carry your speaker everywhere.

AI-powered audio experience

AI analyses audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre and your listening space*, while AI Lighting enhances every beat and mood by syncing colour to sound.

*LG ThinQ app are required to activate select sound modes. AI Calibration Feature utilises smartphone microphone and an LG ThinQ app.

Introducing xboom by will.i.am series

Grab your music on the go

Your go-to speaker for outdoor adventures. Dynamic sound comes in style, with a convenient strap. Engineered for the outdoors and built to endure. Tested against 7 US military-grade durability standards* and IP67 rating,** your speaker is tough enough to handle drops, dust, water, high temperature, and more, so grab your music and hit the road.

Learn More

*Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Unpackaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z- axis) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Unpackaged product, test duration of 15 minutes with a drip rate of more than 280L/m2/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis).

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure I.  Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7.  Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl)  and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry).

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust.  Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr.

**IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.)

Stage-ready for powerful sound, anywhere

Planning to throw an epic party? Turn up your party with wide stereo sound and powerful bass. The versatile wedge design helps transform any setting into a stage. Experience lighting that syncs with your music, while you unleash your inner sat with Karaoke and DJ effects.*

Learn More

*Function available in LG ThinQ App (iOS/Android). Microphone and guitar not included. IPX4 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against splashing water from any direction.

Bounce to your rhythm anytime, anywhere

Unleash your sound wherever you go.  

Crafted for those who live life to the fullest, xboom Bounce is your personal audio powerhouse. Bounce with powerful beats, for vibrant sound wherever you go — whether you're dancing in your living room, soaking up the sun at the beach, or setting the mood on your camping adventure.

Learn More

Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Unpackaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z- axis) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Unpackaged product, test duration of 15 minutes with a drip rate of more than 280L/m2/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis).

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure I.  Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7.  Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl)  and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry).

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust.  Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr.

IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.)

Find your xboom here

You can also purchase the xboom products from the following retailers. 

Click to check out special discounts and promotions.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 