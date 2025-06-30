Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
  • Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. Learn More 

LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker

LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker

STAGE301
LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker, STAGE301
LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker, STAGE301
LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker, STAGE301
LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker, STAGE301
LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker, STAGE301

Key Features

  • Amp up your party with Woofer and Midranges by Peerless
  • Wedge design transforms any setting into a stage
  • Keep the show on the road with a battery that lasts up to 12 hours^
  • AI Sound & AI Calibration automatically adjusts the sound to suit the genre and space you're in
  • AI Lighting syncs the speaker's colourful lighting to your music
  • IPX4 Water Resistant, ready for spills, sprays or splashes**
More
2025 Tech Radar Award logo

Tech Radar

Best party speaker

The sound signature of LG's new speakers is warm, fun and expressive

Digital Trends 2025 award logo

xboom Stage 301

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Best audio products of CES 2025

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Stage 301 on his shoulder.

xboom signature sound, tuned by will.i.am

Introducing the new xboom Stage 301, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound refined by the expert, embodied in a stage-ready design.

LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Stage 301, will.i.am

LG partnered with seven-time Grammy winner and pop culture icon will.i.am to redefine xboom with a fresh take on sound and style. The result is 'xboom by will.i.am', a line professionally refined by the legend himself to deliver balanced sound with a warm tone. With his deep expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned the xboom Stage 301 to produce bold, powerful sound that makes every party unforgettable.

Unique sound UI, crafted by will.i.am

Experience the extraordinary sound UI, crafted for a unique xboom experience. From powering on/off, to connecting via Bluetooth, adjusting the volume, and more, every operational sound has been developed in collaboration with will.i.am. 

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Powerful sound, anywhere

Turn up your party with wide stereo sound and powerful bass. Manufactured by Peerless, a maker of high-end audio units for nearly a century, the 6.5” woofer and 2.5” midranges deliver exceptional sound quality.

Stage-ready for any site

The versatile wedge design helps transform any setting into a stage. Whether placed upright or tilted, the xboom adapts to suit your space.

On the left xboom Stage 301 stands on the ground in front of dancing peoeple. In the middle part xboom Stage 301 is placed on its stand next to drums. On the right xboom Stage 301 stands on a table in a living room.

Carry the beat everywhere

Designed for portability, xboom's built-in handle makes it convenient to take the party with you, wherever you're headed.

On top will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Stage 301 on his shoulder. In the middle, xboom Stage 301's partial image held by a hand stays on the left while its handle's close-up image stays on the right. On the bottom-left will.i.am in white outift stands right next to xboom Stage 301 on the ground. On the bottom-right will.i.am is holding xboom Stage 301 with his right hand.

AI Sound

Feel every genre just right

Choose sound modes that match your music. Manually select from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes, or let AI set the optimal mode for you. AI analyses audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.*

will.i.am in white outfit and white cap is holding xboom Stage 301 with his both arms to his face.

*LG ThinQ app are required to activate select sound modes.

AI Calibration

Full, abundant sound for your space

Hear clear and vibrant sound from front to back, no matter how large the room. AI calibrates audio to the size and shape of the surrounding space, so you don't need to adjust your speaker to the venue.*

*Feature utilises smartphone microphone and an LG ThinQ app.

AI Lighting

Sync colour to sound

Experience lighting that syncs with your music. AI analyses different genres and adjusts the lighting to match your playlist. The dual-bar lighting with 9 lighting modes brings vibrant colour to your vibe. Plus, informative lighting lets you know the volume level and connection status at-a-glance.

Karaoke & DJ Effects

Unleash your inner star

It's time to take centre stage. Plug in a mic or connect a guitar and perform your favourite songs. Use the LG ThinQ App to tweak your vocals to a perfect pitch with Karaoke Creator. Add custom DJ sound effects and loops while turning up the amps on the instrumentals.*

On the left xboom Stage 301's top view with its knobs and buttons marked. To the right two mobile phones are placed with the xboom app screens shown.

*Function available in LG ThinQ App (iOS/Android). Microphone and guitar not included.

Charge less, play more

Party on and on and on, with up to 12 hrs of playtime. Enjoy your music on the go, from a speaker designed to keep up with you.^

^Up to 12 hours battery run time applies when the volume is at 50%, lighting is off,  sound effects is off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.

Ready for spills, sprays or splashes

Equipped with a water-resistant IPX4 rating, the xboom can keep the beats going.**

A sde of outddoor pool is shown and a flock of people is standing behind. xboom Stage 301 is placed facing to the pool with some splash of water on it.

**IPX4 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against splashing water from any direction.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Grab, Bounce and Stage 301 are placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Stage 301 its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Auracast™

Share the sound, amplify the vibe

Easily sync and share sound with Auracast™. Just press the dedicated button to connect multiple xboom speakers and enjoy immersive, amplified audio – perfect for parties, gatherings, or group streaming.*

*Compatible models include LG xboom Grab, Bounce, and Stage 301. The paired audio connection range is up to 10 metres, but it may vary depending on the environment. Some features may not be available with Auracast™; please refer to the user manual for more details.

All Spec

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

