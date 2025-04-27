Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Experience culinary excellence

Experience culinary excellence

LG is proud to be the exclusive large appliance partner of MasterChef Australia 2025. Join us in celebrating a season of culinary brilliance, powered by innovation.

MasterChef ready!

Experience the perfect blend of innovation and culinary artistry with LG’s appliances featured in MasterChef Australia 2025. From ovens to refrigerators, LG appliances are the heart of culinary creativity.

Meet the returning chefs

Fan favourites from Seasons 1 to 16 are back in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for another shot at the title.

Experience culinary excellence

Watch Nat create magic in the kitchen

Meet Nat Thaipun, the talented winner of MasterChef Australia 2024. In this exclusive Dinner Party series, she showcases her culinary prowess using LG's appliances.

Join Nat for dinner

Watch Nat create a stunning dinner using the LG InstaView™ Oven.

A mouthwatering dessert

Join Nat Thaipun for a delightful dessert experience hidden in the LG Fridge with InstaView™!

The ultimate clean up

Experience the convenience of the LG WashTower™, Australia's largest capacity washing machine.

Discover Nat’s signature recipes – revealed in the Knockout Kitchen

MasterChef Australia 2024 winner Nat Thaipun faced a culinary twist - she knocked on the LG Fridge with InstaView™ to reveal the secret ingredients she had to cook with.. Discover the incredible dishes she created on the fly, using LG’s cooking appliances.

Steamed Snapper with Lime Chilli Sauce

Steamed Snapper with Lime Chilli Sauce

View recipe
Southern Thai Air-Fried Chicken

Southern Thai Air-Fried Chicken

View recipe
Thai Pandan Steamed Cake

Thai Pandan Steamed Cake

View recipe

Cool innovation, inside and out

Become MasterChef ready!

Cool innovation, inside and out

Knock twice to see what’s inside. The LG Fridge with InstaView™ helps keep your ingredients fresh - and your kitchen show-ready.

Cool innovation, inside and out View fridge range

Cook like a MasterChef

Become MasterChef ready!

Cook like a MasterChef

From air-frying to baking, LG’s Ovens with InstaView™ helps you create
restaurant-quality results - effortlessly.

Cook like a MasterChef View cooking range

Clean-up made easy

Become MasterChef ready!

Clean-up made easy

Take the hassle out of laundry with LG’s sleek, space-saving WashTower™.
Powerful, and built for busy kitchens - and even busier chefs.

Clean-up made easy View laundry range

Explore appliances

Ovens

Ovens

Learn more >

Fridges

Fridges

Learn more >

Washer & Dryer

Washer & Dryer

Learn more >

Dishwashers

Dishwashers

Learn more >
