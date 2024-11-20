We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG microwave ovens
LG is proud to have been awarded CHOICE Best Brand Microwave two years in a row in 2019 and 2020, and Highest Performing Brand in 2021, 2022, 2023 with a Best Brand score of 88%. Discover the versatility of cooking with LG smart inverter technology and explore our range of sleek, minimalist microwave ovens today. Bring out your inner master chef!
LG microwave cooker and convection microwave ovens make it possible to cook just about any dish you fancy - with up to 1200 Watts of power, our selection of microwave ovens can help reduce cooking and reheating time whilst evenly heating the contents. Our microwaves come in varying capacities ranging from small, to a huge 56L large capacity.
Check out LG smart inverter technology and explore our range of sleek and functional microwave ovens.
