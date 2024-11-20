We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Experience Next-Level Cleaning with LG's Diverse Washing Machines
Whether you're looking for a compact washing machine for your studio apartment or a large-capacity model for your bustling family home, LG has you covered. We proudly offer a wide variety of innovative washing machines designed to meet your unique laundry needs in Australia. Every LG washing machine is expertly engineered, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design to deliver a superior laundry experience. Here's a quick overview of the different kinds of washers you can find in our catalogue:
The award-winning LG top load washing machines provide a user-friendly design that many homeowners love. They allow for easy loading and unloading without the need to bend over, making them a good choice for those with back issues or mobility concerns. Moreover, top load machines from LG feature TurboDrum® technology that improves the washing action, delivering a brilliant wash.
Offering high efficiency and excellent performance, the large capacity LG front load washing machines are perfect for those tackling large laundry loads. These machines are packed with advanced features, including the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes clean. Plus, their sleek and modern design adds a touch of style to your laundry room.
If you're looking to save space, the LG washer and dryer combos may be just what you need. Combining a washing machine and dryer in one unit, these machines offer the convenience of doing your laundry from start to finish in a single appliance.
LG's WashTower™ takes laundry convenience to a whole new level. This single-unit, stacked design combines a front load washing machine and a dryer, offering both functionalities in a space-saving package. But it's more than just compact — the WashTower™ comes with Smart Pairing technology, which selects the optimal dryer setting based on the wash cycle you choose. Plus, with the ThinQ® app^, you can start, stop and track your laundry from anywhere.
Your Perfect Laundry Solution Awaits: Browse Our Site Today
With the incredible selection of washing machines from LG, laundry day might just become your favourite day of the week. From the more classic top loaders to the innovative WashTower™, LG is here to make laundry less of a chore and more of a joy. Explore our catalogue today!
What size washing machine do I need?
The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 5 and 7 kg load capacity, might suffice. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 8 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household.
How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?
Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis™ for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.
How can I improve the energy efficiency of my washing machine?
Improving the energy efficiency of your washing machine involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.
*AI DD® available in Cotton cycles only.
^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included
LG washing machines deliver a powerful, yet gentle wash for your clothes. Featuring innovative inverter direct drive technology, steam cycles and ezDispense® auto-dosing, to take your laundry to the next level. Make laundry day easier with LG. LG is proud to have been awarded CHOICE as Australia's best top load washer brand 2022 and 2023. Our versatile range of washing machines includes top loader machines, front loader machines and washer and dryer combos in small and large capacities ranging from a smaller 7.5kg, through to 10kg, 12kg and even 17kg so that you can find the perfect washer to suit your needs for more efficient laundry days. Browse the full collection of washing machines to learn more.
