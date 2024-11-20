We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG single split inverter air conditioners
LG’s cooling technology in their split system air conditioners makes it easy to customise your temperature setting in your home. Our air conditioners are perfect for heating or cooling a room in your household. With smart controls and intelligent technology, you can direct the air to where you want it. Our ACs also offer powerful airflow, 10 year compressor parts warranty, and responsive controls so you can adjust the temperature as per your need.
The LG smart ThinQ app lets you access and control your air conditioner with your smartphone even when you're not at home. Choose from various cooling and heating capacities and fit them according to your space requirements. Contact a local representative in LG Australia to know more about the split system aircon and how it can fit your space.
