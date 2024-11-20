We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen & LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
2 Products in this Bundle
TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in atelier and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.
*The battery run time applies in Home Mode, Volume Level 10 and continuous video streaming. This will vary depending on settings, usage and other factors.
All your favourites in one place
*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
*Internet connection, NFC enabled device and LG ThinQ AI account/s required for NFC functionality.
A TV is placed in cozy bedroom and the screen shows TV show – TED LASSO. There is a mobile device on the same image that shows AirPlay UI in its screen. There are Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo placed on right top corner of image.
The easy way to share and play
*Requires home Wi-Fi network. Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices (not included). Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
*Portrait viewing may not be supported by all apps and may work differently depending on the app used.
*Requires home Wi-Fi network. Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices (not included). Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. **Internet connection, NFC enabled device and LG ThinQ AI account/s required for NFC functionality.
*LG XT7S and LG StanbyME are sold separately.
Streamlined control, from pair to play
The LG XT7S speaker is attached on the LG StanbyME in the living room. The screen displays the home screen. On the bottom-right corner of the image, LG magic remote is shown.
*Automatically pairs after initial set up.
Sound and Vision in perfect harmony
The LG XT7S speaker is attached to the LG StanbyME against the red background. Sound graphics come out of both the screen and the speaker. The screen shows an orange futuristic image.
Take your enjoyment with you
A woman enjoying music on the outdoor terrace with LG XT7S speaker.
^The battery run time applies when volume is at 50%, Mood Lighting is turned off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.
*IPX5 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against low pressure water stream from any angle.
-
LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen
-
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear voice
-
Audio Output
-
10W
-
Speaker System
-
2Ch
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
-
1265 x 207 x 580
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
23
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
-
621 x 1275 x 397
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
-
397 x 397
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
17.5
PICTURE(DISPLAY)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Display Type
-
Touchscreen LED-LCD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Auto Power Saving, Cinema, Cricket, ISF Expert Bright Room, ISF Expert Dark Room)
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor Gen4
SMART SCREEN
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
GAMING
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Adaptor
-
Yes
-
Phone Cradle
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
-
8806084200600
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
-
3 ½
-
Warranty Period
-
1 Year - Parts and Labour
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
-
8806084119285
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
-
42 x 80 mm
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
20mm x 2
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
20W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
16
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
6 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
326 x 78 x 87 mm
-
Carton Box
-
365 x 136 x 152 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
0.9 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
1.68 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
What people are saying
