LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen & LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

27ART10AKPL.AXT7S

LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen & LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

Front view of horizontal mode

2 Products in this Bundle

Front view of horizontal mode

27ART10AKPL

LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen
Front view

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in atelier and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

TV is placed in front of hammock in terrace. The image is cropped in arch-shape.

Cordless freedom

A built-in battery lets you take StanbyME wherever you need. Lasting up to 3 hours on a single charge*, you can enjoy a movie, workout or study session from anywhere in your space.

*The battery run time applies in Home Mode, Volume Level 10 and continuous video streaming. This will vary depending on settings, usage and other factors.

Three collage of lifestyle images of different people watching TV happily during their downtime.

Rolling icons of OTT streaming services

All your favourites in one place

With streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.*

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

A woman is looking at StanbyME and talking. The standbyME is equipped with a mobile phone.

Tap into a world of entertainment

Mirror content from your phone, tablet, or laptop. Simply tap your compatible device against the NFC logo on the back of the screen to connect and enjoy your favourite content on a larger 27" display.*

*Internet connection, NFC enabled device and LG ThinQ AI account/s required for NFC functionality.

A TV is placed in cozy bedroom and the screen shows TV show – TED LASSO. There is a mobile device on the same image that shows AirPlay UI in its screen. There are Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo placed on right top corner of image.

The easy way to share and play

StanbyME supports AirPlay 2, allowing you to stream, share, and mirror your favourite content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And with HomeKit, you can use the HomeKit app or Siri on your Apple devices to easily turn StanbyME on and off, switch inputs, and control the volume.*

*Requires home Wi-Fi network. Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices (not included). Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

One image on the left shows the close up of a TV placed in kitchen – a man is touching the screen while cooking. Another image on right shows a woman watching TV with holding remote control in her hands.

Touch Screen for simple control

An intuitive touch screen lets you operate StanbyME with ease.* Just tap to open apps, pause videos, change settings, and more. When the screen is out of reach, a handy remote lets you stay in control from the comfort of your seat.

*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.

The TV screen shows green swinging object that keeps splitting the dominos. The TV rotates, swivels back to left, and tilts downward. There is a curved thin line in background.

Rotate, swivel, tilt, adjust

Multiple adjustment options let you watch in comfort no matter where from, including up to 180° manual rotation for landscape or portrait viewing, 130° swivel, 50° tilt, and 20cm height adjustments.*

*Portrait viewing may not be supported by all apps and may work differently depending on the app used.

There are 9 collage of lifestyle images of people doing different activities while watching TV – a woman is doing yoga while watching yoga tutorial, one man is fixing his bike while watching tutorial, another man is streaming himself singing, and one woman is cooking while watching recipe video. Also there are 5 usage scenes at commercial spaces.

Your go-to screen
for work and play

With a flexible design and support for AirPlay*, NFC**, HDMI, and USB, you can use StanbyME to do more of the things you love, from anywhere you like to enjoy.​

*Requires home Wi-Fi network. Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices (not included). Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. **Internet connection, NFC enabled device and LG ThinQ AI account/s required for NFC functionality.

One image on the left shows the very bottom part of a TV stand that is placed under a desk and another image shows the close-up of five wheels on bottom of TV.

Just roll with it

Five wheels hidden at the base make it easy to move StanbyME around your home. Take it from your workspace, to your kitchen, to your living room, without hassle.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

Boost the sound of LG StanbyME

Works in unison with LG StanbyME*. LG XT7S syncs automatically with LG StanbyME and easily mounts to the stand. The speaker moves with the screen, delivering improved sound with a design that complements any interior.

*LG XT7S and LG StanbyME are sold separately.

Streamlined control, from pair to play

Turn on LG XT7S and it will automatically pair with LG StanbyME.* Turning it on and off is just as easy - simply use the screen's remote control.

The LG XT7S speaker is attached on the LG StanbyME in the living room. The screen displays the home screen. On the bottom-right corner of the image, LG magic remote is shown.

*Automatically pairs after initial set up.

WOW Orchestra

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra combines the LG XT7S and LG StanbyME audio for more impactful sound.

The LG XT7S speaker is attached to the LG StanbyME against the red background. Sound graphics come out of both the screen and the speaker. The screen shows an orange futuristic image.

Close-up of the LG StanbyME screen. The XT7S speaker is attached at the bottom. The screen shows a home screen with the speaker's exclusive widget highlighted. To highlight the app, an enlarged image of the StanbyME speaker widget is also shown.
Dedicated Widget

Easy & Convenient Control

You can easily check battery life, adjust sound EQ, control volume, and more with your speaker's own widget displayed on StanbyME screen.
Rear view of the speaker attached to the LG StanbyME to highlight the adjustable cradle. The speaker's purple mood lighting is on.
Adjustable Cradle

Mount and move easily

Mount your speaker directly to LG StanbyME with a cradle, and adjust its position vertically along the stand.
The LG StanbyME XT7S speaker is placed on the surface, showing the dual passive radiators. Blue graphics come out of the passive radiators and the bottom of the speaker.
Dual Passive Radiators

Bass you can feel

LG XT7S features Dual Passive Radiators to deliver heart-stopping bass. Enjoy powerful sound from a compact speaker.
The LG StanbyME speaker XT7S is placed on the reflective surface, showing its dual tweeters.
Dual Tweeters

Clear and detailed sound

LG XT7S speaker is equipped with 20mm dual tweeters to deliver lifelike sound.

Take your enjoyment with you

You can also use LG XT7S speaker on its own. Connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and enjoy up to 16 hours of playtime^. And don't worry, it's splash-proof.*

A woman enjoying music on the outdoor terrace with LG XT7S speaker.

^The battery run time applies when volume is at 50%, Mood Lighting is turned off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.
*IPX5 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against low pressure water stream from any angle.

Check out the StanbyME Instagram

Discover how StanbyME can fit into your lifestyle.

Check out the StanbyME Instagram Learn more
All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Clear voice

Audio Output

10W

Speaker System

2Ch

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Input

1ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1265 x 207 x 580

Packaging Weight (kg)

23

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

621 x 1275 x 397

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

397 x 397

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

17.5

PICTURE(DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Display Type

Touchscreen LED-LCD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10, HLG

Picture Mode

7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Auto Power Saving, Cinema, Cricket, ISF Expert Bright Room, ISF Expert Dark Room)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor Gen4

SMART SCREEN

Home Dashboard

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 6.0

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Yes

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Adaptor

Yes

Phone Cradle

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

BAR CODE

BAR CODE

8806084200600

REGULATORY

Energy Star Rating

3 ½

Warranty Period

1 Year - Parts and Labour

BARCODE

Barcode

8806084119285

SPEAKER

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Woofer Unit

42 x 80 mm

Passive Radiator

Yes

Tweeter Unit Size

20mm x 2

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

16

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

6 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Battery Indicator

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

326 x 78 x 87 mm

Carton Box

365 x 136 x 152 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.68 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

