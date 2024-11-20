We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
1 Bundle featuring this product
*LG XT7S and LG StanbyME are sold separately.
Streamlined control, from pair to play
The LG XT7S speaker is attached on the LG StanbyME in the living room. The screen displays the home screen. On the bottom-right corner of the image, LG magic remote is shown.
*Automatically pairs after initial set up.
Sound and Vision in perfect harmony
The LG XT7S speaker is attached to the LG StanbyME against the red background. Sound graphics come out of both the screen and the speaker. The screen shows an orange futuristic image.
Take your enjoyment with you
A woman enjoying music on the outdoor terrace with LG XT7S speaker.
^The battery run time applies when volume is at 50%, Mood Lighting is turned off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.
*IPX5 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against low pressure water stream from any angle.
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084119285
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
42 x 80 mm
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
Tweeter Unit Size
20mm x 2
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
20W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
16
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
6 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX5
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
326 x 78 x 87 mm
-
Carton Box
365 x 136 x 152 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
0.9 kg
-
Gross Weight
1.68 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes
