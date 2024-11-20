Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

(0)
Front view

1 Bundle featuring this product

Products in this Bundle: 1
Front view of horizontal mode

27ART10AKPL.AXT7S

LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen & LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.


Boost the sound of LG StanbyME

Works in unison with LG StanbyME*. LG XT7S syncs automatically with LG StanbyME and easily mounts to the stand. The speaker moves with the screen, delivering improved sound with a design that complements any interior.

*LG XT7S and LG StanbyME are sold separately.

Streamlined control, from pair to play

Turn on LG XT7S and it will automatically pair with LG StanbyME.* Turning it on and off is just as easy - simply use the screen's remote control.

The LG XT7S speaker is attached on the LG StanbyME in the living room. The screen displays the home screen. On the bottom-right corner of the image, LG magic remote is shown.

*Automatically pairs after initial set up.

WOW Orchestra

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra combines the LG XT7S and LG StanbyME audio for more impactful sound.

The LG XT7S speaker is attached to the LG StanbyME against the red background. Sound graphics come out of both the screen and the speaker. The screen shows an orange futuristic image.

Close-up of the LG StanbyME screen. The XT7S speaker is attached at the bottom. The screen shows a home screen with the speaker's exclusive widget highlighted. To highlight the app, an enlarged image of the StanbyME speaker widget is also shown.
Dedicated Widget

Easy & Convenient Control

You can easily check battery life, adjust sound EQ, control volume, and more with your speaker's own widget displayed on StanbyME screen.
Rear view of the speaker attached to the LG StanbyME to highlight the adjustable cradle. The speaker's purple mood lighting is on.
Adjustable Cradle

Mount and move easily

Mount your speaker directly to LG StanbyME with a cradle, and adjust its position vertically along the stand.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room with the XT7S speaker attached. People enjoy the music with the screen and speaker combo.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the livingroom with the XT7S speaker attached. A woman draws while listening to music through the screen and speaker combo.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the kitchen with the XT7S speaker attached. A child draws on the screen, and the speaker's yellow mood lighting is on.

The LG StanbyME speaker XT7S is placed on the reflective surface, showing its dual tweeters.
Dual Tweeters

Clear and detailed sound

LG XT7S speaker is equipped with 20mm dual tweeters to deliver lifelike sound.
The LG StanbyME XT7S speaker is placed on the surface, showing the dual passive radiators. Blue graphics come out of the passive radiators and the bottom of the speaker.
Dual Passive Radiators

Bass you can feel

LG XT7S features Dual Passive Radiators to deliver heart-stopping bass. Enjoy powerful sound from a compact speaker.

Take your enjoyment with you

You can also use LG XT7S speaker on its own. Connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and enjoy up to 16 hours of playtime^. And don't worry, it's splash-proof.*

A woman enjoying music on the outdoor terrace with LG XT7S speaker.

^The battery run time applies when volume is at 50%, Mood Lighting is turned off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.
*IPX5 applies to the speaker only and indicates protection against low pressure water stream from any angle.

Print

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806084119285

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    42 x 80 mm

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    20mm x 2

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    20W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    4

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    16

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    6 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX5

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    326 x 78 x 87 mm

  • Carton Box

    365 x 136 x 152 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    0.9 kg

  • Gross Weight

    1.68 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 