Manufacturer's warranty
ProductPC (laptops)
Warranty periodOne (1) year parts and labour
Special warranty conditionsN/A
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will for one (1) year from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair, if, in LG’s opinion, the laptop needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect, appearing and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period. Reference to LG laptop means LG laptop hardware products that are marked with the “LG” brand, including all standard components, but does not include:
a. software, sound cards, speakers, external devices, accessories or parts added to the LG-branded hardware products after they are shipped from LG;
b. accessories or parts that are not installed in the LG factory; or
c. third party components used in conjunction with the LG product including software, peripherals, monitors, keyboards and mice, unless they are included on LG’s standard price list.
This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to service within the country in which the unit was first purchased being Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty.
Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Before you deliver your product for warranty service it is your responsibility to keep a separate backup copy of the contents, because the data may be lost during repair of the product. You are responsible for reinstalling all content including software programs, data and passwords. Recovery and reinstallation of software programs and user data are not covered under the terms of this manufacturer’s warranty.