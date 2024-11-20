Manufacturer's warranty

ProductOLED televisions Warranty periodOne (1) year parts and labour Special warranty conditionsOLED TVs Z2/Z3, G2/G3/G4 series only

Limited Parts Warranty on the OLED Panel:

LG will repair the OLED Panel which in LG’s opinion needs repair because of manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further 4 years from expiration of the standard warranty. The warranty covers the supply of parts only. You must pay the labour or other costs of the Authorised Service Centre. ProductLCD/LED televisions Warranty periodOne (1) year parts and labour Special warranty conditionsN/A ProductTelevision accessories Warranty periodOne (1) year parts and labour Special warranty conditionsN/A

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.

This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.

Before you deliver your product for warranty service it is your responsibility to keep a separate backup copy of the contents, because the data may be lost during repair of the product. You are responsible for reinstalling all content including applications, data and passwords. Recovery and reinstallation of applications and user data are not covered under the terms of this manufacturer's warranty.