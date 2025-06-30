*The offers apply to 2019-2025 LG 4K and 8K Smart TVs supporting webOS4.5 (2019) – webOS25 (2025), StanbyME, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors and accessible in the LG Streaming Week app.Content partner T&Cs apply. Internet connection, subscription and data changes may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required. Offers may close early due to a limited number of voucher coupons.

*aha: Offers ends 30/06/2025. Coupon cannot be reused, this offer cannot be combined with any other offers. The voucher is non-transferable, non redeemable for cash & cannot be resold further. aha reserves the right to modify or revoke the voucher/offer at any point in time.

*Apple TV: Offer ends 7/7/2025. Offer also available in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+. Plan automatically renews at A$12.99 per month until cancelled. T&Cs apply

*Baby Shark World: Offer ends 30/6/2025. The 1-month free trial pass is valid for one-time use only by users who obtain a code from 19 May 2025 to 30 June 2025. The plan will renew at the regular price in your region per month (currently $8.99 per month) until cancelled. T&Cs apply

*BINGE: Offers ends 30/6/2025. New and returning customers only. Not available in conjunction with other BINGE offers or via third-party billing platforms. After offer ends, BINGE subscription will auto-renew at standard pricing (currently $10/mth for BINGE Basic). Not available for use in Very Remote regions of Australia.

*Kayo Sports: Offers ends 30 June 2025, or earlier subject to the availability of voucher coupons. New customers only. Not available in conjunction with other Kayo offers or via third-party billing platforms. After offer ends, Kayo subscription will auto-renew at standard pricing (currently $25/mth for Kayo Standard & $40/mth for Kayo Premium). Not available for use in Very Remote regions of Australia.

*MUBI: Offer ends 30/6/2025. Valid only for new and returning subscribers. Plan renews at A$14.99 per month until cancelled. T&Cs apply

*PLAY.WORKS: Play FREE family-friendly games like PAC-MAN, Tetris, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Doodle Jump, and more—including an exclusive new title— right on your TV!

*STAGE+: Offers ends 30/06/2025. The offer is valid for a monthly subscription. First 3 months are free. Afterwards, the full monthly price (currently USD$14.90 per month) will be charged. The subscription can be cancelled any time via settings.

*STINGRAY KARAOKE: Offers ends 30/06/2025. By subscribing, you will receive a complimentary one-month trial. After the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate (currently $6.99 per month) unless cancelled before the renewal date. You may cancel your subscription at any time. T&Cs apply

*SunNXT: Offers ends 30/06/2025. Users will receive 14 months of access (12 months paid + 2 months free) upon subscribing to the Annual Premium Pack. Offer is applicable only to new users subscribing via QR code shared to LG TV. Auto Pay must be enabled at the time of purchase to access the offer. Offer may be modified or withdrawn at Sun NXT’s discretion. This offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. All subscriptions are subject to Sun NXT’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy