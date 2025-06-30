Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A red box is placed with text saying "LG Streaming Week" on it.

LG Streaming Week

Get Special Offers Each Week

May 19th - June 30th 

 

Enjoy time-limited offers only available during LG Streaming Week. Unlock your subscription now with a special discount.

Enjoy a special offer on
your subscription.

Open the LG Streaming Week app to explore amazing time-limited offers. LG Streaming Week presents a variety of discounted subscriptions for both new and existing LG TV owners.

LG webOS home screen is placed with a red box saying "LG Streaming Week"

 *Offers valid only on 2019-2025 models of 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors.

Get time-limited offers

Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device.

aha

30% off on aha Gold & Telugu Annual Plans

Apple TV

Try for $3.99/mo for 3 months*

Baby Shark World

Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby Shark World

BINGE

BINGE Basic for $4.99/mth for 12 mths

Kayo Sports

First month of Kayo for $1/mth

MUBI

Get 3 months free

PLAY.WORKS

Free + Exclusive Game!

STAGE+

Get 3 months of STAGE+ for free

STINGRAY KARAOKE

Get a One-Month Free Trial

Sun NXT

2 months free with annual packs

How to redeem your benefit

LG logo in a red box, top right number 1

Step 1

Open the LG Streaming Week app on your TV.

App icons in a red box, top right number 2

Step 2

Connect your account to view the subscription offers.

LG TV and remote in a red box, top right number 3

Step 3

Choose the subscription and enjoy content on LG TV.

LG TV with OLED infill image is placed

Discover a world of content on LG TV

Discover a world of content on LG TV Learn More

*The offers apply to 2019-2025 LG 4K and 8K Smart TVs supporting webOS4.5 (2019) – webOS25 (2025), StanbyME, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors and accessible in the LG Streaming Week app.Content partner T&Cs apply. Internet connection, subscription and data changes may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required. Offers may close early due to a limited number of voucher coupons.

 

*aha: Offers ends 30/06/2025. Coupon cannot be reused, this offer cannot be combined with any other offers. The voucher is non-transferable, non redeemable for cash & cannot be resold further. aha reserves the right to modify or revoke the voucher/offer at any point in time.

 

*Apple TV: Offer ends 7/7/2025. Offer also available in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+. Plan automatically renews at A$12.99 per month until cancelled. T&Cs apply

 

*Baby Shark World: Offer ends 30/6/2025. The 1-month free trial pass is valid for one-time use only by users who obtain a code from 19 May 2025 to 30 June 2025. The plan will renew at the regular price in your region per month (currently $8.99 per month) until cancelled. T&Cs apply

 

*BINGE: Offers ends 30/6/2025. New and returning customers only. Not available in conjunction with other BINGE offers or via third-party billing platforms. After offer ends, BINGE subscription will auto-renew at standard pricing (currently $10/mth for BINGE Basic). Not available for use in Very Remote regions of Australia.

 

*Kayo Sports: Offers ends 30 June 2025, or earlier subject to the availability of voucher coupons. New customers only. Not available in conjunction with other Kayo offers or via third-party billing platforms. After offer ends, Kayo subscription will auto-renew at standard pricing (currently $25/mth for Kayo Standard & $40/mth for Kayo Premium). Not available for use in Very Remote regions of Australia.

 

*MUBI: Offer ends 30/6/2025. Valid only for new and returning subscribers. Plan renews at A$14.99 per month until cancelled. T&Cs apply

 

*PLAY.WORKS: Play FREE family-friendly games like PAC-MAN, Tetris, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Doodle Jump, and more—including an exclusive new title— right on your TV!

 

*STAGE+: Offers ends 30/06/2025. The offer is valid for a monthly subscription. First 3 months are free. Afterwards, the full monthly price (currently USD$14.90 per month) will be charged. The subscription can be cancelled any time via settings.

 

*STINGRAY KARAOKE: Offers ends 30/06/2025. By subscribing, you will receive a complimentary one-month trial. After the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate (currently $6.99 per month) unless cancelled before the renewal date. You may cancel your subscription at any time. T&Cs apply

 

*SunNXT: Offers ends 30/06/2025. Users will receive 14 months of access (12 months paid + 2 months free) upon subscribing to the Annual Premium Pack. Offer is applicable only to new users subscribing via QR code shared to LG TV. Auto Pay must be enabled at the time of purchase to access the offer. Offer may be modified or withdrawn at Sun NXT’s discretion. This offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. All subscriptions are subject to Sun NXT’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 