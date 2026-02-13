About Cookies on This Site

Explore the LG Cooking appliances

Ovens

Explore LG's trusted collection of cooking appliances1

Learn more >

Cooktops

Explore LG's trusted collection of cooking appliances2

Learn more >

Rangehoods

Explore LG's trusted collection of cooking appliances3

Learn more >

Microwave Ovens

Microwave Oven

Learn more >

InstaView™ Ovens

This is an image of a couple standing in kitchen.

This is an image of a couple standing in kitchen.

A show is about to begin…

A show is about to begin… View range
Image showing Allergy Care Cycle simulation

Knock twice to see what's cooking

Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.

Image showing exploded diagram of condensor

Cook like a pro with 6-in-1 cooking

Convection Oven, Steam Cooking, Air Fryer, Sous Vide, Dehydrator, Pizza Oven.*

Cleanup

Easier cleanup with the power of steam

Blue EasyClean™ helps you clean your oven in 10 min.

Induction Cooktops

Image of Induction Cooktop

Image of Induction Cooktop

Innovative by design

Innovative by design View range
Auto-Hood Activation

Auto-Hood Activation

Automatically activates compatible LG Rangehood via ThinQ®**

Image showing exploded diagram of condensor

Sliding Touch Controls

Independent sliding touch controls and residual heat indicators. 

Cleanup

Max Power Boost of 3.7kW

Rapidly boil water or heat pans with 3.7kW max Power Boost.***

Rangehoods

Rangehoods

Rangehoods

More power, less noise

More power, less noise View range
Image showing exploded diagram of condensor

Auto-Hood Activation

Automatically turns on/off with compatible LG Cooktop via ThinQ®**

Cleanup

Powerful Performance

Select from four levels of rangehood suction to limit kitchen odours and smoke.  

Control with a touch

Control with a Touch

Activate your Hood with just a touch of your finger.

*Feature set varies by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

**LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

***Some models require combining Power Boost with Flexi Zone to reach max. power level of 3.7kW.

Microwave Ovens

Rangehoods

Rangehoods

A smart approach to cooking

A smart approach to cooking View range
EasyClean

Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating*

Makes cleaning simple and convenient with just a few wipes.

Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter™

Control heating, defrosting, and proofing effortlessly.

Stable Turntable

Stable Turntable

Minimises rocking and ensures even cooking and reheating.

Learn more about LG Cooking Appliances

Complete your kitchen with the LG range of appliances, designed to complement our award-winning fridges and dishwashers. Elevate your culinary experience with our selection of ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, and microwaves, all crafted to transform your cooking space with sophistication and style. 

 

With LG ovens, cook like a pro with Meat Temperature Probe, Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Dehydrator, Steam Oven, Sous Vide and Pizza Mode. Experience easy maintenance with LG Blue EasyClean™ steam cycle or Pyrolytic Self-cleaning*. Check on cooking progress with the 'Knock, knock' InstaView™ oven door.

 

Experience smart kitchen connectivity with the LG ThinQ app**. LG microwave ovens and convection ovens make it possible to cook just about any dish you fancy.

 

With up to 1200 watts of power, our microwaves can help reduce cooking and reheating time while ensuring even heating. Available in capacities ranging from compact to Australia’s largest microwave at 56 litres. For top-notch performance, sleek design, and modern innovation, explore our cooking range today. 

Browse LG's range of cooking appliances

