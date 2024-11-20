Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TV Buying Guide

How do I choose the best TV for me?

Two women sitting on a sofa in front of a wall-mounted LG TV in a colorful living room, and one woman points a remote at the TV screen.

OLED, QNED or UHD—which TV is best for you? Here's your guide to finding your perfect LG TV and the soundbar to match, whether it's a smart AI TV, an immersive big TV, or an extra colourful picture.

Two women sitting on a sofa eating popcorn. A close-up side angle of the bottom right corner of a wall-mounted LG TV and an LG Soundbar mounted on the wall underneath.

What’s most important to you when buying a TV?

Six features in individual boxes. LG OLED evo The Smartest AI shows the LG alpha 11 Processor on a motherboard graphic in the dark, lit by neon purple light from below, with colorful neon lines running across the motherboard. LG OLED evo Brilliant Contrast shows a whale jumping out of a dark ocean beneath a starry night sky. LG QNED Lifelike Color shows an LG QNED TV displaying a vivid, colorful pattern. LG UHD Best Smart TV shows an LG TV mounted on a wall displaying a movie thumbnail, Quick Cards, and logos of streaming services, with two people sat in front. Ultra Big TV The Bigger, The Clearer shows a 98 inch LG TV mounted on a living room wall. Soundbar Perfect Matching Soundbar shows a close-up angled view of an LG TV and LG Soundbar secured on a stand on a TV cabinet.

Smart AI Brilliant Contrast Lifelike Colour Convenient Smart TV Large Screen Immersion Upgrade your Sound

Why do we need AI for a TV?

Ekranında bir kadın yüzü bulunan LG TV’nin üzerinde kırmızı gradyan bir desen içerisinde “EN AKILLI AI” yazısı yer alıyor. Kadının dış hatları boyunca uzanan kırmızı neon ışıklar ekrandan geçerek daha parlak bir görüntü meydana getiriyor. Sağ altta bir LG alfa 11 AI İşlemci grafiği yer alıyor.

AI is the brain of the LG OLED TV, improving picture, sound quality and usability. Our Smart AI powered by the alpha 11 AI processor learns your preference for mind-blowing immersion.

Picture personalised to you

The simple way to set your ideal picture. Pick your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyses them to create the ideal sharpness, contrast, and colour settings just for you.

Sound optimised for your space

Hear balanced audio that fills your room, without being overpowering. Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning helps your entertainment sound just right.*

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes. AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.

Want bright, crisp TV viewing?

The words 'BRILLIANT CONTRAST' with a soft gradient from light blue to black.

image

Open your eyes to incredible pictures with up to 150% higher peak brightness, powered by Brightness Booster Max.*

See incredible depth and clarity, where the shadows can be as powerful as the highlights. Infinite Contrast utilises OLED's perfect black to make brights appear brighter, colours more vibrant, and images more lifelike.

*Applies to 55/65/77/83" G4. Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement. 

Meet OLED TVs with our smartest AI

Want a TV with lifelike colour?

The words 'LIFELIKE COLOUR' in a multi-colored gradient pattern.

Experience images powered by QNED Colour technology, for vivid colour with suberb realism.

Expert backlighting reveals superb detail

With Precision Dimming Technology, details stay super sharp even on a larger display.*

*Feature available on QNED91/89.

An LG TV mounted on a living room wall with an LG Soundbar mounted directly under. The TV displays two elephants, and a small child stands in front of the TV.

Looking for the biggest QNED TV from LG?

Super-size your entertainment with blockbuster scale and clarity on an ultra-large 98" QNED screen.

Explore a bigger, more vibrant QNED TVs

How about a Smart TV?

The words "LG SMART TV' in an orangey-yellow gradient pattern above a woman exercising on a mat in front of an LG TV. A variety of other channels are shown to the side of the LG TV in rounded rectangle graphics.

TV show thumbnails lay flat across the screen on a black background, and the following logos are above: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV.

Home to your favourite content

Favourite streaming services are at your fingertips.* With so much content to choose from all in one place, everyone can find something great to enjoy.

Your place on TV

With My Profile, get personalised picture settings, movie suggestions, and quick access to favourite apps and shows, all from the one place dedicated to you.* 

Just for me

Categorise your favourite apps and services with dedicated Quick Cards. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. 

Explore our Smart UHD TVs with smarter price

Is bigger better?

The words 'THE BIGGER, THE CLEARER' in a bright purple and peach gradient pattern.

Parlak mor ve şeftali rengi gradyan desen içerisinde “NE KADAR BÜYÜK, O KADAR NET” yazısı.

The bigger the screen, the more immersive your content becomes. Go big to elevate your view with AI Super Upscaling and feel incredible immersion in movies, sports, and games.*

*AI Super Upscaling is not available on QNED81 and UHD models.

Parlak mor ve şeftali rengi gradyan desen içerisinde “NE KADAR BÜYÜK, O KADAR NET” yazısı.

What size TV do you need?

The distance between the seat and the screen should be adjusted based on the display size. For a more immersive cinematic experience, a 40-degree viewing angle is recommended.

An ultra-large LG TV mounted on a wall in a cozy living room displaying a close-up shot of astronaut takes up the majority of the wall. A man sits on a sofa in front watching the TV with a dog, and a night cityscape is beyond the window.

Love movies? Maximise your view.

Bring the cinema home with an Ultra Big TV for a truly immersive experience. 

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The in-image text reads," For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode." followed by "Martin Scorsese, Director, Killers of the Flower Moon" underneath. The Killers of the Flower Moon logo, Apple TV logo, and the words "Coming soon" are below.

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

Transform movie night. Ultra-vivid pictures from Dolby Vision combine with FILMMAKER MODE™ to help preserve the director's intention, optimising picture quality without distortion or over-processing.*

An ultra-large, wall-mounted LG TV fills an entire wall in a cozy living room, and white beads of light emanate from the TV and cascade around the room.

Audio that pulls you into the heart of the action

Hear action surround you, with unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth from Dolby Atmos.*

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

A man sits on a sofa in front of an ultra-large LG TV displaying a basketball game, with his arms in the air as if cheering.

Big TV for the big games

Feel even closer to the action with an ultra large lifelike view and incredible sports features.  

Karanlık bir kurgu stüdyosundaki bir adam LG TV’ye bakıyor. Ekranda “Dolunay Katilleri” filmi görüntüleniyor. Resim içinde “Ev sinemasında tüm filmler filmmaker modunda izlenmelidir.” metni yer alıyor. Ardından, alt kısımda "Martin Scorsese, Yönetmen, Dolunay Katilleri" yazısı görüntüleniyor. Dolunay Katilleri logosu, Apple TV logosu ve “Çok yakında” yazısı aşağıda yer alıyor.

Your favourite sports content in one place

Dive into the action with Sports Portal - the home of all your favourite sports with live games, match highlights, league tables, and more on one screen.

Ultra büyük, duvara monteli LG TV, rahat bir oturma odasındaki tüm duvarı kaplıyor. TV’den yayılan beyaz ışık boncukları odanın etrafını kaplıyor.

Catch every dynamic move with sharp precision

Switch to Sports Mode for a picture tailored to sports with the right brightness, contrast, acoustics, and smooth action.

A side-angle view of an ultra-large LG TV mounted on a wall in a cozy living room displaying a colorful game, and two children sitting on the floor in front of the TV holding game controllers.

Unlock your next adventure

Log into a wider world of gaming, directly from your LG TV. With NVIDIA GeForce Now, get access to hundreds of new games with no need for additional hardware.*

Karanlık bir kurgu stüdyosundaki bir adam LG TV’ye bakıyor. Ekranda “Dolunay Katilleri” filmi görüntüleniyor. Resim içinde “Ev sinemasında tüm filmler filmmaker modunda izlenmelidir.” metni yer alıyor. Ardından, alt kısımda "Martin Scorsese, Yönetmen, Dolunay Katilleri" yazısı görüntüleniyor. Dolunay Katilleri logosu, Apple TV logosu ve “Çok yakında” yazısı aşağıda yer alıyor.

Seamless, synchronised fast action

Feel like a winner every time you play. Pro gaming features like FreeSync, VRR, and eARC come together to create clear, smooth pictures.**

Two LG TVs show gameplay. The left monitor shows Game Dashboard and the right monitor shows Game Optimizer, both appearing on top of the game.

Gaming Central

Easily switch up picture settings, without taking your eye off the game. Quickly change essential settings during play via the on-screen Game Dashboard and let Game Optimiser set the screen just how you like it.

*Compatible with all LG TV models from 2020 onwards (webOS 5.0). Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.

**FreeSync and VRR support apply to selected TV models only. Refer to model specifications for details.

Meet our wide range of Ultra Big TVs

What's the best soundbar to pair with my LG TV?

The words 'ONE EXPERIENCE' in a dark pink and purple gradient pattern.

LG Sound Bars complete the LG TV experience. Enhance your sound with soundbars for your TV with cinema-like sound, so powerful it puts you right in the heart of the action.

An LG TV displaying a man playing guitar and an LG Soundbar directly underneath, with another speaker in front.

LG Sound Bars perfectly complement your LG TV experience.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a classic musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.

Easy & Convenient Interface

With WOW Interface, convenience is turned up a notch. Using your LG TV Remote, you can see the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen* - and easily select sound modes plus check the connection status.

Tidy up your act

Enjoy a streamlined setup with no visible cables between your LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV.* WOWCAST Ready helps you achieve neat, wire-free sound, with lossless 7.1.2 multi-channel audio.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

