Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Person on the couch holding out a remote control. LG AI TV on the wall with LG webOS on the screen.

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs?

Enjoy LG AI TVs made to recognise and understand you. Discover webOS powered by next-level AI for a tailored viewing experience, just for you.

What is a Smart TV?

A smart TV is a television that connects to the internet without needing a set-top box or streaming device, allowing you to enjoy on-demand content from apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ while effortlessly linking with other wireless devices.*

OTT streaming app icons floating on top of various movie posters.

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms app may result in inability to use the app. Content and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

How does AI enhance the smart TV experience?

AI enables smart TVs to be better connected and more immersive. Acting as the TV’s brain, AI-powered processors ensure smoother performance and seamless app transitions. By learning from user patterns, AI can enhance picture and sound, provide personalised recommendations, and unlock voice control functionality—transforming your whole TV viewing experience.

alpha AI Processor Gen2 is on an advanced-looking circuit board.

The next generation of AI TV

What sets LG AI TV apart?

alpha AI Processor with multiple screens coming from it showing some of the different features available in an LG AI TV from the AI Magic Remote, webOS for AI, AI Picture, and AI sound.

LG AI TV - For Every Me

Enjoy picture and sound that intelligently adapts to your space. With AI-powered personalisation, your TV recognises your preferences, adjusts to your needs, and enhances every moment—just for you.

LG AI TV - For Every Me Learn more about LG AI TV

alpha AI Processor for video & sound, built on a decade of expertise

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 reveals stunning images, with extreme detail, colour and realism while also fine-tuning sound to provide the ultimate immersive viewing experience, available on the G5 and M5 OLED TV series.

  • AI Picture

  • AI Sound

webOS-powered personalisation, optimised for every me

Access and command your TV's smart assistant using the remote's voice controls and new AI Button. The point-and-scroll function helps make content searches fast and fun, while handy hotkeys provide shortcuts to your favourite streaming apps.*

*Available on 2025 LG TV models. Some features require an internet connection. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

Compare LG AI TV models to find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5 QNED93A QNED86A
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
LG QNED93 product image
QNED93A
LG QNED86 product image
QNED86A
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 9.1.2ch, AI Clear Sound, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 9.1.2ch, AI Clear Sound (100 inch), Dynamic Sound Booster (100 inch)
Operating System (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
webOS features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote
Learn More Learn More Learn More Learn More Learn More

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space? >

What are the different types of TV screens? >

What's the best TV to suit your lifestyle? >

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 