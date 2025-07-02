Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Mountain range with the frame of a TV around it as a creative way to highlight a large TV screen size. With the label 100 inches.

What's the right TV size for
your space?

Choose a more immersive viewing experience with a LG Ultra Big TV. Enjoy content from movies, sports, and even games with blockbuster scale and clarity on an ultra-big display.

Bigger screens deliver more
immersive experiences

With advancements in TV technology, the higher-resolution displays of today allow you to enjoy the same immersiveness at shorter distances without losing picture quality.¹

Different living rooms with people enjoying their Ultra Big TVs in different ways. In one room, they are watching sports. In the other room, they are watching a movie. In the last room, a video game is on the screen.

How do you find the right TV size?

Choose the right-sized LG Ultra Big TV.² ³

Instructional series showing how the ideal TV size changes based on the viewing distance from the TV. It shows changes from 2.3M to 3M.

With a viewing distance of just 3m, you could go as big as a 100 inch TV

Find the right-sized TV. Calculate your viewing distance using the TV size in centimetres and multiply it by 1.2. A larger TV can help create a more cinematic experience in your space.

How do you measure viewing distance?

• Know the size of your TV by measuring the diagonal length of the screen in centimetres.
• Based on the viewing angle of 40 degrees, multiply your TV size by 1.2 to find the appropriate viewing distance for your TV. 

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers : Recommended Viewiing Distance (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Viewiing Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Why choose an LG Ultra Big TV?

Dull low-resolution cityscape. The alpha 11 AI Processor appears. Different circle icons move around the cityscape showing how the processor is analyzing every element in the frame. The processor pulses with power and the cityscape image is suddenly brighter, more detailed, and with 4K resolution thanks to AI Super Upscaling.

Bringing TV images to life, frame-by-frame

LG TVs powered by alpha AI Processor can upscale low-resolution content and sound to provide enhanced quality picture and audio on an Ultra Big screen.4

Choose from a wide range of Ultra Big TVs

With a wide range of LG TVs to choose from, find the perfect Ultra Big TV to suit your space.

Different living rooms with different LG Ultra Big TVs mounted on the wall. In each of these spaces, the Ultra Big TV is paired with an LG Soundbar.

Discover the right large-screen TV for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED86A QNED93A
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG QNED86 product image
QNED86A
LG QNED93 product image
QNED93A
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65 inch) Up to 85 inch (85, 75, 65 inch)
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Learn More Learn More Learn More Learn More

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What are the different types of TV screens? >

Which TV suits your Lifestyle? >

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs? >

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

¹Screen images simulated.

²The relationship between TV size and distances/angles are based on human visual fields.

3Recommended Cinema Distance by Electronics review magazine in North America(RTings.com) and The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

4Image and sound quality dependent on source material. 

