About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand

32U889SA-W.AAU
+30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Front view
Front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
Front view with monitor height adjusted downward
-15 degree side view
-30 degree side view
-30 degree side view of monitor tilted +25 degrees
-30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
-30 degree side view with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
Rear view
+15 degree rear view
+15 degree side view
+15 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Left side view
Left side view with monitor height adjusted downward
+30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Front view
Front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
Front view with monitor height adjusted downward
-15 degree side view
-30 degree side view
-30 degree side view of monitor tilted +25 degrees
-30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
-30 degree side view with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
Rear view
+15 degree rear view
+15 degree side view
+15 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Left side view
Left side view with monitor height adjusted downward

Key Features

  • 31.5” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS Touch display
  • Tilt, Height, Swivel, and Portrait Mode adjustable stand with wheels
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • 3xUSB-C (1up/2dn, PD 65W), 2xHDMI
  • Magic Remote & Webcam (POGO) support (sold separately)
More
CES 2025 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2025 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Accessories

LG Smart Monitor Swing logo.

Seamless flexibility for work and play

Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.

The picture shows a woman using a LG Smart Monitor Swing with a child, three people sharing a desk and looking at a LG Smart Monitor Swing, a man watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing screen with his dog, and another man doing his work on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A woman is working using a LG Smart Monitor Swing in this image.

Flexibility Powers Productivity

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

31.5" 4K UHD IPS With Touchscreen

In the left image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing in an office displays various charts, while in the right image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing at home is playing a movie.

WebOS
Work & Play

This image shows the back of a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Flexible Stand on Wheels

How people use the LG Smart Monitor Swing

A woman is working on an illustration using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A Working Mum’s Day with Swing 
A man is holding a keyboard in one hand while touching the screen of a LG Smart Monitor Swing with the other.
A Side Hustler's Day with Swing 
A man is watching a video on a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog.
A Content Creator's Day with Swing 
An e-commerce live video is being played on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A Small Business Team's Day with Swing 
A product ad is playing on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a department store.
A Retail Manager's Day with Swing 

31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen

Lifelike visuals you can touch

Immerse yourself in vibrant colour and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen provides easy control and quick access to settings. Enjoy clear images and accurate colours thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 350nits of brightness. Enjoy breathtaking clarity and realistic pictures that make your content come to life.

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).

Easy adjustments for any view

Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customisation. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the elegant gray-white colour complements any house or workspace.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

Rolling stand with a hidden adapter

With its sturdy rolling wheels, effortlessly move it wherever you need, all while enjoying smooth and stable mobility. Plus, the hidden adapter keeps cables neatly concealed, ensuring a clean and organised look.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Flexibility powers productivity

The LG Smart Monitor Swing can be used to perform numerous tasks in almost any environment. Powered by webOS, you can perform home office duties without a PC and access a multitude of information while balancing work and enjoyment. Furthermore, the flexible stand and user-friendly touchscreen improve productivity by facilitating effortless control and adjustments on the go. 

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB-C

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

Three USB-C ports allow for display output, data transfer and device charging (up to 65W) simultaneously over a single cable.  

A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, a USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor, and must be purchased separately.

LG Switch app

Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor Swing, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Effortlessly share content from your smart device to the monitor~ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share^ (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.

The same screen is being shared across a LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, and smartphone using AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

^Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

~Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

webOS

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package and should be puchased separately.

Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro OS or later.

Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services are not provided and may require a subscription payment, and they will need to be purchased separately.

Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re: New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades - up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update.

The webOS Re:New Program that applies to 2025 LG Smart Monitor models, will feature the webOS 24 version.

The webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations*, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.

Game

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through the LG Smart Monitor Swing. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Immerse yourself in customised music via 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently-played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, get popular song recommendations based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your sport teams

Get updated information on your favorite sports teams based on your profile.

LG Fitness

Personalised home fitness

Transform your living room into a personal gym with LG Fitness. Enjoy a wide range of workouts, track your progress, and achieve your goals, all from the comfort of your couch.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they should be purchased separately.

Brightness Control

Bright intelligence in any light

Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.

The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Visuals come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping* adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing screen is showing the ThinQ Home Dashboard interface.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.

Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.

Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and powerfunctions.

Voice control with optional Magic Remote

By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.

A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor Swing’s volume using a Magic Remote.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

The Remote Control is included in the package.

*Magic Remote needs to be purchased separately.

Productivity across workspaces

Boost business efficiency with a versatile monitor

Experience the freedom to conduct your business however you want. Its versatile features, adjustable stand, and expanded connectivity make it the perfect companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs in any work environment.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Personal office: Our smart monitor supports a versatile solution for small-scale presentations and meetings in your personal office.

A man is holding a jacket, while a woman is touching the LG Smart Monitor Swing screen to view the jacket information.

Small business: Our smart monitor enables easy, effective collaboration and ideation with a simple touch.

A patient is lying in a hospital bed, with two medical professionals standing beside them. A LG Smart Monitor Swing is next to the doctor.

Hospital: Our smart monitor can be adjusted to allow patients to comfortably view their test results without having to move.

A man is playing golf at an indoor screen golf facility, with a LG Smart Monitor Swing next to him displaying data.

Screen golf range: Place our smart monitor in your desired indoor space to effortlessly create your own golf practice area.

A woman is looking at an event banner displayed on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a café.

Retail: Our smart monitor displays promotional videos or event banners, making it an effective tool for business promotion.

A man in the VIP lounge is reading the news on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

VIP Lounge: Our smart monitor serves as a private screen for waiting customers in lounges, delivering news or review documents in the VIP lounge.

A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.

Hotel room: Our smart monitor helps you stay productive with the built-in webOS, which offers your favorite productivity apps and services to keep you working seamlessly.

A child is watching an online class on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a room.

Remote learning: Our smart monitor delivers a large, high-resolution display and flexible stand, maximising your study focus and productivity at home.

Four people are sitting around a desk, having a meeting using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A man is holding a jacket, while a woman is touching the LG Smart Monitor Swing screen to view the jacket information.
A patient is lying in a hospital bed, with two medical professionals standing beside them. A LG Smart Monitor Swing is next to the doctor.
A man is playing golf at an indoor screen golf facility, with a LG Smart Monitor Swing next to him displaying data.
A woman is looking at an event banner displayed on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a café.
A man in the VIP lounge is reading the news on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.
A child is watching an online class on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a room.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Display - Curvature

    N/A

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Curvature

    N/A

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Size [cm]

    80

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • DP Version

    N/A

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(3ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Black Stabiliser

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Others (Features)

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • VRR

    N/A

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Dolby Atmos

    N/A

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    5W x2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    900 x 337 x 617

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 1312.3 x 420

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    28.8kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    21.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.1kg

INFO

  • Product name

    32U889SA-W

  • Year

    2025

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    20V, 9A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Calibration Report (Paper)

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI-D (Colour/Length)

    N/A

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    HDMI

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    USB A to C Gender, User Screw 2EA

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 