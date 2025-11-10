We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand
32U889SA-W.AAU
()
CES 2025 Innovation Awards
Honoree
Computer Peripherals & Accessories
Seamless flexibility for work and play
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
How people use the LG Smart Monitor Swing
31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen
Lifelike visuals you can touch
Immerse yourself in vibrant colour and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen provides easy control and quick access to settings. Enjoy clear images and accurate colours thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 350nits of brightness. Enjoy breathtaking clarity and realistic pictures that make your content come to life.
This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).
Easy adjustments for any view
Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customisation. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the elegant gray-white colour complements any house or workspace.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
Rolling stand with a hidden adapter
With its sturdy rolling wheels, effortlessly move it wherever you need, all while enjoying smooth and stable mobility. Plus, the hidden adapter keeps cables neatly concealed, ensuring a clean and organised look.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Flexibility powers productivity
The LG Smart Monitor Swing can be used to perform numerous tasks in almost any environment. Powered by webOS, you can perform home office duties without a PC and access a multitude of information while balancing work and enjoyment. Furthermore, the flexible stand and user-friendly touchscreen improve productivity by facilitating effortless control and adjustments on the go.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
USB-C
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
Three USB-C ports allow for display output, data transfer and device charging (up to 65W) simultaneously over a single cable.
A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To work properly, a USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor, and must be purchased separately.
LG Switch app
Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor Swing, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to the monitor~ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share^ (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
The same screen is being shared across a LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, and smartphone using AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
^Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
~Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package and should be puchased separately.
Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro OS or later.
Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services are not provided and may require a subscription payment, and they will need to be purchased separately.
Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re: New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades - up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update.
The webOS Re:New Program that applies to 2025 LG Smart Monitor models, will feature the webOS 24 version.
The webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.
webOS
Seamless channel surfing
Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.
Game
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through the LG Smart Monitor Swing. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.
Sports
Follow your sport teams
Get updated information on your favorite sports teams based on your profile.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they should be purchased separately.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Visuals come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping* adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and powerfunctions.
Voice control with optional Magic Remote
By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor Swing’s volume using a Magic Remote.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
The Remote Control is included in the package.
*Magic Remote needs to be purchased separately.
Productivity across workspaces
Boost business efficiency with a versatile monitor
Experience the freedom to conduct your business however you want. Its versatile features, adjustable stand, and expanded connectivity make it the perfect companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs in any work environment.
Personal office: Our smart monitor supports a versatile solution for small-scale presentations and meetings in your personal office.
Small business: Our smart monitor enables easy, effective collaboration and ideation with a simple touch.
Hospital: Our smart monitor can be adjusted to allow patients to comfortably view their test results without having to move.
Screen golf range: Place our smart monitor in your desired indoor space to effortlessly create your own golf practice area.
Retail: Our smart monitor displays promotional videos or event banners, making it an effective tool for business promotion.
VIP Lounge: Our smart monitor serves as a private screen for waiting customers in lounges, delivering news or review documents in the VIP lounge.
Hotel room: Our smart monitor helps you stay productive with the built-in webOS, which offers your favorite productivity apps and services to keep you working seamlessly.
Remote learning: Our smart monitor delivers a large, high-resolution display and flexible stand, maximising your study focus and productivity at home.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
Display - Curvature
N/A
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Curvature
N/A
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Colour Bit
10bit
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
D-Sub
NO
Built-in KVM
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
NO
DP Version
N/A
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES(3ea)
Headphone out
NO
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
Line out
NO
Mic In
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C, 2ea)
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
PIP
NO
PBP
NO
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
HW Calibration
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
Black Stabiliser
NO
Crosshair
NO
Others (Features)
NO
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
NO
VRR
N/A
Super Resolution+
NO
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
NO
Camera
NO
Mic
NO
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
Dolby Atmos
N/A
DTS Headphone:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
5W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
900 x 337 x 617
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
727.4 x 1312.3 x 420
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8
Weight in Shipping [kg]
28.8kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
21.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.1kg
INFO
Product name
32U889SA-W
Year
2025
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
20V, 9A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
Calibration Report (Paper)
Display Port
NO
DVI-D
NO
DVI-D (Colour/Length)
N/A
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
HDMI
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
Others (Accessory)
USB A to C Gender, User Screw 2EA
Power Cord
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NO
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
NO
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
