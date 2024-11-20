The LG wireless earbuds are engineered for easy bluetooth connectivity, delivering the high quality sound with the convenience of the compact design of the earbuds. The UV Nano charging case keeps 99.9% of bacteria away from your ears. Enjoy a battery life of up to 18 hours; 6 hours of playtime, and 12 hours in the charging base. The sleek design also gives our earbuds a barely noticeable feel.

Seamlessly answer calls and listen to music while you're at work or at the gym with our bluetooth connectivity and premium sound designed by meridian technology. Browse the collection of wireless earphones at LG Australia.