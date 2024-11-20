LG Kitchen Collection

Complete your kitchen with the LG range of appliances, designed to complement our award-winning fridges and dishwashers. Elevate your culinary experience with our selection of ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, and microwaves, all crafted to transform your cooking space with sophistication and style.

With LG ovens, cook like a pro with Meat Temperature Probe, Convection Oven, Air Fryer, Dehydrator, Steam Oven, Sous Vide and Pizza Mode. Experience easy maintenance with LG Blue EasyClean™ steam cycle or Pyrolytic Self-cleaning*. Check on cooking progress with the 'Knock, knock' InstaView™ oven door.

Experience smart kitchen connectivity with the LG ThinQ app**. LG microwave ovens and convection ovens make it possible to cook just about any dish you fancy.

With up to 1200 watts of power, our microwaves can help reduce cooking and reheating time while ensuring even heating. Available in capacities ranging from compact to Australia’s largest microwave at 56 litres. For top-notch performance, sleek design, and modern innovation, explore our cooking range today.