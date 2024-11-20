We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG DVD burners & drives
Secure and store your data with LG’s innovative backup solutions in the form of burners and drives. LG offers external CD drives, Blu-ray burners, DVD burners and more. They provide BDXL ultimate capacity and a quick disc-writing function that make life easier. Choose from different types of DVD burners and find the right product to suit your needs. Our range includes slim DVD writers and portable DVD writers so that you can conveniently take your device with you when you're on the go.
Explore LG external and internal drives and burners at LG australia that come with features like MAC support, TV connectivity, silent play and more. Discover the full collection online.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Feedback
Please share your thoughts