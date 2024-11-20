Secure and store your data with LG’s innovative backup solutions in the form of burners and drives. LG offers external CD drives, Blu-ray burners, DVD burners and more. They provide BDXL ultimate capacity and a quick disc-writing function that make life easier. Choose from different types of DVD burners and find the right product to suit your needs. Our range includes slim DVD writers and portable DVD writers so that you can conveniently take your device with you when you're on the go.

Explore LG external and internal drives and burners at LG australia that come with features like MAC support, TV connectivity, silent play and more. Discover the full collection online.