Australia has laws to prevent and deal with harm caused by serious online abuse and illegal and restricted online content. Complaints can be directed to the content providers or the eSafety Commissioner. The Office of the eSafety Commissioner investigates complaints about offensive and illegal online content. If you are experiencing online abuse or are concerned about illegal and restricted online content, you can make a complaint to the Office of the eSafety Commissioner.



How eSafety can help | eSafety Commissioner



Anyone of any age who lives in Australia can lodge a complaint and complaints can be made anonymously that means you don’t have to give your name or contact details..

To lodge a complaint to e-Safety, click the link below, select and complete the form applicable to your complaint.



eSafety Complaint Forms