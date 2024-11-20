The LG UHD 4K monitor comes with digital cinema 4k resolution and 10-bit colour depth that makes details crisp and clear as well as providing a wide colour range. The internal speakers deliver high-quality sound with clean highs and lows. With a range of connectivity options from HDMI to USB, the UHD 4K monitors come in various screen sizes and one-click stands.

The range also comes with IPS displays with HDR support and high-speed USB Type-C. LG UHD monitors can be used both for office as well as gaming applications discover the full collection of LG UHD monitors.