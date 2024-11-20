Whatever your home audio needs are, from sound bars for your home theatre system to gaming speakers for your console and wireless earbuds for on-the-go use, LG offers audio devices that are perfect for your home entertainment needs. Browse small and discrete, or large home audio products from LG Australia.

Surround your space with music and movies and experience powerful sound systems that take your entertainment experience to a different level. Explore our UV Nano Earbuds with contoured design. Our earphones make for a comfortable fit with more immersion than ever and a Hi-Fi sound with a realistic sense of space.