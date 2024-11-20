We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG Speakers
Whatever your home audio needs are, from sound bars for your home theatre system to gaming speakers for your console and wireless earbuds for on-the-go use, LG offers audio devices that are perfect for your home entertainment needs. Browse small and discrete, or large home audio products from LG Australia.
Surround your space with music and movies and experience powerful sound systems that take your entertainment experience to a different level. Explore our UV Nano Earbuds with contoured design. Our earphones make for a comfortable fit with more immersion than ever and a Hi-Fi sound with a realistic sense of space.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
-
Feedback
Please share your thoughts