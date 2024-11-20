We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Benefits for education hub
1Exclusive Offers: Members must be logged in or agree to receive marketing in order to be notified for Member events and offers.
2Welcome $50 Coupon: When you join, you receive a $50 discount coupon to redeem on the LG online store when you spend over $350, valid for the first 12 months. Purchases exclude accessories. One voucher issued for each new Member account registered on Consumer Electronics, Home & Kitchen Appliances | LG AU between 1 January and 31 December 2024 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Voucher only valid for products enabled for purchase online on Consumer Electronics, Home & Kitchen Appliances | LG AU (other than accessories available at Home Appliance Accessories: Vacuums, Air Purifiers & More | LG AU ) Voucher is valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Voucher code must be applied to cart to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offer.
3Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale
4Removal of Old Product service is available for free to MyLG members who selects 'Removal of Old Product' at checkout when purchasing the new LG product. Free Removal of Old Product service available to Television, Washing Machine, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, and old product must be like for like (size and quantity) with the new LG product purchased. Old product must be disconnected, unplugged and removed from any cavity or wall-mount, ready for collection at time of delivery of the new LG product.
Become a MyLG member now
Save 10%* on LG Products
How to access to exclusive offers
If you would like to join the LG Partner Program, please email us at obsanz@lge.com
FAQs
Who is eligible to access the exclusive offers?
Current students and employees of educational organisations in Australia who have a valid @.edu.au email address.
Who do I contact if I need assistance creating the account?
You can email obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry.
Is there a limit applicable to the quantity of products I can purchase
There is a limit of $20,000 per eligible registered email address per calendar year. The calendar year limit resets automatically on 1 January each year.
Will there be LG special discounts on every product on the LG Online Store?
The LG special discounts are available on eligible products marked in stock on the LG Online Store.Discounts have already been applied to the prices for the eligible products. From time to time, you may receive confidential coupon codes to unlock additional savings at checkout.
Can I share my LG discounts with anyone else?
No. The discounts cannot be shared externally with any 3rd parties. Products must be purchased for personal use and the Re-Sale of any Partner purchase is strictly prohibited. Membership to the Special Partners Hub will be revoked if you are found to be in breach of this condition.