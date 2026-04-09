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100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026

100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026

100MRGB96BS
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026 100MRGB96BS
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 shown in front and side views highlights a 100-inch display with a 2230 mm-wide screen, 1277 mm screen height, 1374 mm height with stand, a 49.9 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1725 by 415 mm.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Colour Ultra, shows a flower image on the screen, with precisely controlled red, green, and blue light from distinct Micro RGB engines for balanced colour and refined contrast.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB ultra-fine colour control, delivers 100% colour coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB as certified by Intertek.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Micro Dimming Ultra displays a vibrant marine life scene with precise colour separation across over 8.3 million pixels, enhanced by thousands of dimming zones driven by alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
Micro RGB on the right, used in LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, is shown in comparison with Mini LED on the left, highlighting smaller red, green, and blue light elements for pinpoint brightness and precise colour control.
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 330, while supporting 165 Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, offering up to 100 inches, is wall-mounted in a spacious modern living room. Displaying a vivid, colourful landscape that highlights rich colour and fine detail, elevating the interior to a new level.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honouree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognises Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honouree badge in the Imaging category for the MRGB95 100-inch display
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026 100MRGB96BS
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 shown in front and side views highlights a 100-inch display with a 2230 mm-wide screen, 1277 mm screen height, 1374 mm height with stand, a 49.9 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1725 by 415 mm.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Colour Ultra, shows a flower image on the screen, with precisely controlled red, green, and blue light from distinct Micro RGB engines for balanced colour and refined contrast.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB ultra-fine colour control, delivers 100% colour coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB as certified by Intertek.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Micro Dimming Ultra displays a vibrant marine life scene with precise colour separation across over 8.3 million pixels, enhanced by thousands of dimming zones driven by alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
Micro RGB on the right, used in LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, is shown in comparison with Mini LED on the left, highlighting smaller red, green, and blue light elements for pinpoint brightness and precise colour control.
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 330, while supporting 165 Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, offering up to 100 inches, is wall-mounted in a spacious modern living room. Displaying a vivid, colourful landscape that highlights rich colour and fine detail, elevating the interior to a new level.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honouree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognises Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honouree badge in the Imaging category for the MRGB95 100-inch display

Key Features

  • Next-level colour with independent Micro RGB light control, powered by micro-sized, multi-colour LEDs.
  • Certified for Triple 100% Colour Gamut Area Ratio across BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour spaces.^
  • Thousands of dimming zones controlled by the advanced alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 deliver exceptional contrast and clarity.
  • Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, up to 165Hz VRR & AMD FreeSync Premium®.^^
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.†
  • Security updates received until 31 December 2030.
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honouree badge in the Imaging category for the MRGB95 100-inch display

CES Innovation Awards - Honouree (MRGB96, 100")

Imaging

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honouree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Honouree (LG Shield)

Cybersecurity

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honouree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Honouree (Multi-AI)

Artificial Intelligence

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years as The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why Micro RGB evo?

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Color Ultra, shows a flower image on the screen, with precisely controlled red, green, and blue light from distinct Micro RGB AI engines for vivid, accurate color.

RGB Primary Colour Ultra

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with certified triple 100% color coverage fills the screen with rich, flowing gradients of red, green and blue, delivering 100% coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB.

Triple 100% Colour Gamut Area Ratio ^

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features Stunning Contrast through Micro Dimming Ultra, displaying millions of pixels and precise full-spectrum color separation, powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine.

Micro Dimming Ultra

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features the new alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, which glows in purple light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine.

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Micro RGB Technology

Ultra-small RGB LEDs for precise colour and detail

Micro RGB TV uses thousands of micro-sized red, green and blue lights – smaller than mini LEDs – to enable super-fine control of brightness and colour. The result is stunning clarity, contrast, and detail.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB Technology, shows Mini LED evolving into smaller Micro RGB with red, green, blue light elements that emit pinpoint brightness and offer precise color control.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB Technology, shows Mini LED evolving into smaller Micro RGB with red, green, blue light elements that emit pinpoint brightness and offer precise color control.

RGB Primary Colour Ultra

Exceptional colour precision with Micro RGB evo

Independent red, green and blue backlights enable Micro RGB evo to control colour with ultra-fine precision, delivering Triple 100% Colour Gamut Area Ratio across BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour spaces,^ Micro RGB evo reproduces an exceptionally broad colour gamut for everything from HDR cinema and digital editing to next-generation display experiences.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Color Ultra with Micro RGB Control, shows precisely controlled RGB light from discrete Micro RGB Engines forming a flower image with rich, balanced color and refined contrast.

RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB ultra-fine color control, delivers 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB as certified by Intertek.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB ultra-fine color control, delivers 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB as certified by Intertek.

^The display's total colour output capacity is equal to or greater than each area of the BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB colour spaces, though it does not guarantee that every specific colour within those standards is reproduced. Tested by Intertek and measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

Micro Dimming Ultra

Extreme contrast driven by our flagship AI Processor

Powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor used in LG's flagship OLED TV, Micro Dimming Ultra precisely controls more than a thousand dimming zones in Micro RGB evo to produce visuals with extreme contrast and fine detail.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Micro Dimming Ultra displays a vibrant marine life scene with precise color separation across over 8.3 million pixels, enhanced by thousands of dimming zones driven by alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Micro Dimming Ultra displays a vibrant marine life scene with precise color separation across over 8.3 million pixels, enhanced by thousands of dimming zones driven by alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Our best AI Processor, now with Dual AI Engine

See sharp, natural pictures, with superb 4K detail. The ultra-fast alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 hosts a Dual AI Engine that runs parallel algorithms to supercharge performance with pixel-level precision, providing upscaled visuals with refined sharpness and texture.*

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Why LG AI TV?

*Image and sound quality dependent on source material.

AI HDR Remastering

HDR-inspired picture upgrade

Enjoy rich, realistic visuals from everyday content. AI automatically optimises colour, brightness and contrast, elevating standard picture quality to High Dynamic Range-like levels.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Fast, easy searching with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Find content and web information fast, with AI-powered search. Simply say what you're looking for, select your preferred AI model, and access a wide range of relevant results delivered by multiple connected AIs.

Your personal content curator

Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. Your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.* 

Your TV, your way

Find what matters to you, all in the one place. With your Voice ID account set up, your LG TV can identify your speech through the remote and take you straight to your My Page, where calendar, weather and content and recommendations are curated around you.*

†Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**AI services require account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date through handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over 5 years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

What you want, right at your fingertips. Access and command AI features via dedicated buttons or voice commands, jump into your favourite app via a hotkey, and use the scroll wheel to make content searches fast and fun.*

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

True Cinema, preserved in faithful detail

   

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision*, movies can appear true to their original form.

Dolby Atmos

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with immersive 360° audio that moves around and above you.*

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.

LG Channels

Stream over 150 channels. Free.

Experience a world of entertainment on LG Channels. Discover more than 150 FREE channels of content, from sports, lifestyle, pop culture, music and more. On LG TV, there’s plenty for everyone.*

*Internet connection is required to access the LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad supported.

Design, made to elevate your space

*The TV power cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Wall Mount accessory WB22E97GB sold separately. 

Smart Connectivity

Smart Connectivity

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.*

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with Motion Booster 330

Experience ultra-fast gaming with up to 165Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium. Motion Booster enhances movement clarity and smoothness levels, and support for connecting a compatible Bluetooth ULL controller minimises input lag for high-performance game play.^^

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 330, while supporting 165 Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

^^In Motion Booster mode, resolution will decrease to Full HD. Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and game console or PC graphics card required for gaming at 40Hz–165Hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Elite 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K up to 120Hz HDR games on your TV without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.*

*NVIDIA GeForce NOW requires a subscription and a compatible controller (both sold separately). Stream on supported devices and Smart TVs with the NVIDIA GeForce NOW app. A high-speed internet connection is required (ISP charges may apply). 

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

Wireless control that feels instant

Enjoy seamless, responsive control that can feel just like a wired connection. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support can reduce input delay to less than 3.0ms, for responsive, high-performance cloud gaming.*

*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG Gaming Portal

Unlock epic gaming titles

Play thousands of games directly through your compatible LG TV via webOS apps, Xbox app and GeForce NOW.* From popular titles to casual games playable with your remote, there’s something for everyone.

*Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs apply. Content, features and third-party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required, sold separately.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard and Optimiser

Fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily, with Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control, and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise gaming sessions with ease.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

WOW Orchestra

A unified sound experience, with synchonised LG TV and Sound Bar 

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with WOW Orchestra displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, surround sound.

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Micro RGB

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Micro RGB

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Micro Dimming Ultra

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 165Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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