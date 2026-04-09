Bonus Gift Valued at $399

Disclaimer





*Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 9 April 2026 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 30 April 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). Offer applies to eligible purchases of a participating LG Washer and Dryer purchased together in one transaction (Participating Models) made on the LG Online Store only. For a list of Participating Models, visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem the offer, purchase a participating LG Washer and Dryer in one Transaction during the Promotion Period and the Bonus LG Vac (model no. KV-ULTRA) will be added to your cart automatically at checkout. Limit of 1 Bonus LG Vac per customer and eligible purchase of a Participating Model during the Promotion Period. Bonus LG Vac will be shipped separately to the Participating Models from 1 May 2026, up to 30 days after the end of the Promotion Period. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise stated. LG employees are not eligible to redeem this offer.