The time-tested heritage of LG's mastery is embodied in LG Core-Tech, the heart of LG Home Appliances, which has been driving innovation since 1998. Born from pioneering engineering in key components of LG appliances, Core-Tech continuously evolves through relentless research and development.

AI technology has now merged with Core-Tech, evolving it into AI Core-Tech. This fusion enables intelligent control of key components, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalised solutions tailored to each customer's needs.