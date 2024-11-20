We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI-Powered Laundry
Meet AI Core-Tech in LG Washing Machines
At LG, we call AI technology 'Affectionate Intelligence'. We deliver technology with warmth to bring everyday moments of joy through our exceptional products.
The time-tested heritage of LG's mastery is embodied in LG Core-Tech, the heart of LG Home Appliances, which has been driving innovation since 1998. Born from pioneering engineering in key components of LG appliances, Core-Tech continuously evolves through relentless research and development.
AI technology has now merged with Core-Tech, evolving it into AI Core-Tech. This fusion enables intelligent control of key components, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalised solutions tailored to each customer's needs.
AI DD®
The AI DD® combines deep learning technology with 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse fabric types based on weight and fabric softness and optimise the washing cycle. This advanced system generates six unique drum motions, providing tailored care for fabrics, enhancing washing efficiency.
