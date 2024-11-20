We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Ultra-spacious
productivity
Colour Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angles
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network, and this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
Easy Multi-tasking Set-up
* The 38WR850QC can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.
Switch swiftly
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38WR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
Smooth Gameplay
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.
To enable 144Hz, a graphics card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4 is required.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity
USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
See All Ports
Easy and Comfortable
The height and tilt adjustment stand helps you customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
95.29
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Switch App(KVM)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.0
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y23
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
DC Output
220W (20.5V / 11A)
ACCESSORY
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
