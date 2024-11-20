Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

38WR85QC-W

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

38WR85QC

front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

38WR85QC

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.

LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

38

Expand your work

38" WQHD+ display with 144Hz

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports.

Connect to everything

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports

PBP and PIP, Built-in KVM.

Jiggle all
tasks

PBP and PIP / Built-in KVM

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

See real
colors

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

LG Switch app.

Switch
swiftly

LG Switch app

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)

Ultra-spacious
productivity

The UltraWide™ WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) with 2300R curvature and 3-side thin bezel design is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Colour Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angles

The Nano IPS™ display supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour gamut, and offers outstanding colour and brightness with the support of VESA DisplayHDR™ 600.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with a wide-range of brightness and contrast for immersion in the HDR games, movies and images*

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor

Dual controller allows you to work with multiple devices through a single monitor, keyboard and mouse. Just simply drag and drop the files from various devices into your single monitor.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network, and this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up

38WR85QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.*

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
* The 38WR850QC can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

Optimise Your Work and Life with LG Switch App* 

Switch swiftly

With LG Switch app, you can divide the display into six sections, customise the theme design, and set a mapped hotkey to launch video call platforms.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38WR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.

144Hz* refresh rate

Smooth Gameplay

A fast 1ms (GtG) IPS response time and the speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and helps make the image appear smoothly. Gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.

144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
To enable 144Hz, a graphics card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4 is required.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™* Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

Two 7W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio® deliver an immersive audio experience.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
Display

Display

Data

Data

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Ethernet

Ethernet

USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

See All Ports

USB 3.0 upstream pictogram.

USB 3.0 upstream

USB 3.0 downstream pictogram.

4 x USB 3.0

downstream

USB Type-C pictogram.

2 x USB Type-C

LAN pictogram.

LAN

HDMI pictogram.

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort

DisplayPort pictogram.

Easy and Comfortable

The height and tilt adjustment stand helps you customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

This monitor offers 3-side Virtually Borderless.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

-15~15˚

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~25˚

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height adjustable

483.9~593.9mm

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

      Key Specs

      • Size [Inch]

        37.5

      • Resolution

        3840 x 1600

      • Panel Type

        IPS

      • Aspect Ratio

        21:9

      • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

        DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

      • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

        450

      • Curvature

        2300R

      • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

        144

      • Response Time

        1ms (GtG at Faster)

      • Display Position Adjustments

        Tilt/Height/Swivel

      All Spec

      DISPLAY

      • Size [Inch]

        37.5

      • Aspect Ratio

        21:9

      • Panel Type

        IPS

      • Surface Treatment

        Anti-Glare

      • Response Time

        1ms (GtG at Faster)

      • Resolution

        3840 x 1600

      • Pixel Pitch [mm]

        0.2291 x 0.2291

      • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

        1.07B

      • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

        178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

      • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

        450

      • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

        1000:1

      • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

        DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

      • Curvature

        2300R

      • Colour Gamut (Min.)

        DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

      • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

        144

      • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

        360

      • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

        700:1

      • Colour Bit

        10bit (8bit+FRC)

      • Size [cm]

        95.29

      CONNECTIVITY

      • Built-in KVM

        YES

      • HDMI

        YES(2ea)

      • DisplayPort

        YES(1ea)

      • DP Version

        1.4

      • USB-C

        YES(1ea)

      • Headphone out

        4-pole (Sound+Mic)

      • LAN (RJ-45)

        YES

      • USB Downstream Port

        YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)

      • USB Upstream Port

        YES(1ea/ver3.0)

      • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

        YES

      • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

        3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

      • USB-C (Power Delivery)

        90W

      FEATURES

      • HDR 10

        YES

      • AMD FreeSync™

        FreeSync Premium Pro

      • Auto Brightness

        YES

      • Colour Weakness

        YES

      • Smart Energy Saving

        YES

      • Colour Calibrated in Factory

        YES

      • PIP

        YES

      • PBP

        2PBP

      • Flicker Safe

        YES

      • NVIDIA G-Sync™

        G-SYNC Compatible

      • HW Calibration

        YES

      • Dynamic Action Sync

        YES

      • Black Stabiliser

        YES

      • Crosshair

        YES

      • Others (Features)

        Switch App(KVM)

      • Reader Mode

        YES

      • FPS Counter

        YES

      • VRR

        YES

      • Super Resolution+

        YES

      • VESA DisplayHDR™

        DisplayHDR™ 600

      • Nano IPS™ Technology

        YES

      • User Defined Key

        YES

      • Auto Input Switch

        YES

      • HDR Effect

        YES

      MECHANICAL

      • Display Position Adjustments

        Tilt/Height/Swivel

      • Borderless Design

        3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

      • Wall Mountable [mm]

        100 x 100

      • OneClick Stand

        YES

      SOUND

      • Maxx Audio

        YES

      • Speaker

        7W x 2

      DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

      • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

        1058 x 539 x 235

      • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

        896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8(Down)

      • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

        896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1

      • Weight in Shipping [kg]

        14.3

      • Weight with Stand [kg]

        10.5

      • Weight without Stand [kg]

        8.0

      INFO

      • Product name

        UltraWide

      • Year

        Y23

      POWER

      • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

        Less than 0.5W

      • Power Consumption (DC Off)

        Less than 0.3W

      • AC Input

        100-240V (50/60Hz)

      • Type

        Built-in Power

      • DC Output

        220W (20.5V / 11A)

      ACCESSORY

      • Calibration Report (Paper)

        YES

      • Display Port

        YES

      • HDMI

        YES (ver 2.1)

      • HDMI (Colour/Length)

        White / 1.5m

      • Others (Accessory)

        Cable Holder

      • Power Cord

        YES

      • USB A to B

        YES

      • USB-C

        YES

      SW APPLICATION

      • Dual Controller

        YES

      • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

        YES

      • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

        YES

      STANDARD

      • UL (cUL)

        YES

      • CE

        YES

      • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

        YES

