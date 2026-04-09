Claim a BONUS eGift Card  valued $200 - $2,500*

*Promotion Period: 12:01am (AEST) 30 April to 11:59pm (AEST) 31 May 2026, or while stocks last. Offer applies to purchases of at least two participating products in a single transaction (or within the same store in a 24-hour period) with a minimum combined value of $2,500 (Eligible Purchase). Claim via online redemption from LG by 14 June 2026. Bonus eGift cards range in value from $200 to $2,500, depending on the value of the Eligible Purchase. Visit lgpromotions.campaign.net.au/lgegiftcardbonus to redeem and for full terms, (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Promotion). Excludes rental payment plans under 18 months, large commercial and business transactions, third parties other than Participating Outlets, lay-bys, pre-orders, and purchases in conjunction with any other offer. Allow 6 weeks from validation of an eligible claim for delivery of the digital gift card by email. Personal information provided to the Promoter may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas.