The LG QNED TV boasts picture quality derived from mini LED technology.

The combined Quantum Dot TV and NanoCell technology of the QNED TV deliver an impressive visual experience with rich and accurate colours in 4K.

ThinQ AI and WebOS provide recommendations based on your interests. The LG QNED TV promises a home cinema experience that brings premium sound and visuals into your home, delivering every scene in more depth.

Find out more about this revolutionary leap into Quantum Dot TVs from LG.