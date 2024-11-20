Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
55-65 Inch TVs

Discover the perfect balance of exceptional features and affordability with the versatile range of 55-inch TVs and 65-inch TVs. Designed with consumer preferences in mind, these models deliver stunning visuals, smart capabilities and seamless connectivity, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish package. Experience the joy of enhanced entertainment as you indulge in your favourite movies, shows and games with the confidence that you've made a wise investment.

LG 55-65 inch TVs — the perfect blend of performance and value

Embrace a world where cutting-edge technology and exceptional value come together with 55-inch TVs. Designed to cater to a wide range of preferences, these sleek and stylish TVs offer impressive features that elevate your home entertainment experience. Here are some of the benefits you can expect for a reasonable price:

4K Display

Immerse yourself with the stunning visual clarity only a 4K TV can provide. Witness incredible detail, colour and contrast come to life, transporting you to the heart of the action and creating a genuinely captivating viewing experience.

Smart TV capabilities

Unlock a treasure trove of entertainment options with intuitive Smart TV capabilities. Access your favourite streaming services, browse the web and even control your TV with your smartphone or voice, all from the comfort of your living room.

Seamless connectivity

Stay connected and enjoy hassle-free integration with a wide range of compatible devices. From smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and home automation systems, 55-60 inch TVs are designed to create a harmonious, interconnected entertainment ecosystem.

 

Slim and elegant design

 

Enhance your home's aesthetic with the slim and elegant design of 55-60 inch TVs. The minimalist frame and sleek profile of these models not only add a touch of sophistication to your space, but also ensure that the TV blends with interior décor.

Find your perfect LG TV today

Wait no longer to unlock the true potential of your home entertainment experience. Browse the extensive catalogue of LG TVs today and find the ideal model to suit your needs and space. From the impressive 50-inch TVs and stunning 65-inch units to awe-inspiring 75-inch options, the diverse selection at LG caters to every taste and lifestyle. Shop with LG Australia today and be amazed at our extraordinary selection of top-quality televisions.

The LG range of 55 inch TV will allow you to discover seamless and smooth video and image transitions in addition to consistent colour and contrast across the entire display. You'll gain a premium viewing experience delivered by the latest technology such as 4k Ultra HD video that will have you glued to the screen. It comes with smart TV capabilities that include the option of listening to music stations through your TV which is accompanied perfectly by the surround sound that will make you feel like you are in a theatre. Explore the further possibilities of technology at LG today.

