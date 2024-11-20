We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch TVs
View the LG 55 inch TV Range.
55-65 Inch TVs
Discover the perfect balance of exceptional features and affordability with the versatile range of 55-inch TVs and 65-inch TVs. Designed with consumer preferences in mind, these models deliver stunning visuals, smart capabilities and seamless connectivity, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish package. Experience the joy of enhanced entertainment as you indulge in your favourite movies, shows and games with the confidence that you've made a wise investment.
LG 55-65 inch TVs — the perfect blend of performance and value
Embrace a world where cutting-edge technology and exceptional value come together with 55-inch TVs. Designed to cater to a wide range of preferences, these sleek and stylish TVs offer impressive features that elevate your home entertainment experience. Here are some of the benefits you can expect for a reasonable price:
4K Display
Immerse yourself with the stunning visual clarity only a 4K TV can provide. Witness incredible detail, colour and contrast come to life, transporting you to the heart of the action and creating a genuinely captivating viewing experience.
Smart TV capabilities
Unlock a treasure trove of entertainment options with intuitive Smart TV capabilities. Access your favourite streaming services, browse the web and even control your TV with your smartphone or voice, all from the comfort of your living room.
Seamless connectivity
Stay connected and enjoy hassle-free integration with a wide range of compatible devices. From smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and home automation systems, 55-60 inch TVs are designed to create a harmonious, interconnected entertainment ecosystem.
Slim and elegant design
Enhance your home's aesthetic with the slim and elegant design of 55-60 inch TVs. The minimalist frame and sleek profile of these models not only add a touch of sophistication to your space, but also ensure that the TV blends with interior décor.
Find your perfect LG TV today
Wait no longer to unlock the true potential of your home entertainment experience. Browse the extensive catalogue of LG TVs today and find the ideal model to suit your needs and space. From the impressive 50-inch TVs and stunning 65-inch units to awe-inspiring 75-inch options, the diverse selection at LG caters to every taste and lifestyle. Shop with LG Australia today and be amazed at our extraordinary selection of top-quality televisions.
