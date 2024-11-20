We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 Inch TVs
View the LG 65 inch TV Range.
Discover a new world of entertainment with LG Australia and the exceptional range of 65 inch TVs. Imagine bringing the exhilaration of cinema right into your home, redefining your viewing experience with unparalleled immersion, and creating unforgettable moments with family and friends.
The cutting-edge, large-screen TVs at LG are engineered to enhance your home's aesthetic, seamlessly blending technology and design. Whether you're a movie buff, a passionate gamer or someone simply seeking a breathtaking visual experience, the 65 inch TVs at LG will deliver endless hours of enjoyment and lasting memories.
LG Australia 65 inch TVs are perfect for :
Creating a cinematic home theatre ambience
Our expansive range of 65-inch TVs with smart features and 4k resolution at LG will help transform your space into a personal movie theatre, where every night is premiere night. These TVs bring the magic of cinema to your home, delivering an extraordinary audiovisual experience that captivates and enthrals audiences of all ages.
Unrivalled gaming encounters
Elevate your gaming to new heights with 65 inch TVs, designed for those with high standards. Immerse yourself in the most dynamic, responsive and visually stunning gaming experience, where every move feels lifelike and exhilarating.
Social entertainment hub
Make your home the go-to destination for unforgettable gatherings and shared memories. 65 inch TVs provide the ultimate backdrop for watch parties, game nights and family bonding, creating a social entertainment hub that brings people together
Seamless integration with modern living spaces
Enhance your living space with sleek and stylish LG 65 inch TVs, expertly crafted to complement any modern interior design. Experience the perfect harmony of form and function as your TV becomes a stunning centrepiece that effortlessly elevates your home's ambience.
Upgrade to an LG 65 inch TV today
Invest in an LG 65 inch TV today and unlock a world of unparalleled entertainment. Delight in our expansive range of options available at your fingertips at LG, ensuring you find the ideal fit for your preferences. Discover how the LG Australia TV range caters to every taste, space and lifestyle.