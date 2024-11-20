LG Online Store Terms & Conditions of Sale

Last Updated: July 23, 2024

In these Terms and Conditions of Sale (Terms), "we" “our” or "us" means LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264 of Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square PARRAMATTA NSW 2150, and "you" means the person, organisation or entity that purchases Products from us.

Please read through these Terms carefully as they form the agreement under which we will supply LG products (Products) to you. These Terms apply to all sales of Products we make to consumers where the products are purchased from us online at www.lg.com/au (LG Online Store) and you are in Australia. By placing an order for Products with us at the LG Online Store you agree to these Terms. These Terms do not cover the sale of our products from third parties to you.

We reserve the right to amend these Terms from time to time. Whenever you wish to buy Products from us at the LG Online Store, please check these Terms to ensure you understand these Terms which will apply at that time. We most recently updated these Terms in April 2024.

1. User Accounts

1.1 If you create an ‘LG Member’ account on the LG Online Store, you agree that the account information that you provide is accurate and complete. You also agree not to:

(a) select, register, or attempt to register, or use the name or any other identifiable information of another person with the intention of impersonating that person;

(b) use the name of anyone else without authorisation;

(c) use a name in violation of the intellectual property rights of any person; or

(d) use a name that we consider to be offensive. We reserve the right to reject or terminate the account of any person that does not comply with these Terms.

1.2 You are solely responsible for preserving the confidentiality of your LG Member account and you agree to notify us of any known or suspected unauthorised use of your LG Member account. Further, you agree that you are responsible for all statements made and acts or omissions that occur on your LG Member account while your password is being used. If you believe someone has used your password or LG Member account without your authorisation, you must notify us immediately. We reserve the right to access and disclose any information including, without limitation, usernames of accounts and other information to comply with applicable laws and lawful government requests.

2. Orders for Products

2.1 You may place an order with us by completing and submitting to us an online order form at the LG Online Store. We may at our discretion accept or reject an order depending on a variety of factors, such as availability of the ordered Products, our ability to validate payment for the Products, if you are not in Australia or if we reasonably believe that your order may in any way be fraudulent. You must not order Products from us if you are under eighteen (18) years of age. We will treat any order by a person under eighteen (18) years old as void.

2.2 Your order constitutes an offer from you to buy our Products on these Terms. You are deemed to have placed an order with us by ordering via our online checkout process at the LG Online Store.

2.3 Please choose your products carefully. Prices and applicable delivery and other charges can change without notice and so you should check the latest price, applicable delivery and other charges on our website before placing your order. It is your responsibility to check the order (including all pricing and product information) before you complete the online checkout process.

2.4 We will give you an "order reference number" via a confirmation email once your checkout process is complete (Order Confirmation). Please note that the Order Confirmation is acknowledgment that we have received your order and that your order has been accepted by us. However, as all payments are made either by credit card, debit card or any third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, we will not process your order until your payment has passed our internal validation procedures. We reserve the right to, in our absolute discretion, refuse supply of the Products ordered by you, terminate our contract with you, terminate your account with us or cancel your order (even after order confirmation or processing of payment), without incurring any liability to you, if for any reason your order does not pass our internal validation procedures, or if we believe your order may be fraudulent, or if the Product is unavailable for any reason. Once your payment has been validated, we will process your order subject to these Terms. Please keep your order reference number safely.

2.5 We may in our discretion make Products available for purchase in the LG Online Store prior to the release date for that Product (Pre-Order). A Pre-Order allows you to pay for a Product you want before its release date. A Pre-Order does not imply that you will receive the Product earlier than the release date. If we make Pre-Orders available, we may in our discretion limit their availability to certain periods of time and/or a limited quantity of Products.

2.6 These Terms constitute the entire contract between us and you for the supply of Products in your order. The parties to the contract are you and LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264. Only these Terms apply in relation to the supply of the ordered Products from the LG Online Store. We reserve the right to amend these Terms from time to time as set out in clause 13.9 but once an order is accepted by us, no changes to these Terms will be effective unless we both agree to the changes in writing.

2.7 Images or photographs of the Products on the LG Online Store are for illustration purposes only. Actual Products available for purchase in Australia may differ from those that are shown. We use reasonable endeavours to make sure the colours, sizes and details are displayed accurately but errors may occur. We are unable to guarantee that the way in which your computer depicts colours or details accurately reflects the Products we make available for purchase. The Products you receive may therefore vary slightly from those advertised. Packaging that we use to provide the Products to you may vary from any packaging indicated on the LG Online Store (where applicable).

2.8 You may cancel an order at any time before it is picked for shipping at our warehouse. To cancel your order, you must log into your account on the LG Online Store, find your order and, if the ‘cancel order’ button appears, click the ‘cancel order’ button and follow any further prompts required to confirm the cancellation. Once your order has been picked at our warehouse, the order cannot be cancelled and the ‘cancel order’ button will not appear. However, after delivery, a ‘change of mind’ return may be available in accordance with clause 9. For cancelled orders, we will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase, as soon as practicable after the order is cancelled. If you pay using any third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, refunds may occur in accordance with any terms, conditions and processes of the third party financier.

3. Product Availability

3.1 All stock availability as published on our website or on the LG Online Store is accurate in accordance with our current stock levels (or, in the case of Pre-Orders, anticipated stock levels) at the time of publication, however, these stock levels are subject to change without notice.

3.2 All Products are subject to availability. If, for any reason, any or all of the Products you order are or become unavailable (even after we accept your order), we will make reasonable efforts to notify you of this as soon as possible after becoming aware of it and advise you of any revised delivery dates. In such cases, if you have already paid for the Products we will either notify you when the Products will be delivered or refund you the amount paid as soon as reasonably practicable.

3.3 LG may appoint subcontractors to supply or deliver the Products and to perform any act of LG contemplated under these Terms.

4. Price, Delivery Charges & Payment

4.1 The price of the Products will be as quoted on the LG Online Store from time to time, except in cases of obvious error. Product prices include GST at the applicable rates.

4.2 If you have an LG Member account and log in to your LG Member account when prompted at the checkout of the LG Online Store, delivery of the Products (and, where available & applicable, installation) is free of charge. If you are not the holder of an LG Member account and proceed to the checkout as a ‘Guest’, shipping/delivery charges (and, where available & applicable, installation charges) will be calculated and displayed in the checkout and are payable in addition to the price of the Products. We reserve the right to, in our discretion, offer promotions from time to time which may include free/complimentary delivery for customers that are not LG Member account holders.

4.3 Product prices, applicable delivery and other charges are liable to change at any time without notice, but changes will not affect orders in respect of which we have already received cleared payment.

4.4 We accept payment by VISA, MasterCard, American Express and third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store. Credit and debit card payments are collected on our behalf by eWay, and we only accept credit and debit cards where the account holders are in Australia or New Zealand. Your credit or debit card details will be encrypted to minimise the possibility of unauthorised access or disclosure. Whilst we employ the latest technology and use eWay’s secure payment gateway, we will not be responsible for any loss or damage (whether direct or indirect) suffered by you if your credit or debit card is fraudulently used or is used in an unauthorised manner by a third party.

4.5 LG uses the eWAY’s Payment Gateway for its online credit and debit card transactions and by completing a transaction you are deemed to be aware of and have accepted the terms and conditions of use of the eWAY Payment Gateway. Your complete credit or debit card number cannot be viewed by LG. In addition:

(a) All transactions are performed under 128 Bit SSL Certificate;

(b) All transaction data is encrypted for storage within eWAY’s bank-grade data centre, further protecting your credit card data;

(c) eWAY is an authorised third party processor under these terms and conditions;

(d) For more information about eWAY and online credit card payments, please visit www.eWAY.com.au.

4.6 To pay for your purchase using any third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, when in the checkout select the preferred payment option and follow the prompts to login to the third-party financier and complete your payment. Please note that third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance is not a service provided by us. They are facilities offered by those third parties and subject to their terms and conditions as amended from time to time. In the case of Afterpay, those terms and conditions are available at https://www.afterpay.com/en-AU/terms-of-service.

5. Delivery

5.1Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. Regular deliveries to NSW, QLD and VIC metro areas should be received within 3-5 business days. For ACT, SA, WA, TAS, NT metro and other rural areas, orders should be received within 10-15 business days. However, these are estimated delivery times only and are subject to changes at any time. In the case of Pre-Orders, we will endeavour to ship them within one (1) week of the release date or the date that any Pre-Order period ends.

5.2 Subject to clause 5.1, we will deliver the Products ONLY to the delivery address you specify in your order. We will not deliver the Products to your delivery address unless there is someone present to accept and sign for them, during normal business hours (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). If there is not someone present at your delivery address to sign for and take delivery of the Products, for smaller products a parcel collection card may be left at your delivery address and the Products may be delivered to your local Australia Post Office, the freight provider’s depot or other collection point for your collection.

5.3 For larger/bulky Products (including large kitchen & laundry appliance Products), when the Product is ready for delivery our delivery agent will contact you to arrange a suitable day and time window for delivery to your delivery address, during which you or your authorised representative must be present at the delivery address to accept delivery. Larger/bulky Products that are unable to be delivered, such as in cases where you or your authorised representative are not present at the delivery address at the pre-arranged day/time, may be returned to the freight provider’s depot, after which our delivery agent will contact you to re-arrange delivery a second time. If the larger/bulky Product/s are unable to be delivered on that second pre-arranged day/time due to you or your authorised representative again not being present at the delivery address at the pre-arranged day/time, we reserve the right to cancel your order and refund the purchase price, less any reasonable delivery charges we incur for the failed delivery attempts. We do not accept unreasonable delays to your acceptance of delivery of large/bulky Products. If you are unable to accept delivery within a reasonable time of placing your order, or our delivery agent unsuccessfully makes multiple attempts to contact you to arrange delivery, we reserve the right to cancel your order and refund the purchase price. For cancelled orders, we will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase, as soon as practicable after the order is cancelled. If you pay using any third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, refunds may occur in accordance with any terms, conditions and processes of the third party financier.

5.4 When ordering, please take care to ensure your delivery address is correctly specified. Once your order is placed, we will not accept changes to the delivery address you specify in your order. If you wish to change the delivery address specified in your order, you must cancel your order and place a new order with the new delivery address specified in that new order. If you advise us that you wish to change your delivery address or that you have made an error with your delivery address, we reserve the right to cancel your order and refund the purchase price. For cancelled orders, we will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase, as soon as practicable after the order is cancelled. If you pay using any third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, refunds may occur in accordance with any terms, conditions and processes of the third party financier.

5.5 Unless you live in a postcode in which our delivery agent is able to offer such services, delivery of the Products does not include installation, packaging removal, or collection or disposal of any old appliances.

5.6 If you live in a postcode in which our delivery agent is able to offer these services, delivery of certain large kitchen & laundry appliance Products is available with additional unpacking, installation and packaging removal service. Delivery and installation of applicable large kitchen & laundry appliance Products is on the following conditions:

(a) "Unpacking, installation and packaging removal” is limited to, in the case of each product type, the following:

Product Installation actions Refrigerators Product unpacked and connected to EXISTING power and EXISTING water fittings (if applicable), where safe to do so, correct connections are already available and adjacent to appliance, using connectors supplied with the appliance. Product will not be installed if there is no EXISTING power (or water if applicable) connections available, adjacent to the appliance location and with fittings that match those of the appliance. All Product packaging including cardboard, foam and strapping removed. Washing Machines Product unpacked and connected to EXISTING power and EXISTING water fittings where safe to do so and correct connections are already available. Product will not be installed if there is no EXISTING power or connections available. All Product packaging including cardboard, foam and strapping removed. Dryers Product connected to EXISTING power outlet where connection is already available adjacent to appliance, using connectors supplied with the appliance, in a floor location only, no placement onto pre-existing brackets and no drilling or placing of brackets on walls. All Product packaging including cardboard, foam and strapping removed.

None of these services include removal of manufacturer merchandise labels, demonstration of the Product or enabling ‘Smart’ type connections, any alterations to the Product or delivery address to allow electrical, plumbing, cabinetry work or mechanical adjustments to either the Product or the delivery address (e.g water pressure adjustment), installing new fittings to match those of the appliance or wall mounting (including to existing brackets). Stacker kits which require no use of tools will be setup for laundry appliance combination sales.

(b) You, or another responsible person over the age of 18 who you have given authority to accept delivery of the Products , must be present at the time of delivery. Any reference to “you” in this clause 5.4 includes any such person;

(c) You must ensure that the delivery vehicle can park immediately outside the entrance to the delivery address. We and our delivery agent reserve the right to refuse to deliver where our delivery agent is unable to park within 20 meters of the entrance to the delivery address;

(d) You must ensure that any pets are placed in a secure location before delivery commences and at all times during the Delivery Process. The term “Delivery Process” includes the process for delivering the Products and also, if relevant, for removing any Old Appliance under any applicable Trade-in Program we conduct under clause 6.

(e) Our delivery agent will take reasonable care but cannot guarantee that floors or walls will not get dirty, wet or incur minor scuffing or minor indentations during the Delivery Process. We recommend that you cover floors or walls to protect them.

(f) You are responsible for ensuring that the route(s) from the boundary of the delivery address to the specific delivery location (and, if applicable, the location of the Old Appliance) is of sufficient size to fit the appliance, safe and clear of obstacles. In particular, please bear in mind the weight of the Product to be delivered and whether the floors are strong enough for the load and whether tiles or other floor coverings or materials could be damaged as a result of this weight. To the full extent permitted by law, neither LG or our delivery agent will be responsible for any loss, cost, damage, expense, injury or death arising from the structure, fixtures or fittings of the delivery address being unable to fit or bear the weight of the Products.

(g) On arrival at the delivery address, you must ensure that our delivery agent can commence all relevant tasks without delay. Our delivery agent’s staff will inspect the location(s) and the route from the delivery vehicle to that/those location(s). If our delivery agent’s staff believe that the route to a location or the location itself is unsafe or impractical for the Product in standard packaging, they will be unable to perform the delivery or removal to or from that location and will:

(i) in the case of delivery, deliver the Product to such other location inside or outside the delivery address as You direct, provided they consider this location and the route to this location to be safe and practical; and

(ii) in the case of removal under any applicable Trade-in Program we conduct under clause 6, be unable to remove the Old Appliance.

(h) If our delivery agent’s staff notice any pre-existing damage on the proposed delivery/removal route within the delivery address before they deliver/remove the Products they will bring this to your attention. This is intended to avoid any dispute as to whether the delivery agent’s staff have caused any damage to the delivery address during the Delivery Process.

(i) You are responsible for ensuring that any required electrical or water supplies or drainage/waste facilities are within reach of the delivery location and that they are compatible, in good condition and working order and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. If our delivery agent believes that this is not the case (for example, because the thread on a water tap is worn or damaged, a water pipe is cracked, there are recent signs of water leakage, or an outlet drain is blocked or not made ready for connection) or are otherwise unsuitable they will deliver the Products but will not connect the Products. To the full extent permitted by law, LG will not be responsible for any loss, cost, damage, expense, injury or death arising from any pipes or sockets being damaged, faulty, incompatible with, or otherwise unsuitable for, the Products. Under no circumstances will our delivery agent perform a gas, water or hard wired electrical connection;

(j) At the end of the Delivery Process, you will be required to sign a Proof of Delivery which will confirm that the Products have been delivered and will document any noticeable damage to the Products occurring prior to, or during, the Delivery Process. It will also allow you to document any damage to your delivery address that you believe has been caused during the Delivery Process or the route to that location. Our delivery agent may photograph the location the Product has been placed in.

(k) LG strongly advises that, after unpacking, both You and the delivery agent’s staff thoroughly inspect the Products for physical damage. Any physical damage discovered during such inspection should be noted on the Proof of Delivery. If you wish you may refuse to accept the Product if there is physical damage to the Product.

(l) You warrant to LG and the delivery agent that all information that you provide to LG and the delivery agent regarding the delivery is correct and complete. If this is not the case, in addition to its other remedies available at law, LG and/or our delivery agent may refuse to deliver the Product and/or remove the Old Appliances (under any applicable Trade-in Program we conduct under clause 6) and/or may require the payment of extra fees.

(m) To the full extent permitted by law, neither LG or the delivery agent will be liable to you or any other person for any loss, cost, damage, expense, injury or death arising from, or in connection with, the delivery of the Product and the removal of any Old Appliances, whether in contract (including any breach of these terms and conditions, actual or anticipatory, including repudiation), tort (including negligence), equity, restitution, under statute or regulation, under any other legal cause or action, claim or right, or otherwise. For the avoidance of doubt and without limitation (and to the full extent permitted by law), LG and the delivery agent will not be liable for any (i) loss of profits; (ii) loss of revenue; (iii) loss of anticipated savings; (iv) loss of business opportunity; (v) loss of goodwill; (vi) loss of reputation; (vii) loss of data; (viii) cost of obtaining replacement goods or services; (ix) consequential, indirect or incidental loss (even if the loss was reasonably foreseeable or LG or the delivery agent has been advised of the possibility of such loss); (x) special loss; (xi) punitive or exemplary damages; or (xii) economic loss or damages or any nature or description; or (xiii) for any loss or damage caused by any contractor or employee as a result of such contractor or employee acting outside of his, her or its actual authority or not in performance of his her or its duties to LG or its delivery agent.

6. Trade-in Program

6.1 From time to time, we may offer trade-in programs or incentives on the LG Online Store exclusively to LG Members (LG Trade-in Program). If we do, and if you buy a Product in relation to which an LG Trade-in Program offer is available, you accept:

(a) the applicable trade-in discount or incentive you receive is an incentive to remove and dispose of an eligible old appliance (Old Appliance) and to buy an eligible new LG Product (Eligible LG Product) in a single transaction. The trade-in discount or incentive is not considered an actual trade-in value for the Old Appliance;

(b) Old Appliances have no / zero value. If you return an Eligible LG Product you purchased for any reason, you will not receive or be entitled to any amount or value for the Old Appliance, or the LG Trade-in Program discount or incentive amount, nor will you be able to have your Old Appliance returned;

(c) LG Trade-in Programs are only available to LG Members who live in a postcode in which our delivery agent is able to offer the , collection and disposal of the applicable Old Appliance. Availability of the Trade-in Program will appear after you enter your delivery postcode;

(d) ”collection & disposal of Old Appliances” means removing your old appliance of similar type and size;

(e) in readiness for our delivery agent to remove the Old Appliance, you must ensure that the Old Appliance is empty, clean, disconnected from power, water and any fixture and fittings, safe to be handled, removed from any cavity or wall mount, and is otherwise readily available for easy removal at the time of your delivery (otherwise the Old Appliance cannot be removed). Hard wired electrical disconnections must have been performed by a suitably qualified tradesperson and under no circumstances will the delivery agent disconnect these services. LG will not pay you for your Old Appliance and title in the Old Appliance transfers to LG on removal from the delivery premises in consideration for such removal. ;

(f) if the Old Appliance does not match the description you provided, our delivery agent reserves the right to NOT collect or remove the Old Appliance;

(g) you may only request the removal of one (1) Old Appliance, and you will receive only one LG Trade-in Program discount for each Eligible LG Product you buy;

(h) certain LG Trade-in Programs may only be available for a limited time, and any applicable end dates will be published on the LG Online Store;

(i) if the Old Appliance is not available for removal for any reason, or if you fail to prepare the Old Appliance for removal in accordance with these terms causing our delivery agent’s inability to remove it, we reserve the right refuse collection of the Old Appliance and/or to charge you an amount equivalent to the trade-in price or incentive offered when you purchased the Eligible LG Product.

7. Risk & Title

7.1 Notwithstanding delivery of the Products to you, title in the Products will not pass to you until the later of delivery or we have received your payment. If your payment is declined for any reason, we reserve the right to reclaim the Products from your possession, custody or control even if they have been delivered to you or moved from the delivery address and we reserve the right to keep or sell those Products. Risk of loss, damage or deterioration to any Products will pass to you on delivery.

7.2 You acknowledge and agree that clause 7.1 creates a purchase money security interest in the products which we are entitled to register as such under the Personal Properties Securities Act 2009 (Cth) (PPSA). To the extent permitted under the PPSA, we each agree to contract out of the provisions listed in section 115 of the PPSA. You waive your right to be provided with verification statements under section 157 of the PPSA. We agree that neither of us will disclose to any third person information referred to in section 275(1) of the PPSA and that this is a confidentiality agreement for the purposes of section 275(6) of the PPSA.

8. Consumer Rights, and Warranty Support

8.1 Nothing in these Terms limits or excludes any guarantees, warranties, representations or conditions implied or imposed by law, including the Australian Consumer Law (ACL) as set out in Schedule 2 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) (or any liability under them) which by law may not be limited or excluded.

8.2 Our goods may come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You may be entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You may also be entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.

8.3 You should check the Products as soon as they are delivered to you to ensure that:

(a) they are what you ordered; and

(b) they are not damaged or faulty. If this is not the case, you should contact LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5) as soon as possible.

8.4 You may not be entitled to any refund or exchange if only the packaging is damaged in transit. The packaging is to protect the Products themselves.

8.5 Your Product may come with a manufacturer's warranty from LG. LG’s manufacturer's warranty is in addition to but may overlap with any rights and remedies you may have under applicable law, including any Consumer Guarantees. If you are not considered a "consumer" within the meaning of the ACL, the manufacturer's warranty may be your sole remedy. However, you should check the manufacturer’s warranty carefully as it may not apply in a business or commercial setting. If you would like to make a claim under the manufacturer's warranty or ACL, please contact us at 1300 LG CARE (1300 54 22 73). Further information regarding LG manufacturer’s warranties is available at https://www.lg.com/au/support/warranty.

8.6 Subject to this clause 8 and to the extent permitted by law:

(a) all terms, guarantees, warranties, representations or conditions which are not expressly stated in these Terms are excluded;

(b) we will not be liable for any special, indirect or consequential loss or damage (unless such loss or damage is reasonably foreseeable resulting from our failure to meet an applicable Consumer Guarantee), loss of profit or opportunity, damage to goodwill, loss of data (including loss of data stored on any media contained within electronic or computing products), arising out of or in connection with the Products or these Terms (including as a result of not being able to use the Products or the late supply of Products), or the need to recover, re-program or reproduce any program or data stored in or used with the Products purchased from us, whether at common law, under contract, tort (including negligence), in equity, pursuant to statute or otherwise; and

(c) our total liability arising out of or in connection with the Products or these Terms, however arising, including under contract, tort (including negligence), in equity, under statute or otherwise, will not exceed the total price paid by you for the purchase of the Products under these Terms (excluding any applicable delivery and other charges).

8.7 Where by law we are unable to exclude terms, guarantees, warranties, representations or conditions but are able to limit them, to the extent permissible by law we limit our liability for any breach, at our option, to the repair or replacement of Products, or payment of the cost of repairing or replacing the Products.

8.8 To the extent permitted by law, any typographical, clerical or other error or omission in sales literature, quotation, price list, applicable delivery and other charges, acceptance or offer, invoice or other documents or information issued by us will be subject to correction without any liability on our part.

9. Change of Mind

9.1 In addition to your rights under LG’s warranties and the ACL in relation to faulty goods, you may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products, provided that the following requirements are met:

(a) within 14 days of purchase from the LG Online Store, you contact the LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5) to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;

(b) you make the Product available for collection and inspection by an LG Authorised Agent;

(c) the Product is unused;

(d) the Product's packaging is un-opened and the packaging seal is intact;

(e) the Product's packaging is not damaged; and

(f) the Product is in re-sellable condition.

9.2 If you wish to return a Product because you have changed your mind and you meet the requirements of clause 9.1, you will receive a refund of the price paid for the Product in accordance with our Returns Process (see clause 10 below), excluding any applicable delivery and other charges you may have paid, which are not refundable when you change your mind. However, with ‘change of mind’ returns, if the Product packaging is damaged, unsealed, unboxed and/or the Product has been used, or the requirements in clause 9.1 are not otherwise met, we are unable to give you a refund, so please choose carefully when selecting your Product, and when deciding to open packaging following delivery. This clause 9 does not apply to returns or claims under the ACL.

10. Returns Process

(a) The following process applies to return of Products:

(i) Contact an LG Customer Care Team on 1300 54 22 73 (option 5), via our website or by email to obsanz@lge.com. We will then inform you of the arrangements to return the Product to us.

(ii) You will be required to then email proof of your original purchase and any delivery documentation to obsanz@lge.com.

(iii) If the Product being returned is small and/or located in a place which is less than 30 kilometres (by road) from the nearest LG authorised repair service outlet and you can reasonably transport it to that outlet, you may be asked to bring, or send, that Product to that nearest LG authorised repair service outlet. Alternatively, we may send return instructions to your address listed in your order, in which you will be provided options for returning the Product to us. These may include options such as by pre-paid return satchel with Australia Post or labels for you to attach to the Product and then for you to drop it off at the nearest authorised return drop off centre.

(iv) If the Product is located in a place which is greater than 30 kilometres (by road) from the nearest LG authorised repair service outlet, is a large/bulky item or otherwise the nature of it is such that it cannot easily be removed, you may request collection of the Product by LG. If LG approves the request for collection of the Product from its location, we will arrange for the Product to be collected from your address listed in your order.

(v) You must return the Product:

(1) with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.); and

(2) in its original cartons and packaging or, if necessary, in packaging suitable to prevent damage to the Product.

(vi) You must retain proof of pickup or dispatch (as the case may be), to be provided to LG on request.

(vii) If you are returning the Product to us because you consider that the Product is faulty or damaged, we will assess the Product following receipt of the Product from you. Subject to clause 10(c), if:

(1) no fault is found, or the fault is found to be caused by you (see clause 10(f) below), the claim will be rejected and we will return the Product to you;

(2) in the case of a valid warranty claim, we will liaise with you regarding an applicable warranty remedy;

(3) in the case of an ACL claim, we will assess whether you are entitled to an ACL remedy and, if so, we will liaise with you regarding an applicable ACL remedy.

(b) We will notify you of our assessment via email within a reasonable period of time of when we receive the Product from you.

(c) You have a legal obligation to take reasonable care of a Product while it is in your possession. If you fail to comply with this obligation and return a Product to us, we may have a right of action against you for compensation. When returning a Product to us we recommend you obtain a proof of posting. In all cases, we reserve the right to inspect the Product and verify the fault or defect. For an exchange or refund, the Product must be in otherwise ‘as new’ condition and if possible with the original packaging. We reserve the right to refuse a refund or exchange if the Product returned is considered to have been otherwise damaged.

(d) We will usually process a refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within thirty (30) days of confirming to you via email that you are entitled to a refund. If we are obliged to provide you a refund for Product/s comprising only part of an order, we will only refund the component or portion of any applicable delivery or other charges you may have paid that relates to the Product/s which are subject to the refund.

(e) We will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase. If you pay using any third party ‘buy now pay later’ finance options we make available on the LG Online Store, refunds may occur in accordance with any terms, conditions and processes of the third party financier.

(f) We do not cover faults caused by misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment or normal wear and tear. Products sold on our Site are intended for domestic use only and are not for commercial use or resale. Nor do we cover faults due to incorrect installation in your home. Please do not remove the serial number.

(g) This clause 10 does not affect your statutory rights.

11. Privacy

11.1 Our policy on the collection, use and disclosure of customers’ personal information is set out in the LG Privacy Policy (https://www.lg.com/au/privacy), which forms part of these Terms.

12. Additional Terms & Conditions

12.1 Your use of the LG Online Store is governed by our website terms of use at https://www.lg.com/au/legal. If you are an LG Member account holder, the applicable terms of use are at https://www.lg.com/au/lge-terms.

13. General

13.1 These Terms form the entire agreement between you and us in respect of your purchase of Products on the LG Online Store and, unless expressly agreed to in writing by us no terms or conditions of yours, including any terms or conditions printed or referred to in your offer to purchase or order (if any) will be binding on us or have any legal effect.

13.2 We will not be liable for any delay or failure to perform our obligations under these Terms if such delay is due to any circumstance beyond our reasonable control. If we are delayed from performing our obligations due to such a circumstance for a period of at least 3 months, we may terminate our agreement with you by giving you 5 business days' written notice.

13.3 We reserve the right to refuse supply of the Products ordered by you, terminate our contract with you or terminate your account with us, and to remove or edit content on the LG Online Store at our sole discretion and without incurring any liability to you.

13.4 All formal notices given by you to us must be given to LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264 of Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square PARRAMATTA NSW 2150. We may give notice to you at either the email or postal address you provide to us when placing an order or at any other time. Notice will be deemed received and properly served twenty four (24) hours after an email is sent, or three (3) days after the date of posting of any letter. In proving the service of any notice, it will be sufficient to prove, in the case of a letter, that such letter was properly addressed, stamped and placed in the post and, in the case of an email, that such email was sent to the specified email address of the addressee.

13.5 You must not assign any rights and obligations under these Terms whether in whole or in part without our prior written consent, which we may withhold in our discretion.

13.6 Any failure to enforce or a delay in enforcing any of our rights under these Terms does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Any partial exercise of a right does not preclude any further exercise of that or any other right.

13.7 If any provision of these Terms is held to be prohibited, invalid or unenforceable in any jurisdiction:

(a) that provision is ineffective to the extent of the prohibition, invalidity or unenforceability in that jurisdiction;

(b) the validity or enforceability of that provision is not affected in any other jurisdiction;

(c) the remaining provisions of these Terms are not affected.

13.8 These Terms are governed by the law in force in New South Wales, Australia and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of or exercising jurisdiction in New South Wales, Australia.

13.9 We may revise and amend these Terms from time to time by posting them on the LG Online Store. You will be subject to the policies and Terms in force at the time that you order Products from us, unless any change to those policies or these Terms is required to be made by law or governmental authority (in which case it will apply to orders previously placed by you), or if we notify you of the change to those policies or these Terms before we send you an order confirmation (in which case we have the right to assume that you have accepted the change to these Terms, unless you notify us to the contrary within five (5) working days of receipt by you for the Products).