*Offer available from 12:00am (AEST) 1 June 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 June 2025 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG.com/au online store only. For a list of participating models visit LG.com/au/promotions.

**Offer available from 12:00am (AEST) 1 June 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 June 2025. To redeem offer, purchase any LG product (excluding products under the “Accessories” tab on the LG Online Store) during the offer period to receive a coupon code for 10% off your next purchase. Coupon code will be provided to participants from 1 July 2025 in their MyLG account. To redeem coupon code, add any LG Product to your cart from 12:00am (AEST) 1 July 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 31 July 2025 and apply coupon code at checkout to receive 10% off your purchase. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. Coupon code can only be redeemed once. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. No coupon code will be provided to a participant who returns their LG product before 12:00am (AEST) 31 July 2025. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Offer excludes LG Partners and staff VIP pricing.

1Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale

2Free Installation: Only available on TVs, Washing Machines, Dryers and Fridges purchased on the LG Online Store and selected delivery areas listed in the T&Cs. Basic installation using parts supplied with appliance(s). Excludes alterations to your home (such as carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work). Eligible product(s) will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power and plumbing (if applicable) required for connection. Only product packaging will be removed. For more info click Terms of Sale

3Free Removal: Available to MyLG members who selects 'Removal of Old Product' at checkout when purchasing the new LG product. Old product will be collected upon delivery of your new LG product. Free Removal of Old Product service available to TVs, Washing Machine, Refrigerator, and old product must be like for like (size and quantity) with the new LG product purchased. Old product must be disconnected, unplugged and removed from any cavity or wall-mount, ready for collection at time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in refusal of collection of the old appliance.