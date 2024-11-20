Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)
27GS93QE-B

27GS93QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

(0)
Front view
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

The gaming edge unlocked

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

The brighter* OLED

Brilliant to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, your visuals on this monitor are bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 27GR95QE.

Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400* makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with realistic details and a 1.5M contrast ratio. Immerse yourself in the rich vibrance of the DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ) wide colour gamut.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*True Black 400 is set at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

Display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

Show off your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology provides a clear viewing experience by minimising screen distractions caused by surrounding light.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but vibrant viewing

Experience brilliant colours comfortably, with LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.

LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

This monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate

The impressive refresh rate of 240Hz allows fast and smooth action, increasing game precision and accuracy.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers' reaction more precise.​

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240Hz and HDMI 2.1

Amplify gaming output with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. Gamers can fully enjoy the QHD resolution and 240Hz* using either the DisplayPort or HDMI port.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphics card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.

The graphics card is sold separately.

Enjoy a fluid gaming experience

With the latest tech to reduce screen tearing and stuttering

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

NVIDIA-tested and officially validated as G-SYNC® compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro technology helps gamers experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. 

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

VESA AdaptiveSync Display facilitates smooth gameplay with notably high refresh rates and low latency. 

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The performance of the sync feature is compared between models which apply and did not apply it. 

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports tilt, height, and pivot, to help you play games more comfortably.

Gamer centric design.

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Borderless design monitor.

Virtually borderless design

UltraGear™ remote control

Control at arm's length

You can now set up and control your monitor at arm's length. With the UltraGear™ remote control*, you can turn your monitor on and off, adjust sound or change modes, among other functions.

*The remote control is included in the package.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care* helps to prevent the afterimages and display burn-ins that occur when static high-contrast images change after they have been displayed for a long time. 

*This feature can only be activated from the UltraGear™ remote control.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair*

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colours updated

By utilising the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio*, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

2-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor.

2-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY
for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions apply.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292mm×0.2292mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    Black Stabiliser

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2 x 575.1 x 253.7 (UP) / 605.2 x 465.1 x 253.7 (DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2 x 351 x 45.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

