UltraGear™ 49 inch 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with 1ms, FreeSync™ Premium Pro, and HDR1000

49GR85DC-B

49GR85DC-B

UltraGear™ 49 inch 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with 1ms, FreeSync™ Premium Pro, and HDR1000

Front view of the LG 49 inch UltraGear™ (49GR85DC-B) 32:9 Dual QHD Curved gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 1000

LG gaming monitor - Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate
1ms (GtG) Response Time
DQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Display

49” 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) Curved
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

Technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Gaming GUI

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R)

Designed for Immersive Gaming

With its 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, the DQHD 49 inch curved monitor puts gamers at the centre of the action.

49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio displays much more screen space for the gaming scene.
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Ultrawide Screen for Panoramic Views

Thanks to a 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio display, gamers can enjoy panoramic views and vivid imagery – a truly immersive gaming experience.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

True-to-life Colours & Contrast

The 49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast, delivering life-like HDR gaming with accurate colour and contrast reproduction.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PBP & PIP

Play More, Do More

Supported by 2 PBP and PIP, the 49GR85DC gives you more. With these features, you can watch YouTube content while playing your favorite game, or view multiple windows on one large screen.

You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

240Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.
1ms (GtG) Response Time

Dive into Gaming

1ms response time (GtG at Faster) helps reduce reverse ghosting to enjoy the gaming performance*.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clear, Smooth and Fast

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience fluid movement in high resolution fast-paced games*.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

DisplayPort or HDMI 2.1

49GR85DC is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate. Enjoy DQHD resolution and 240Hz via DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1*.

DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

Gamer-centric Design

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and the adjustable base supports the monitor's swivel, tilt, and height to help you play games more comfortably.
Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plug Into Immersive
Sound Effects

Communicate with your squad using voice chat function, connected easily via 4-pole headphone output. Virtual 3D sound with DTS headphones adds to the immersive gaming experience.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

iF DESIGN AWARD Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.*

FPS Counter

Without installing separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) while in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2328 x 0.2328

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2250:1

  • Size [cm]

    123.8

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1278 x 530 x 339

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(↑) 1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1170 x 373.1 x 236.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    20

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    15.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    240W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    90W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

