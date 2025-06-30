LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Expanded screen real-estate for gaming
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view* than a standard 16:9 display, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 4.95 million pixels for WQHD and 2.07 million pixels for QHD.
Feel the combat with vivid colour
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Clear. Smooth. Fast
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the screen is split in two: left screen is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Crosshair
The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.
Immersive gaming experience
Enjoy a design with narrow bezels on 3 sides, that reduces distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image, while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.
A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.
Sleek design
This monitor features hexagon lighting and is paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The sleek L-stand is crafted to eliminate dead zones, saving desk space and reduces clutter, making your setup clean and efficient.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 nits
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725(H) ×0.23175(V)mm
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 nits
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
-
Size [cm]
86.35 cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
YES(Premium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1053x 529x 232
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 470.3 x 249.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V 3.42A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Power Cord
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
