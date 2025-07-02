1 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2020 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.

2 Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-165hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-Sync features require a compatible GPU.

3 Subscription and data charges may apply. Smart TV apps are subject to terms and conditions, updates as required. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Gamepad is sold separately. Apps available may vary by region.

4 Requires a Wi-Fi network. A subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

5 Supported source combination options include HDMI input with Web browser, Live TV, Apple AirPlay, YouTube, Screen Share and Camera functions. G5 supports dual HDMI monitor.

6 Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required. Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. Sound Bar not included (sold separately).

7 The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Sound bar pictured not included (sold separately).