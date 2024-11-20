Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen

27ART10AKPL

LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen

(0)
Front view of horizontal mode
Products in this Bundle: 1
Front view of horizontal mode

27ART10AKPL.AXT7S

LG StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen & LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in atelier and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

Have you ever seen a screen like ME?

TV is placed in front of hammock in terrace. The image is cropped in arch-shape.

Cordless freedom

A built-in battery lets you take StanbyME wherever you need. Lasting up to 3 hours on a single charge*, you can enjoy a movie, workout or study session from anywhere in your space.

*The battery run time applies in Home Mode, Volume Level 10 and continuous video streaming. This will vary depending on settings, usage and other factors.

Three collage of lifestyle images of different people watching TV happily during their downtime.

All your favourites in one place

With streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.*

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

A woman is looking at StanbyME and talking. The standbyME is equipped with a mobile phone.

Tap into a world of entertainment

Mirror content from your phone, tablet, or laptop. Simply tap your compatible device against the NFC logo on the back of the screen to connect and enjoy your favourite content on a larger 27" display.*

*Internet connection, NFC enabled device and LG ThinQ AI account/s required for NFC functionality.

The easy way to share and play

StanbyME supports AirPlay 2, allowing you to stream, share, and mirror your favourite content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And with HomeKit, you can use the HomeKit app or Siri on your Apple devices to easily turn StanbyME on and off, switch inputs, and control the volume.*

A TV is placed in cozy bedroom and the screen shows TV show – TED LASSO. There is a mobile device on the same image that shows AirPlay UI in its screen. There are Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo placed on right top corner of image.

*Requires home Wi-Fi network. Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices (not included). Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

One image on the left shows the close up of a TV placed in kitchen – a man is touching the screen while cooking. Another image on right shows a woman watching TV with holding remote control in her hands.

Touch Screen for simple control

An intuitive touch screen lets you operate StanbyME with ease.* Just tap to open apps, pause videos, change settings, and more. When the screen is out of reach, a handy remote lets you stay in control from the comfort of your seat.

*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.

The TV screen shows green swinging object that keeps splitting the dominos. The TV rotates, swivels back to left, and tilts downward. There is a curved thin line in background.

Rotate, swivel,
tilt, adjust

Multiple adjustment options let you watch in comfort no matter where from, including up to 180° manual rotation for landscape or portrait viewing, 130° swivel, 50° tilt, and 20cm height adjustments.*

*Portrait viewing may not be supported by all apps and may work differently depending on the app used.

There are 9 collage of lifestyle images of people doing different activities while watching TV – a woman is doing yoga while watching yoga tutorial, one man is fixing his bike while watching tutorial, another man is streaming himself singing, and one woman is cooking while watching recipe video. Also there are 5 usage scenes at commercial spaces.

Your go-to screen
for work and play

With a flexible design and support for AirPlay*, NFC**, HDMI, and USB, you can use StanbyME to do more of the things you love, from anywhere you like to enjoy.​

*Requires home Wi-Fi network. Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices (not included). Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
**Internet connection, NFC enabled device and LG ThinQ AI account/s required for NFC functionality.

One image on the left shows the very bottom part of a TV stand that is placed under a desk and another image shows the close-up of five wheels on bottom of TV.

Just roll with it

Five wheels hidden at the base make it easy to move StanbyME around your home. Take it from your workspace, to your kitchen, to your living room, without hassle.
Print

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear voice

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Speaker System

    2Ch

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1265 x 207 x 580

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    23

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    621 x 1275 x 397

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    397 x 397

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    17.5

PICTURE(DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Display Type

    Touchscreen LED-LCD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10, HLG

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Auto Power Saving, Cinema, Cricket, ISF Expert Bright Room, ISF Expert Dark Room)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor Gen4

SMART SCREEN

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

GAMING

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Adaptor

    Yes

  • Phone Cradle

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806084200600

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    3 ½

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year - Parts and Labour

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

