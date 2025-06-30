**Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Unpackaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z- axis) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Unpackaged product, test duration of 15 minutes with a drip rate of more than 280L/m2/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis).

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure I. Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7. Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl) and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry).

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust. Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr.