LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Portable Bluetooth Speaker

  Get special offers each week. Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device. 

GRAB
Key Features

  • Easy-to-grab design with adjustable straps so you can take your tunes on the go
  • Dome tweeter by Peerless for vibrant, dynamic sound
  • IP67 Water and Dust Resistant^ & passed 7 military-standard tests** for unstoppable adventures
  • Party on with up to 20 hrs of playtime†
  • AI Sound & AI Calibration automatically adjusts the sound to suit the genre and space you're in
  • AI Lighting syncs the speaker's colourful lighting to your music
More
xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Winner

xboom Grab

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Best audio products of CES 2025

xboom Grab

Red dot winner 2025 - Winner

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound, tuned by will.i.am

Introducing the new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab, will.i.am

LG partnered with seven-time Grammy winner and pop culture icon will.i.am to redefine xboom with a fresh take on sound and style. The result is 'xboom by will.i.am', a line professionally refined by the legend himself to deliver balanced sound with a warm tone. With his deep expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned the xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Unique sound UI, crafted by will.i.am

Experience the extraordinary sound UI, crafted for a unique xboom experience. From powering on/off, to connecting via Bluetooth, adjusting the volume, and more, every operational sound has been developed in collaboration with will.i.am. 

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Vibrant sound wherever you go

Experience dynamic, detailed sound. Manufactured by Peerless, a maker of high-end audio units for nearly a century, the dome tweeter delivers exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

Rugged by design, ready for anything

Engineered for the outdoors and built to endure. Tested against 7 US military-grade durability standards, your speaker is tough enough to handle drops, dust, water, high temperature, and more, so you can take your music anywhere with confidence.**

xboom Grab is placed on rock covered with moss. On the above right side Military standard logo is placed.

**Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Unpackaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z- axis) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Unpackaged product, test duration of 15 minutes with a drip rate of more than 280L/m2/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis).

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure I.  Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7.  Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl)  and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry).

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust.  Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr.

Ready for splash zones, sandstorms, and soundtracks

Rated IP67 to withstand water and dust, xboom lets you enjoy music wherever you go. Whether at a pool party or bush campsite, you don't have to miss a beat.^

^IP67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.

Your sounds, from sun-up to sundown

Enjoy long battery life, beyond what you’d expect from a compact speaker. Grab plays for up to 20 hrs on a full charge.

†The battery run time applies when the volume is at 50%, lighting is off, sound effects is off and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.

Grab, go, play

Carry and hang your speaker easily with the convenient strap or simply grab it and go. The tube-shaped body fits comfortably in your hand and stands out for its robust, modern form. 

On the upper left side, xboom Grab is held with its strap on someone's wrist. On the upper right side, xboom Grab is placed on a bicycle's water bottle holder. On the bottom left, will.i.am in white outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand. On the bottom right, will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand.

AI Sound

Feel every genre just right

Choose sound modes that match your music. Manually select from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes, or let AI set the optimal mode for you. AI analyses audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.*

will.i.am is holding xboom Grab on his right hand.

*LG ThinQ app required to activate select sound modes.

AI Calibration

Full, abundant sound for your space

AI-powered calibration automatically adjusts the audio to suit your space. Discover rich sound with reduced distortion, whether you're in a large or a cosy room.*

*Feature utilises smartphone microphone and an LG ThinQ app.

AI Lighting

Sync colour to sound

Enhance every beat and mood, with lighting that syncs with sound. Choose from 9 lighting modes, or let AI set the lighting to match your playlist. Plus, informative lighting lets you know the volume level and connection status at-a-glance.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Stage 301, Bounce and Grab is placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Grab its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Auracast™

Share the sound, amplify the vibe

Easily sync and share sound with Auracast™. Just press the dedicated button to connect multiple xboom speakers and enjoy immersive, amplified audio – perfect for parties, gatherings, or group streaming.*

*Compatible models include LG xboom Grab, Bounce, and Stage 301. The paired audio connection range is up to 10 metres, but it may vary depending on the environment. Some features may not be available with Auracast™; please refer to the user manual for more details.

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1.1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    20 W + 10 W

SPEAKER

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (2)

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    16 mm x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    80 x 45 mm

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom (App)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

  • Speaker

    211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    1.1 kg

  • Net Weight

    0.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096488508

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    20

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    10 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3 W

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

Our Picks for You 

