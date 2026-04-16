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LG Sound Suite W7 Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass

LG Sound Suite W7 Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass

Sound-Suite-W7
Front view of LG Sound Suite W7 Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass Sound-Suite-W7
side view
top view
side view from left
front view from the top
side view from the bottom
internal units
top close-up
rear view
bottom view
LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimise surround sound systems
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system
Front view of LG Sound Suite W7 Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass Sound-Suite-W7
side view
top view
side view from left
front view from the top
side view from the bottom
internal units
top close-up
rear view
bottom view
LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimise surround sound systems
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system

Key Features

  • Designed to be used with H7, M7, or M5 Sound Suite Speakers.
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for flexible speaker placement and simplified cinematic sound setup**
  • 25.9Hz Deep Bass with powerful control and minimal distortion
  • Expandable up to 13.1.7 Channels when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers^
  • Connect wirelessly to H7 Soundbar or an LG TV with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • Security updates received until 31 May 2028
More
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with a refined black finish, placed on a black surface for premium surround sound systems

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with a refined black finish, placed on a black surface for premium surround sound systems

*Receives and outputs AI applied sound signal from connected device, but has no built-in AI processing

Deep bass with flexible placement — LG Sound Suite W7

The W7 is the dedicated woofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup, equipped with a Peerless 8-inch driver that delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9Hz. Designed to be positioned vertically or horizontally, it can blend effortlessly into any space while providing consistent, deep sound.**

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

**Power cable connection required for each device. H7, M5 and M7 speakers and M7 floor stand pictured are sold separately. W7 can be assigned to a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. DAFC is available when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Peerless woofer

Ace the bass, down to 25.9Hz

Hear notes resonate with depth and precision, for an experience you can feel as much as hear. Engineered by Peerless, a pioneer in acoustic excellence for 100 years, the 8-inch woofer in the W7 delivers powerful bass with superb control and minimal distortion.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system

Wireless connectivity

Connect your W7 to your LG TV wirelessly

Expand your audio setup to reveal the deep bass in music, movies and games, and experience rich, cinematic sound. Simply connect the W7 wirelessly to the H7 Soundbar or an LG TV with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.*

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system

*H7 Sound Bar is sold separately. DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. Power cable connection required for each device. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Designed to blend seamlessly into your space

Whether positioned horizontally or vertically, the W7 adapts seamlessly to your space, delivering consistent sound and a sleek, modern aesthetic that feels designed for your home.

H7 soundbar pictured is sold separately. Power cable connection required to each device. Images are for illustration purposes only.

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Build a Sound Suite that fits your style and preference. Choose from H7, M7, M5 and W7 models and enjoy sound automatically optimised for you, whatever the configuration.^

^Power cable connection required for each device. H7, W7, M5 and M7 speakers and floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only..

Connect directly to your LG TV

Enjoy dynamic, room-filling sound without the need for a Soundbar. Simply pair your Sound Suite speakers with a DAFC-enabled LG TV for a seamless, simplified setup.*

LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos

Freedom to connect directly to your TV

Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs  for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.

FeatureStereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers with a W7 woofer LG AI Stereo Suite 7 Pro
 
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
 
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
 
Product ListM7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
Sound ExperienceReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Speaker units15 speaker units14 speaker units12 speaker units
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailable when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowXXX
Room Calibration Pro
Deep BassXX

*DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. W7, M7, M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately.

Start with H7, the hub of your Sound Suite

Build your Sound Suite around the H7. Enjoy impressive sound now and seamlessly connect your TV and speakers as your system grows.

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

FeatureImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
 
''LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
'LG Immersive Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
 
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
 
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
 
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable
Sound Follow + Room Calibration Pro
Deep BassXX

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your sound setup.*

Learn more

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7

    The centre of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with alpha 11 AI processor, 8 full range drivers, 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Buy now

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and 3 full-range drivers.

    Buy now

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and dual tweeters.

    Buy now

*H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers are sold separately.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Simple, convenient app control

Manage your Sound Suite all in one place. With the LG ThinQ app, you can control features like volume and connectivity, and easily set up and manage Dolby Atmos FlexConnect across your compatible speakers.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Internet connection required for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Output Power

    220 W

  • Number of Speakers

    1 EA

  • Frequency Response

    as low as 25.9 Hz

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    410 x 415 x 194 mm

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    45 W

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096610664

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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