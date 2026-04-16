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LG Sound Suite W7 Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass
LG Sound Suite W7 Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass
Sound-Suite-W7
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Key Features
- Designed to be used with H7, M7, or M5 Sound Suite Speakers.
- Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for flexible speaker placement and simplified cinematic sound setup**
- 25.9Hz Deep Bass with powerful control and minimal distortion
- Expandable up to 13.1.7 Channels when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers^
- Connect wirelessly to H7 Soundbar or an LG TV with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
- Security updates received until 31 May 2028
*Receives and outputs AI applied sound signal from connected device, but has no built-in AI processing
Deep bass with flexible placement — LG Sound Suite W7
The W7 is the dedicated woofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup, equipped with a Peerless 8-inch driver that delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9Hz. Designed to be positioned vertically or horizontally, it can blend effortlessly into any space while providing consistent, deep sound.**
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
**Power cable connection required for each device. H7, M5 and M7 speakers and M7 floor stand pictured are sold separately. W7 can be assigned to a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. DAFC is available when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Peerless woofer
Ace the bass, down to 25.9Hz
Hear notes resonate with depth and precision, for an experience you can feel as much as hear. Engineered by Peerless, a pioneer in acoustic excellence for 100 years, the 8-inch woofer in the W7 delivers powerful bass with superb control and minimal distortion.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
Wireless connectivity
Connect your W7 to your LG TV wirelessly
Expand your audio setup to reveal the deep bass in music, movies and games, and experience rich, cinematic sound. Simply connect the W7 wirelessly to the H7 Soundbar or an LG TV with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.*
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system
*H7 Sound Bar is sold separately. DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. Power cable connection required for each device. Images are for illustration purposes only.
Designed to blend seamlessly into your space
Whether positioned horizontally or vertically, the W7 adapts seamlessly to your space, delivering consistent sound and a sleek, modern aesthetic that feels designed for your home.
H7 soundbar pictured is sold separately. Power cable connection required to each device. Images are for illustration purposes only.
^Power cable connection required for each device. H7, W7, M5 and M7 speakers and floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only..
Connect directly to your LG TV
Enjoy dynamic, room-filling sound without the need for a Soundbar. Simply pair your Sound Suite speakers with a DAFC-enabled LG TV for a seamless, simplified setup.*
LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos
|Feature
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
|Product List
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|Sound Experience
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Speaker units
|15 speaker units
|14 speaker units
|12 speaker units
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deep Bass
|✔
|X
|X
*DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. W7, M7, M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately.
Start with H7, the hub of your Sound Suite
Build your Sound Suite around the H7. Enjoy impressive sound now and seamlessly connect your TV and speakers as your system grows.
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
|Feature
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow + Room Calibration Pro
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deep Bass
|✔
|✔
|✔
|X
|X
|✔
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your sound setup.*
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The centre of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with alpha 11 AI processor, 8 full range drivers, 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and 3 full-range drivers.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and dual tweeters.
*H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers are sold separately.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Internet connection required for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.
All Spec
GENERAL
Output Power
220 W
Number of Speakers
1 EA
Frequency Response
as low as 25.9 Hz
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
410 x 415 x 194 mm
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
45 W
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
BARCODE
Barcode
8806096610664
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
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