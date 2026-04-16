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LG Sound Suite M5 Wireless Speaker with 1.1.1 Channels & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

LG Sound Suite M5 Wireless Speaker with 1.1.1 Channels & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Sound-Suite-M5
Front view of LG Sound Suite M5 Wireless Speaker with 1.1.1 Channels & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Sound-Suite-M5
rear view
side view from right
side view from the top
top view
side view from the bottom
buttons close-up
rear view from the bottom
side view from left
lighting close-up
LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimise surround sound systems
LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV, highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
LG Sound Suite M5 speaker with Peerless front and up-firing speaker arrays for immersive 3D audio expereince
1) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M5 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M5 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
AI Sound Pro recognises genre and adjusts EQ for each genre.
Front view of LG Sound Suite M5 Wireless Speaker with 1.1.1 Channels & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Sound-Suite-M5
rear view
side view from right
side view from the top
top view
side view from the bottom
buttons close-up
rear view from the bottom
side view from left
lighting close-up
LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimise surround sound systems
LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV, highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
LG Sound Suite M5 speaker with Peerless front and up-firing speaker arrays for immersive 3D audio expereince
1) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M5 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M5 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
AI Sound Pro recognises genre and adjusts EQ for each genre.

Key Features

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for flexible speaker placement and simplified cinematic sound setup**
  • AI Sound Pro uses Peerless front and up-firing units for rich spatial sound
  • Room Calibration Pro optimises sound to your space
  • Expandable up to 13.1.7 Channels when combined with LG Sound Suite speakers^
  • Security updates received until 31 May 2028
More
LG Sound Suite M5 wireless speaker with a black textured design and red light for immersive surround sound systems

LG Sound Suite M5 wireless speaker with a black textured design and red light for immersive surround sound systems

Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M5

Enjoy rich, multidimensional audio that adapts to your space with AI Sound Pro for intelligent performance. The M5 provides flexible placement and expansion options through Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC), when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a compatible LG TV. All in a sleek, versatile form designed for any environment.**

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

**DAFC is available when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection and connection of two or more units is required. Power cable connection required for each device. W7 speaker and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, for Dolby Atmos everywhere

Cinematic sound, simplified. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect gives you the flexibility to place your wireless Sound Suite speakers anywhere you choose, intelligently optimising your listening experience based on speaker location.**

LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems

**DAFC is available when connected to H7 Sound Bar or a DAFC-supported TV model including 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection and connection of two or more units is required. Power cable connection required for each device. W7 speaker and speaker floor stand pictured are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Peerless Driver Speakers

Spatial audio, powered by front and up-firing sound system

Experience rich, clear sound driven by Peerless acoustic expertise. The front array features a silk-diaphragm tweeter and a woofer, with an up-firing speaker to reflect sound off the ceiling to help create immersive 3D sound.

LG Sound Suite M5 speaker with Peerless front and up-firing speaker arrays for immersive 3D audio expereince

Versatile usage

Multiple ways to enjoy

Use it on its own, connect it to your compatible LG TV* for impressive home theatre, or pair it with other Sound Suite speakers^ for rich surround sound. One versatile device offers many ways to listen.

1) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M5 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M5 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

*DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required.

^H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately.

Dolby Atmos

All-in-one Dolby Atmos sound

Be amazed by superb multidimensional audio that fills your space, all from a single device. The M5 delivers Dolby Atmos sound on its own, with no additional speakers required.*

*Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Power cable connection required for each device. Speaker floor stand pictured sold separately. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.

AI Sound Pro

Sound that adapts to what you're watching

Hear every scene at its best. AI Sound Pro identifies whether you’re listening to dialogue, music, or movies in real time, then fine-tunes clarity, balance, and spatial depth to deliver immersive and balanced sound for every scene.

Speaker floor stand pictured sold separately.

Room Calibration Pro

Sound tailored to your space

Tune in to precise, immersive sound tailored to any room, large or small. Using spatial awareness technology, Room Calibration Pro analyses your environment and adjusts each channel for optimal balance.*

Top-down view of a living room where circular sound waves spreading evenly between the speaker and soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration

*Internet connection required. The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Wi-Fi Streaming

Smart Wi-Fi streaming, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2

Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi for consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.*

LG Sound Suite speaker with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for easy Wi-Fi content streaming.

*Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Build a Sound Suite that fits your style and preference. Choose from H7, M7, M5 and W7 models and enjoy sound automatically optimised for you, whatever the configuration.^

^Power cable connection required for each device. H7, W7, M5 and M7 speakers and floor stand are sold separately. Images are for illustration purposes only.

Connect directly to your LG TV

Enjoy dynamic, room-filling sound without the need for a Soundbar. Simply pair your Sound Suite speakers with a DAFC-enabled LG TV for a seamless, simplified setup.*

LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos

 
FeatureStereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
 
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
Product ListM7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
Sound ExperienceReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Channels & speaker unitsUp to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker unitsUp to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailable when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowXXX
Room Calibration Pro
Deep BassXX

*DAFC-supported models include 2026 OLED, 2026 MRGB96, and 2025 OLED C5/G5 TVs. OLED B6 requires compatible smartphone (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher) and ThinQ app. Internet connection required. W7, M7, M5 speakers and speaker floor stand are sold separately.

Start with H7, the hub of your Sound Suite

Build your Sound Suite around the H7. Enjoy impressive sound now and seamlessly connect your TV and speakers as your system grows.

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

FeatureImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
 
''LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
 
'LG Immersive Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
 
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
 
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
 
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Channels & speaker units13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units 7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units 9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable
Sound Follow + Room Calibration Pro
Deep BassXX
'Bottom view of an LG Sound Suite wireless speaker highlighting the sturdy base and stand connection

Floor Stand Optional Accessory

Lift your listening experience

Elevate your speaker on a floor stand to help improve sound direction, expand placement options, and bring elegance to your space. With built-in cable management, your setup can appear neat and organised, for a polished, clutter-free look.*

Lift your listening experience Buy now

*Speaker floor stand sold separately.

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your sound setup.*

Learn more

  1. H7

    The centre of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with alpha 11 AI processor, 8 full range drivers, 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Buy now

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro, AI Calibration, woofer and 3 full-range drivers.

    Buy now

  3. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra-low bass down to 25.9Hz.

    Buy now

*H7, W7, M7 and M5 speakers are sold separately.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Simple, convenient app control

Manage your Sound Suite all in one place. With the LG ThinQ app, you can control features like volume and connectivity, and easily set up and manage Dolby Atmos FlexConnect across your compatible speakers.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Internet connection required for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1.1.1

  • Output Power

    50 W

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

  • Upfiring

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Stereo Mode

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    152 x 199 x 152 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    2.4 kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    25 W

  • Power Consumption (Stand-by)

    0.3 W ↓

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096610640

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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