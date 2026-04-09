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LG Sound Suite M5 Floor Stand FS-M51
M5
*A longer power cable may be required when using the stand. A separately sold 3.5 m power cable is available for extended placement.
Designed for clean interiors and precise sound
Designed for M7 and M5, the floor stand positions the speaker at the ideal listening height for clear, accurate sound. Color- and finish-matched materials blend seamlessly into your space, while built-in cable management keeps power cables neatly concealed.
Clean cable management, refined finishing
3 images showing how Sound Suite M7&M5's cable is neatly managed with the stand with matched color and finish
*A longer power cable may be required when using the floor stand. A separately sold 3.5 m power cable is available for extended placement.
Precision height for accurate sound delivery
By placing the speaker at the right listening height, the floor stand supports clear, accurate sound and a more immersive listening experience.
A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV
*A longer power cable may be required when using the floor stand. A separately sold 3.5 m power cable is available for extended placement.
Discover the speakers designed for this floor stand
Explore M7 and M5 speakers engineered to work seamlessly with this floor stand for accurate placement and consistent listening height.
Installing the Stand
Checking before installing the stand
Please check the following first.
• The following stands can be used depending on the speaker model.
- M7: FS-M71(Stand × 1), FS-M72(Stand × 2)
- M5: FS-M51(Stand × 1), FS-M52(Stand × 2)
- The number of components may vary depending on the stand model.
• The stand does not include a power cord. Use the power cord included with the Sound Suite
speaker, or purchase a separate power cord from LGE.COM. (Separate power cord length: 3.5 m)
• When assembling, ensure that all of the provided screws are attached. If the screws are not fully tightened, the product may tilt or tip over, resulting in damage. Tightening the screws with excessive force may cause them to come off due to abrasion of the screw joint.
How to Install
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Attach the stand pole to the stand base, then firmly secure the connection using two screws (M4 x 15 mm).
STEP 2
Insert the power cord through the opening on the bottom of the stand base and pass it out from the opposite side of the stand pole.
STEP 3
Insert the power cord through the center hole of the top plate as shown in the image.
Align the protrusion of the top plate with the power cord groove on the bottom of the stand base and attach the top plate to the stand pole.
Then, firmly secure the connection using two screws (M4 x 15 mm).
STEP 4
Plug the power cable into the AC IN port on the bottom of the product.
STEP 5
Place the speaker on the top plate and insert the marked protrusion of the top plate into the groove of the speaker as shown in the image.
Then, firmly secure the speaker to the top plate using the screw (M4 x 8 mm).
STEP 6
Route the power cable along the groove on the bottom of the stand base.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
278 x 670 x 278
Product Weight (kg)
6.35
GENERAL
Part Number
COV31979001
Category
Stand
Components
Stand pole, Top plate, Base, Screw(M4 x 15mm) 4EA, Screw(M4 x 8mm) 1EA
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