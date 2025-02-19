Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG gram Pro 2in1 16" | Copilot | gram AI | Ultra-lightweight | Intel® Coreᵀᴹ Ultra 7 processor 255H | 16GB RAM | Windows 11 | 1TB SSD

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

16T90TP-G.AA75A


Front view with stylus pen
Front view with keyboard with stylus pen
-30 degree side view and cover open with stylus pen
-30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
+30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
Top-down view and cover closed
Top-down view of keyboard
-30 degree side view of stand mode
-30 degree side view of tent mode
Front view of tablet mode
Front side view with the lid closed
Right side view and cover open
Left side view and cover closed

Key Features

  • 16” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS touch display / Stylus pen
  • AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11
  • AI optimised Intel® Arrow Lake H Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • gram AI / LG gram Link
  • 1,399g Ultra-light & superslim / 77Wh smart battery
  • 31-144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
More
LG gram Pro 2in1 logo.

Pro. Anything, anywhere.

Experience the AI-fueled future with ultra-light gram 2-in-1, featuring personalised On-Device gram AI and the new AI-optimised Intel® Core™ processor.

This image showcases a convertible laptop with a 360-degree rotating display, positioned in stand mode. The screen features a smooth gradient display, and a digital stylus pen is hovering above it, indicating pen input support on the touchscreen. The laptop displays the 'gram AI' logo on the device, and the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree logo is visible on the bottom right corner.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

  • A person sitting comfortably in a modern chair, working on an LG Gram laptop with a smile. The 'gram AI' logo is prominently displayed on the image.
    gram AI
  • A laptop featuring the Windows Copilot logo above the screen and Windows Copilot interface on the display, showcasing a sleek design with a large screen and the Windows 11 interface in the background.
    Copilot
  • This image displays the left side of an open laptop, highlighting its slim design. In the top-right corner, the MIL-STD logo is visible.
    Ultra-light & superslim
  • This image showcases four convertible laptops in various modes: stand mode, laptop mode, tablet mode, and tent mode. It highlights the laptop's versatility across different configurations, with each screen displaying an image in purple and pink tones. In front of the laptop set in tablet mode, there is a stylus pen.
    360˚ touch display
  • A laptop, tablet, and smartphone are displayed together, all showcasing synchronized content on their screens. The 'gram Link' feature is highlighted, with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cross-device connectivity.
    gram Link
  • An AI processor is prominently displayed on a circuit board, symbolizing advanced technology and performance. The Intel Core Ultra logo is visible in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cutting-edge AI processing capabilities.
    Intel's AI Processor

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately. 

gram AI

Power of AI. Power of You.

gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalised solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolising seamless AI functionality across both modes.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

gram chat On-Device: Personalised answers just for you.

A timeline graphic displaying tasks and documents associated with specific timestamps between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM on 22.04.2024. The visual highlights key moments with icons and thumbnails of documents along the timeline.

Time travel*

Retrace your steps and recall

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

A side view of a laptop with a person typing, showcasing a search bar with an AI-inspired icon and additional functional icons. The laptop screen displays data charts, emphasizing productivity and AI-driven tools.

Searching

Get the right answer, right away

Provides personalised answers based on local data from documents and images.

A laptop screen displaying a financial dashboard presentation alongside a pop-up window with AI-generated text summarising the presentation. An arrow connects the two, emphasising the AI's ability to create concise summaries.

Summarise

Cut the noise. Get to the point.

Summarise text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

A laptop screen displaying two interfaces: one with an AI chat window on a light background and the other transitioning to a dark mode version. An arrow highlights the switch, emphasising seamless mode adaptation.

Setting

Set up hassle-free in no time

Set various^ system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

A laptop screen displaying a customer support interface with a system diagnosis progress bar, indicating offline functionality. A no-wifi icon at the top highlights operation without an internet connection.

Troubleshooting

24/7 support, anytime, anywhere!

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.

Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

*This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

*This feature ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

^Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Q&A Chatbot

Your go-to expert for instant answers

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarisation, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolised by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Document AI

Smart insights straight from your files

Let AI analyse and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Function Calling*

Actionable agents that get things done

Empower AI to handle tasks for you, like scheduling events in Google Calendar or drafting Word documents for your team.

Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*Linked with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

This image features a convertible laptop with a 360-degree rotating display, positioned in tent mode. The screen displays the Windows 11 Copilot interface, and a digital stylus pen is hovering above it, indicating pen input support on the touchscreen.

AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11

Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows

Get answers from the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Activate Copilot instantly

You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.

Ready to command with Bing Chat

Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organising complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.

Simplify complex content with a click

Copilot can summarise long emails and complicated content, making  processing work information  more efficient, saving valuable time.

Handles image editing and more

From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness, to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, just request it all from Copilot.

Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

360˚ touch display

Unlock 360˚ possibilities

With its 360-degree rotating design, unleash your creativity anywhere. From laptop to tablet, bring your ideas to life from any angle.

This image showcases four convertible laptops in various modes: stand mode, laptop mode, tablet mode, and tent mode. It highlights the laptop's versatility across different configurations, with each screen displaying an image in purple and pink tones. In front of the laptop set in tablet mode, there is a stylus pen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The stylus pen is included in the package.

The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Advanced stylus pen

Each stroke comes to life

Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse. 

Also, thanks to the 144Hz high refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive tactile experience without interruption or delay.

This video shows a woman's hand holding a stylus pen, gently touching the laptop screen in tablet mode to draw smoothly.

Charge up in a snap

Snap on the stylus for immediate wireless charging. Magnetic convenience keeps your pen powered and in place without any extra cables.

Goodnotes App*

Replace your paper notebooks and reimagine digital note-taking with Goodnotes.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The stylus pen is included in the package.

*Your purchased PC comes with a 3-month free trial of Goodnotes for gram, including access to premium templates upon login. A network connection is required to download and use the Goodnotes app; additional data charges may apply if using cellular data. Available services and features within the Goodnotes app may vary depending on the app version. Please note that 'Goodnotes for gram' app cannot be re-downloaded once it is removed. The 3-month free trial will not automatically renew, a one-time 30% discount on your first paid subscription will be offered after the free trial expires. This 3-month free access to Goodnotes is available only to Goodnotes users who have not previously subscribed to a paid plan and is limited to one offer per device. Visit Goodnotes website for terms and conditions at https://www.goodnotes.com/terms-and-conditions

Portable and durable

The gram Pro 2-in-1 combines ultra-lightweight design with powerful performance and miltary-grade durability*, making it the perfect companion wherever you go.

1,399g

Lightweight

12.4mm

Superslim 

This video showcases the convertible laptop in various modes, highlighting its 360-degree rotating screen. It emphasises the laptop's slim and lightweight design while demonstrating its versatility in different configurations.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Pro power meets AI brilliance

Born for AI, perfectly paired with Intel® Arrow Lake H

The latest Intel Arrow Lake H processor, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling up to 13 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) for AI tasks, is now integrated into the LG gram, offering powerful performance optimised for laptops. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.

Up to
13 TOPS
NPU

Up to
74 TOPS
GPU

Close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor with an AI symbol on the chip, surrounded by glowing circuitry, featuring the Intel Core Ultra logo in the corner.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.

The stated performance is based on Intel's internal benchmarks, comparing it to the previous Intel Core Ultra Processor Series1.

Unleash AI power, break your limits

Intel's AI-optimised processor with Dual 1TB NVMe SSD slots and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM delivers exceptional power and productivity. From video editing and 3D work to AI-driven tasks, achieve pro-level results that exceed expectations.

LPDDR5x
NVMe (Gen4)
A sleek laptop is showcased with a vibrant video editing interface on its screen, surrounded by additional screens displaying various creative workflows.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above depicted programme does not come with the package and should be purchased separately.

Smart power, unplug and play

Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyses user patterns to optimise battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your projects flowing smoothly, even with resource-intensive AI-based heavyweight tasks.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

See like a Pro

16" 16:10
WQXGA

Wide and clear visuals

IPS
Panel

Wide viewing angles

DCI-P3
99%

Rich colour gamut

Up to
144Hz

Smooth refresh rate

A laptop displaying a vivid and colourful landscape of vibrant mountains on its screen, emphasising high-resolution and rich colour reproduction. The background features a blurred version of the same landscape, drawing attention to the screen quality.

WQXGA display

Sharp vision, vivid reality

Unlock the potential of your creativity and elevate your everyday experiences with a laptop that brings your ideas to life in stunning detail!

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimised to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz-144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

An animation shows a laptop displaying an racing game of car scene on its screen with a highlighted text '31Hz - 144Hz,' surrounded by additional screens featuring diverse visuals. This setup emphasises gaming and multimedia versatility with a variable refresh rate.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above depicted games are not included in the package and should be purchased separately

More room to breathe

LG gram Pro with the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours while 400nits (Typ.) of brightness accentuate fine textural details.

Uninterrupted clarity

Work comfortably anywhere with the LG gram Pro’s anti-glare panel and 178-degree viewing angle, offering clear and vibrant visuals from various perspectives.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).

^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio

gram Link

Get all connected*

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

A laptop, tablet, and smartphone are displayed together, all showcasing synchronised content on their screens. The 'gram Link' feature is highlighted, with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner, emphasising cross-device connectivity.

Data transfer

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

A laptop and a tablet are displayed side by side, both showing the same colourful and artistic design on their screens. The background features geometric shapes, emphasising creative work and seamless device synchronisation.

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

A laptop placed on a green table, displaying a gallery application interface with images of red fruits on the screen, suggesting navigation or photo management activities.

AI classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

A laptop displaying a video conference with multiple participants on the screen, accompanied by a smartphone showing an individual participant in the same call. This setup emphasises seamless connectivity and multitasking for virtual meetings.

Phone as webcam

Use your smartphone's high-performance camera for video calls.

A laptop and a smartphone are placed on a desk, both displaying the same music playback interface, indicating synchronised functionality. The setup highlights seamless integration between devices for multimedia activities.

Audio sharing on phone

Share your smartphone sound directly with LG gram's speakers.

A laptop displaying a communication interface with a floating dial pad, emphasising its capability to make calls directly from the device. This setup highlights enhanced connectivity and productivity features.

Make and receive calls

Make and receive calls directly from your LG gram.

The image features a person holding a smartphone in front of a gray laptop, both displaying the same video of a woman performing a yoga pose. The scene highlights seamless screen mirroring or content sharing between devices.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

A gray laptop and a tablet side by side, both showing a "Break-even Point Chart" with a line graph in vibrant colours against a dark background. A wireless mouse is placed next to the laptop.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

*All the devices need to be connected to the same wi-fi network.

A person sitting on a couch, enjoying immersive audio while using an LG gram laptop. The text highlights Dolby Atmos technology, emphasising a rich, expansive, 360-degree auditory experience. Surrounding sound waves in the background visually represent the immersive soundscape.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse youself

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Easy connectivity

Simple, instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Enjoy this plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

A side view of a laptop showcasing its ports, including USB 3.2, headphone/microphone combo jack (HP/MIC), HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4). The clean layout highlights versatile connectivity options.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1).

USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Size (Inch)

    16inch

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 2 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 4.4 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 24 MB)

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 8400MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Colour Gamut

    LCD : DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.1 x 10.0 x 0.49~0.51

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro 360

  • Year

    Y25

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4~12.9

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.1 x 10.0 x 0.49~0.51

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    477 x 298 x 62

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.2 kg

  • weight(lb)

    3.08 lbs

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.85 lbs

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    18.8 x 11.7 x 2.4

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion

DESIGN

  • Colour

    - Colour: Essence White, Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (White, Black) - B part: PC-ABS - C part: Mg (White, Black) - D part: Mg (White, Black)

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 8400MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 2 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 4.4 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 24 MB)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    LCD : 400nit

  • Colour Gamut

    LCD : DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    LCD : 1500:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD Pen Touch, MPP2.0 support (Gorilla Glass + AR + AF)

  • Panel Multi

    LCD : LGD

  • Pol

    LCD : Anti-Glare w/ Glass + AR + AF

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    LCD : 31~144Hz VRR

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD

  • Response Time

    LCD : 30ms (Typical)

  • Size (Inch)

    16inch

  • Size (cm)

    40.6cm

STORAGE

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2)

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.4

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi-7

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option)

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable and with extra AC power cord

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    New Stylus Pen(MPP2.0 / NFC Wireless Charging / Touch Button) Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • LG gram Link

    YES

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    YES / YES

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    NO

  • Quick Share

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Bamboo Paper

    YES

  • LG Lively Theme

    YES

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single colour), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power Button with LED

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

