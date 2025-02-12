Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG gram 17" | Lightweight Intel® Lunar Lake Laptop | Windows 11, gram AI, Copilot+ PC, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

()
Key Features

  • 17” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS display
  • Windows 11 / Copilot+ PC
  • All-around AI Intel® Lunar Lake Processor / LPDDR5x RAM / SSD Gen4
  • gram AI / LG gram Link
  • 1,389g Lightweight / 77Wh High capacity battery
  • Dolby Atmos
More
LG gram logo.
The image shows an LG Gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "Delightfully light" with the "gram AI" logo below it.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The image showcases a slim laptop with the text: "Light, thin, all-powerful" at the top. Key specifications, "Light 1,239 g" and "Slim 15.7 mm," are highlighted in the centre. A MIL-STD durability badge is displayed in the upper-right corner, emphasising its robustness.

Light, thin, all-powerful

The image features a laptop with vibrant content displayed on its screen, emphasizing vivid colors and detailed visuals. The text at the top reads: "IPS premium display," highlighting the high-quality screen technology.

17’’ WQXGA IPS display

The image shows a smiling woman using a laptop while seated in a modern, cozy setting. The text reads: "Your own AI secretary" alongside the "gram AI" logo, emphasizing the device's AI-powered assistant features.

Your own AI secretary

The image displays a close-up of a computer chip with "AI" highlighted at the center, surrounded by a glowing circuit board. The text at the top reads: "AI-optimised processor," and the bottom right features the Intel Core Ultra logo, emphasising advanced AI processing capabilities.

AI-optimised processor

The image shows an LG Gram laptop, a tablet, and a smartphone displaying synchronised content. The text reads: "LG gram Link - Get all connected," with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right, emphasising cross-device compatibility.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

*Measured at the thinnest part.

gram AI

Power of AI. Power of You.

gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalised solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolising seamless AI functionality across both modes.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

gram chat On-Device: Personalised answers just for you.

A timeline graphic displaying tasks and documents associated with specific timestamps between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM on 22.04.2024. The visual highlights key moments with icons and thumbnails of documents along the timeline.

Time travel*

Retrace your steps and recall

Search with any clues you remember or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

A side view of a laptop with a person typing, showcasing a search bar with an AI-inspired icon and additional functional icons. The laptop screen displays data charts, emphasising productivity and AI-driven tools.

Searching

Get the right answer, right away

Provides personalised answers based on local data from documents and images.

A laptop screen displaying a financial dashboard presentation alongside a pop-up window with AI-generated text summarising the presentation. An arrow connects the two, emphasising the AI's ability to create concise summaries.

Summarise

Cut out the noise. Get to the point.

Summarise text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

A laptop screen displaying two interfaces: one with an AI chat window on a light background and the other transitioning to a dark mode version. An arrow highlights the switch, emphasising seamless mode adaptation.

Setting

Set up hassle-free in no time

Set various^ system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

A laptop screen displaying a customer support interface with a system diagnosis progress bar, indicating offline functionality. A no-wifi icon at the top highlights operation without an internet connection.

Troubleshooting

24/7 support, anytime, anywhere.

Offers 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. 

Some features are not optimised during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customise settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

*This feature is disabled by default. Please opt-in to activate it if you wish to use it.

*This feature ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

^Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Q&A Chatbot

Your go-to expert for instant answers

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarisation, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolised by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Document AI

Smart insights straight from your files

Let AI analyse and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Function Calling*

Actionable agents that get things done

Empower AI to handle tasks for you, like scheduling events in Google Calendar or drafting Word documents for your team.

Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*Linked with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11

Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows

Get real answers from the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasising AI-integrated functionality.

Screens simulated. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Recall instantly

Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.

Be a pro artist with Co-creator

Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.

Live Caption in real-time

Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.

Enhance video calls with Windows Studio effect

Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like lighting improvement and distraction blurring, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.

Screens simulated. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

The light life

LG gram's lightweight of 1,389g in a slim body of 16.0mm is engineered to suit any lifestyle.

1,389g

Lightweight

16.0mm

Superslim

Slim Laptop

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. 

MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 *High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; *Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Tests performed in controlled environment. Please do not attempt.

WQXGA high resolution & DCI-P3 99% wide colour gamut

Crisp details, vivid experiences

Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colours with stunning WQXGA resolution and DCI-P3 99% wide colour gamut. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

17"

Large screen

WQXGA

High resolution

16:10

Aspect ratio

DCI-P3 99%

Wide colour gamut

The image features two laptops placed back-to-back, showcasing vibrant, colourful screens with thin bezels, emphasizing vivid visuals and sleek design.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

17” 16:10 display

Stretch every visual moment

Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 17-inch screen helps you see more^ at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% colour coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colours.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio

Anti-glare display 

Stay focused, see clearly

Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Born for AI, perfectly paired with Intel® Lunar Lake

Intel® Lunar Lake with 47 NPU Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) is a groundbreaking processor for PCs, delivering over three times* the AI performance compared to previous generations, enabling the capabilities required for an enhanced Copilot+ experience. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.

Up to
47 TOPS NPU

Up to
64 TOPS GPU

A laptop featuring an AI chip graphic on its screen, surrounded by a futuristic circuit board design that emphasizes advanced processing capabilities. The Intel Core Ultra logo is prominently displayed in the bottom left corner, highlighting cutting-edge performance.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.

*The stated performance is based on Intel's internal benchmarks, comparing it to the previous Intel Core Ultra Processor Series1.

Smooth, swift multitasking

Experience fast multitasking with LPDDR5x channel memory for efficient data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quick access to your storage.

LPDDR5x

NVMe（Gen4）

The image features a laptop with multiple application windows floating outward, showcasing its multitasking capabilities. The apps displayed range from video editing to presentations, emphasizing the laptop's performance for diverse tasks.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above programme, memory and SSD options are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

gram Link

Get all connected*

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

A laptop, tablet, and smartphone are displayed together, all showcasing synchronised content on their screens. The 'gram Link' feature is highlighted, with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cross-device connectivity.

Data transfer

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

A laptop and a tablet are displayed side by side, both showing the same colourful and artistic design on their screens. The background features geometric shapes, emphasizing creative work and seamless device synchronisation.

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

A laptop placed on a green table, displaying a gallery application interface with images of red fruits on the screen, suggesting navigation or photo management activities.

AI classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

A laptop displaying a video conference with multiple participants on the screen, accompanied by a smartphone showing an individual participant in the same call. This setup emphasizes seamless connectivity and multitasking for virtual meetings.

Phone as webcam

Use your smartphone's high-performance camera for video calls.

A laptop and a smartphone are placed on a desk, both displaying the same music playback interface, indicating synchronised functionality. The setup highlights seamless integration between devices for multimedia activities.

Audio sharing on phone

Share your smartphone sound directly with LG gram's speakers.

A laptop displaying a communication interface with a floating dial pad, emphasizing its capability to make calls directly from the device. This setup highlights enhanced connectivity and productivity features.

Make and receive calls

Make and receive calls directly from your LG gram.

The image features a person holding a smartphone in front of a gray laptop, both displaying the same video of a woman performing a yoga pose. The scene highlights seamless screen mirroring or content sharing between devices.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

A gray laptop and a tablet side by side, both showing a "Break-even Point Chart" with a line graph in vibrant colors against a dark background. A wireless mouse is placed next to the laptop.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

*All the devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

 

A person sitting on a couch, enjoying immersive audio while using an LG gram laptop. The text highlights Dolby Atmos technology, emphasizing a rich, expansive, 360-degree auditory experience. Surrounding sound waves in the background visually represent the immersive soundscape.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse youself

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Smart power, unplug and play

Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery and our AI Smart Assistant, gram adapts to your environment, delivering optimised and prolonged performance. Boost your productivity and enjoy seamless play.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.

To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 4 (Thunderbolt™ 4), USB 3.2 gen2. It showcases the laptop's versatile connectivity options.

Easy connectivity

Simple, instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. Enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Size (Inch)

    17inch

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory)

  • Memory

    Included in processor, 32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.9 x 10.2 x 0.63~0.70

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y25

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 16.0~17.8

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.9 x 10.2 x 0.63~0.70

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.30 kg

  • weight(lb)

    3.06 lbs

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.07 lbs

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.6 x 12.1 x 2.4

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion

DESIGN

  • Colour

    - Colour: Snow White, Charcoal gray, Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black) - B part: PC-ABS (Black) - C part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black) - D part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    Included in processor, 32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit(60Hz non touch)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch (60Hz)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560*1600

  • Size (Inch)

    17inch

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm

STORAGE

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 Smart Amp (Max 5W)

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD Webcam with Dual Mic (No Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wireless-BE201 (Wi-Fi 6, will support Wi-Fi 7 when updated)

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    - 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU) - 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW) - 65W 3pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for IN/PK/NG) - 65W 2pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button with Fingerprint

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

