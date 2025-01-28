Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Top Load vs Front Load Washing Machine: Which One is for You?

Discover the pros and cons of top load vs. front load washing machines. Explore capacity, efficiency, and convenience to find the perfect fit for your home!

: A light blue laundry basket filled with assorted clothes against a plain white background.

Photo by Annie Spratt | Unsplash

When it's time to invest in a new washing machine, the decision between a front loadi and top-load washer can feel like a daunting task. Factors such as space availability, home layout, and personal preferences all come into play. Both types of washing machines come with their own list of pros and cons, making it essential to weigh your options carefully.

 

In this guide, we'll delve into the nuances of top load vs front load washing machines, empowering you to make an informed decision that aligns with your lifestyle and laundry habits. From understanding capacity variations to optimising your laundry experience, let's embark on a journey to discover the perfect fit for your home.

Front load vs top load washing machines: What are the differences?

As the names suggest, the key difference between top load and front load washing machines is that the earlier has a lid on the top, and the latter has a door on the front. However, there are other important distinctions between the two types. Before we delve into the specifics, let's take a moment to understand the key differences:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top Load Washing Machines

 

 

 

 

Front Load Washing Machines 

 

 

 

 

Capacity

 

 

 

 

Typically offer larger load capacity due to a wider drum 

 

 

 

 

Generally have smaller capacities

 

 

 

 

Water Usage 

 

 

 

 

Traditionally uses more water and energy compared to front load washers

 

 

 

 

Typically uses less energy and water 

 

 

 

 

Cycle Times

 

 

 

 

Often features faster washing cycles, ideal for busy lifestyles 

 

 

 

 

May have longer cycle times

 

 

 

 

Treatment of Clothes 

 

 

 

 

Agitator design can be harsher on clothes, especially delicate fabrics

 

 

 

 

Gentle on clothes, helping to reduce wear and tear and ideal for more delicate fabrics 

 

 

 

 

Cleaning Power

 

 

 

 

Varies based on design 

 

 

 

 

Typically offer superior cleaning performance

 

 

 

 

Pricing 

 

 

 

 

Often more affordable upfront

 

 

 

 

Higher initial cost, but potential long-term savings 

 

 

 

 

Design Options

 

 

 

 

Often come in different designs, including impeller and agitator styles, offering flexibility in cleaning performance 

 

 

 

 

Limited variety, usually with no agitator

 

 

 

 

Drying Times 

 

 

 

 

May have longer drying times due to higher moisture retention from lower spinning speeds

 

 

 

 

Typically shorter drying times due to lower moisture retention 

 

 

 

Finding the right washing machine: Key considerations

When it comes to picking the perfect washing machine capacity for your home, it's all about finding the right fit for your laundry needs. Here's a breakdown of some practical tips to help you find the right washing machine:

Clothes in various colours hanging on a clothesline with plastic clothespins

Photo by Daniele Bissoli | Unsplash

1. Assess Your Household's Needs

  • Think about your family size and lifestyle. Big families might lean towards a bigger capacity to manage the laundry load, while smaller households might do just fine with something more petite.
  • Evaluate how often you're doing your laundry. If you're constantly on clotheswashing duty, opting for a larger capacity could reduce the number of wash cycles needed. 
  • Consider the types of items regularly washed. Bulky bedding and towels might need a bit more space to swirl around, while delicate fabrics might fare better with a gentler touch in a smaller load. 

2. Evaluate Your Space

  • Consider the size and layout of your laundry space. Measure the area where the washing machine will be placed to figure out if there are any space constraints. 
  • Front load washers typically need more space for door clearance when open, while top load washers may be a better fit for narrower spaces

3. Selecting the Right Capacity 

  • For individuals or small households, a capacity between 7 to 10 kg may suffice. 
  • Larger households may need capacities ranging from 10 to 14 kilograms to accommodate larger loads efficiently. 
  • Avoid overloading the washing machine, as it can compromise cleaning effectiveness and strain the appliance. Similarly, refrain from underloading the machine, as it may lead to inefficient water usage and energy consumption

A laundry basket lies on a textured rug in a modern kitchen.

Photo by Uliana Kopanytsia | Unsplash

LG's Best Rated Top Load Washing Machines

Choosing the right top load washing machine is essential for meeting your household's laundry needs efficiently. Here's a guide to help you find the best LG washing machine for your home, whether you need a model for a small, or large household.

Ideal for smaller households, the WTL3-09G Top Load Washing Machine offers quality wash performance with an Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ and TurboDrum technology. The Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ provides durability and stability with low vibration, while the TurboDrum® improves washing action by rotating the drum and pulsator in opposite directions. The 6 motion wash feature provides a range of wash cycle options, catering to different fabrics and cleaning needs. For a gentler clean, the swing motion is ideal in handling delicate fabrics. For tougher stains, the power motion provides a strong and fast movement of the pulsator to enhance washing performance. Multiple water outlets minimise detergent residue for a thorough clean. The stylish design features a convenient front control panel and wide lid for easy access.

 

Specifications: 

  • Capacity: 9 kg • 
  • Dimensions (W x H x D mm): 632 x 1018 x 670 
  • Features: Inverter Direct Drive Motor™, TurboDrum®, 6 Motion Wash

The WTL9-14W Top Load Washing Machine is perfect for larger households with its 14 kg capacity. It features AI DD® technology for intelligent fabric care, optimising motions based on fabric type and weight1 . The TurboClean3D ensures a powerful and thorough clean in just 40 minutes2 . The Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+ opens up fibres and assists in reducing common household allergens, providing a hygienic wash3 . Control and monitor your laundry with the LG ThinQ® app for added convenience4 . The durable stainless steel tub and quiet performance further enhance the washing experience.

 

Specifications:

 

  • Capacity: 14 kg 
  • Dimensions (W x H x D mm): 690 x 1070 x 730 
  • Features: AI DD®, Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+, TurboClean3D, Inverter Direct Drive Motor

LG's Best Rated Front Load Washing Machines

When it comes to picking the perfect front load washing machine capacity for your home, it's all about finding the right fit for your laundry needs. Here's a breakdown of some practical tips to help you find the right LG washing machine

The WTL9-14W Top Load Washing Machine is perfect for larger households with its 14 kg capacity. It features AI DD® technology for intelligent fabric care, optimising motions based on fabric type and weight1 . The TurboClean3D ensures a powerful and thorough clean in just 40 minutes2 . The Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+ opens up fibres and assists in reducing common household allergens, providing a hygienic wash3. Control and monitor your laundry with the LG ThinQ® app for added convenience4 . The durable stainless steel tub and quiet performance further enhance the washing experience.

 

Specifications:

 

  • Capacity: 14 kg 
  • Dimensions (W x H x D mm): 690 x 1070 x 730 
  • Features: AI DD®, Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+, TurboClean3D, Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Experience superior cleaning with LG WXLS-1014G. Designed to fit your laundry and your life, it features a spacious XL drum that accommodates large loads, making it perfect for families or individuals with heavy laundry needs. With Intelligent Fabric Care using AI DD®, this Front Loader weighs the load and assesses fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions for thorough cleaning and clothing care8. Wash 3kg of laundry in just 39 minutes with Turbo Clean 360®9 , water jets operate during the wash and rinse. Reduce exposure to common household allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam3, and easily pause and add items for any missed clothing. The smart control feature with LG ThinQ® allows you to manage your laundry from your smartphone4 , offering convenience and flexibility. 

 

  • Capacity: 14 kg 
  • Dimensions (W x H x D mm): 650 x 950 x 645 
  • Max Spin Speed (RPM): 1000 
  • Features: AI DD®, Turbo Clean 360®, Allergy Care Cycle with Steam

In conclusion, the decision between a top load and front load washing machine ultimately boils down to your specific needs, preferences, and lifestyle. While LG top load washers offer convenience and faster cycle times, LG front load washers excel in efficiency, cleaning power, and gentle treatment of clothes.

 

By considering factors such as capacity, water usage, cycle times, and drying efficiency, you can make an informed choice that best suits your household requirements. Whether you prioritize speed or efficiency, both top load and front load washers offer unique advantages, ensuring that there's a perfect fit for every home. Explore the features, weigh the pros and cons, and select the washing machine that aligns perfectly with your lifestyle for clean, fresh laundry every time

1 AI DD® available for AI Wash cycle only.

2 Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 5.5kg loads. Compared the Conventional Cotton Cycle with and without TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

3 Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and Bacteria.

4 LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection.

Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

5 Based on Star Rating Index formulas for calculating energy1 and water2 reduction per additional star when using similar capacity models at the rated load capacity, in accordance with AS/NZS2040.2 (clause 2.7) and AS/NZS6400 (clause 9.2.3). (1) When using warm wash cycles. (2) Based on each machine's tested program cycle. Find out more: https://www.energyrating.gov.au and
https://www.waterrating.gov.au/about/standards.

6 AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
7 Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
8 AI DD® available for Cotton cycle only.
9 Tested by Intertek, TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle (F0Z6DYPKC). The results may be different depending on the environment. **Video is used for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

