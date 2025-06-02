Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Buying Guides

Laptop Buying Guide For Students

With a focus on performance, portability and reliability, LG offers a broad selection of laptops tailored to meet the demands of school and university life.

LG gram laptops

Selecting the right laptop is an essential step towards academic success. Whether for note-taking, research, creative projects or online classes, students need a device that can support their studies across a variety of disciplines. With a focus on performance, portability and reliability, LG offers a broad selection of laptops tailored to meet the demands of school and university life.

 

This guide outlines the key factors to consider when choosing a laptop for school, highlights suitable LG options and provides insights into the best time to make a purchase.

Key considerations when choosing a laptop for school

Before choosing a laptop for school or university, it's important to assess how the device will be used on a daily basis. Students often rely on their laptops for everything from lecture notes and video calls to research projects and design software. Understanding the features that align with these requirements helps ensure the selected model supports long-term academic success.

Performance for academic tasks

Performance requirements can vary depending on the field of study. Students enrolled in software development, engineering, graphic design or media-related courses may need laptops with advanced processing capabilities and substantial memory.

 

LG's range of gram and gram Pro laptops is designed to handle these demanding applications. Models such as the gram 17Z90TL-G.AU88A feature the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor and 32GB of RAM, offering the performance needed for multitasking, data analysis or media production.

 

For general schoolwork — such as writing reports, browsing the internet and attending online classes — lighter models with 16GB RAM and SSD storage, including the gram 14Z90S-G.AA75A, deliver dependable everyday performance with fast startup times and responsive handling.

Portability and battery life

A laptop for school should be easy to carry and capable of lasting through a full day of classes and study sessions. LG gram laptops are built with lightweight magnesium alloy construction, offering ultra-portability without sacrificing screen size or performance.

 

Models like the gram Pro 2in1 16T90TP-G.AA75A weigh approximately 1.4 kg, making them highly portable for their class. Battery life across the LG gram lineup supports long use between charges — ideal for students who move between lectures, libraries and home study.

Display and durability

Extended screen time is common during the academic year. LG laptops feature WQXGA and anti-glare IPS displays, delivering clear visuals while reducing eye strain in various lighting conditions.

 

Durability is also important when transporting a laptop around campus. The LG gram series is MIL-STD-810G tested for resistance to shock, vibration and temperature, helping ensure the device withstands daily wear and tear.

Which LG laptop is best for students?

The best LG laptop for students depends on individual study needs, budget and portability preferences. Below is a comparison of key models, each offering unique benefits for different learning environments:

This 16-inch model provides a large 16:10 screen while maintaining portability. Featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it supports demanding academic work across a wide range of disciplines. The WQXGA display enhances clarity for multitasking and media editing. This gram laptop is also available in 17”.

A convertible 2-in-1 design makes this model ideal for creative and collaborative learning. With stylus support, a 360-degree hinge, a 16-inch WQXGA touchscreen and 16GB RAM, it's suited to digital note-taking, drawing and presentations.

A convertible 2-in-1 design makes this model ideal for creative and collaborative learning. With stylus support, a 360-degree hinge, a 16-inch WQXGA touchscreen and 16GB RAM, it's suited to digital note-taking, drawing and presentations.

Essential features in LG student laptops

When assessing which laptop is best for students, certain features stand out across LG's range:

 

●      SSD storage for rapid startup and file access

 

●      Intel® Core™ platform support in selected models for reliable performance and intelligent responsiveness

 

●      HD webcams and AI noise cancellation for clear video conferencing during online lectures and group work

 

●      USB-C ports to support fast charging, external displays and accessories

 

●      Backlit keyboards for productivity in low-light conditions, such as late-night study sessions

 

These features contribute to a seamless learning experience, especially in hybrid or digital-first academic environments.

 

Budget considerations for student laptops

When planning a purchase, it is also worth considering the long-term value of investing in a device that meets both current academic requirements and future learning demands. LG offers a range of options to suit different financial needs, from essential models for everyday study to high-performance devices for more intensive tasks.

 

For added flexibility, interest-free payment options such as Afterpay and Zip are available on the LG website and selected authorised retailers. These services allow students and families to manage costs by spreading payments over time.

When to buy a laptop for university

Students often benefit from buying before semester starts, when new models are released, or during promotional periods such as back-to-school campaigns, end-of-financial-year sales or student discount events. LG laptops can be purchased through LG-authorised retailers or online, where special offers and bundles for members are frequently available.

Explore LG laptops designed for every stage of student life

For those researching which laptop is best for students, LG delivers a practical balance of performance, portability and essential features, making it easier to stay productive and connected throughout the academic journey. With options that support everything from daily coursework to high-performance computing, LG provides a range of devices suited to different study needs and disciplines.

 

Discover the full range of LG laptops online and enjoy free shipping on all orders, or visit an authorised LG retailer to compare models and find the best laptop for uni or school life.

