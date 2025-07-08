Measuring accurately is essential to avoid fit issues on delivery day and to ensure proper ventilation and usability once the fridge is installed. We recommend you measure the following before buying a fridge:

1. Measure height, width and depth of your allocated fridge space.

Start by measuring the total width between your walls or cabinetry. Next, measure the height from the floor to the base of any cupboards above. Finally, measure the depth from the wall out to the front edge of your counter or cabinetry.

2. Account for ventilation space.

Refrigerators generate heat while they cool. For proper airflow and energy efficiency, it's important to leave space around the unit, ideally at least 50mm at the back and sides.

3. Check door swing and drawer clearance.

Make sure the fridge doors can open fully without hitting nearby cabinetry, walls or appliances. For models with pull-out freezer drawers or crispers, allow extra clearance in front of the fridge.

4. Measure your access paths.

Ensure the fridge dimensions can fit through your doorways, hallways and any stairs or lifts on their way to the kitchen. Take note of tight corners or narrow entries.