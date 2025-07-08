We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Choosing the right fridge size is one of the most important steps when buying a new refrigerator. The size you select affects how well it fits your kitchen, how much food it can store and how easy it is to use day to day. It also plays a role in energy efficiency and future-proofing your kitchen for changing household needs.
This guide outlines how to measure your available space, understand standard fridge measurements and choose a model that fits your layout and lifestyle.
How to measure your space before buying a fridge
Measuring accurately is essential to avoid fit issues on delivery day and to ensure proper ventilation and usability once the fridge is installed. We recommend you measure the following before buying a fridge:
1. Measure height, width and depth of your allocated fridge space.
Start by measuring the total width between your walls or cabinetry. Next, measure the height from the floor to the base of any cupboards above. Finally, measure the depth from the wall out to the front edge of your counter or cabinetry.
2. Account for ventilation space.
Refrigerators generate heat while they cool. For proper airflow and energy efficiency, it's important to leave space around the unit, ideally at least 50mm at the back and sides.
3. Check door swing and drawer clearance.
Make sure the fridge doors can open fully without hitting nearby cabinetry, walls or appliances. For models with pull-out freezer drawers or crispers, allow extra clearance in front of the fridge.
4. Measure your access paths.
Ensure the fridge dimensions can fit through your doorways, hallways and any stairs or lifts on their way to the kitchen. Take note of tight corners or narrow entries.
Common fridge sizes
These standard fridge measurements can help guide you towards models that suit your daily food storage needs. For one to two people, a fridge with a capacity of approximately 200 to 400 litres is typically sufficient. Households with three to four people generally require 400 to 600 litres, while larger households of 5 or more people may need a fridge with a capacity of 600 litres or more.
These fridges have the freezer compartment above the fridge section. Compact and affordable, they're often found in smaller kitchens or used as secondary fridges. Typical dimensions are 540–700mm wide, 1500–1800mm high and 600–700mm deep.
The fridge compartment is on top for easy access, with the freezer below. This style suits medium households that prioritise fresh food. Typical dimensions are 600–700mm wide, 1700–1800mm high and 600–700mm deep.
These feature wide double doors on top and freezer doors below. They provide easy access and are ideal for storing large trays or platters. Typical dimensions are 800–900mm wide, 1700–1800mm high and 700–900mm deep.
Fridge and freezer compartments sit vertically next to each other. This design offers ample storage for both fresh and frozen items. Typical dimensions are 900mm wide, 1700–1800mm high and 700–800mm deep.
Separate, matching fridge and freezer units placed side by side. This option offers flexibility for households that need extra space. Typical dimensions (each) are 500–600mm wide, 1700–1800mm high and 650–700mm deep.
Key considerations when selecting a fridge size
Choosing the right fridge involves more than just matching dimensions. It's also important to consider how your household shops, cooks and uses cold storage daily.
- Household size and grocery habits If you shop frequently and buy fresh, a smaller fridge may be suitable. However, larger households or those who meal prep or buy in bulk may benefit from increased freezer space and wider shelves.
- Kitchen layout Tight spaces or built-in cabinetry can limit the type of fridge that fits. Measure carefully, especially if replacing an older model, as fridge dimensions vary across styles.
- Door design and accessibility Think about how the doors open in your kitchen. French doors need space to swing wide, while bottom mounts offer easier access to fresh food without bending down. Drawers and shelves should extend easily without obstruction.
- Energy efficiency Larger fridges tend to use more power, but LG includes energy-efficient features such as Inverter Linear Compressors, which adjust cooling power based on demand to help reduce energy usage and noise.
Understanding LG fridge technology
LG fridges are designed with features that improve storage, hygiene and convenience.
- InstaView™ A tinted glass panel on the door becomes transparent with two quick knocks, letting you see inside without opening the door. This helps reduce cold air loss and maintain temperature stability.
- Door-in-Door® This design creates a separate quick-access compartment for frequently used items like drinks and condiments, reducing how often the main fridge space is opened.
- Craft Ice™ Select models produce slow-melting, round ice spheres, which are ideal for entertaining or premium drinks.
- Water and ice dispensers Select models have plumbed (connected to your water line) or non-plumbed (built-in refillable tank) water and ice dispensers available, these provide cold water and ice without needing to open the fridge.
- Moist Balance Crisper™ A special lattice-patterned box that helps retain optimal moisture levels to help keep fruit and vegetables fresher for longer.
Finding the right LG fridge based on size
Whether you need a compact solution for a small kitchen or a large-capacity model for a growing family, LG has options across all fridge sizes:
- Top and bottom-mount fridges offer space-efficient designs for apartments, studios and smaller households.
- French door and side-by-side fridges deliver large internal volumes, multiple compartments and advanced features like InstaView™ and plumbed water dispensers.
- Pigeon pairs and upright units allow for tailored storage solutions, which are especially useful in butler's pantries or custom kitchen designs.
All models are designed with standard fridge measurements in mind to suit Australian kitchen cabinetry and lifestyle needs.
Shop confidently with LG and find the right fridge size for your home
Selecting a fridge based on size ensures it fits seamlessly into your kitchen, meets your storage needs and functions efficiently day-to-day. With an understanding of fridge dimensions and how to measure your space, you're in a better position to make a confident and informed decision. Explore the complete LG fridge collection and filter by size, style or features online.