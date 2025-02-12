Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

15U50T-G.AR55A

LG gram Book 15.6 Inch | Lightweight Intel® Core™ Processor Laptop | Windows 11, FHD Anti-glare IPS display

Key Features

  • 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) Anti-glare IPS display
  • AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11
  • All-around AI Intel® Core™ Processor / DDR4x RAM / Dual NVMe SSD
  • HD Webcam with Privacy Webcam shutter
  • LG gram Link
  • 51Wh battery / Dolby Atmos
LG gram Book logo.

Light and smart

This image shows a gray laptop with the screen open. The background features a soft gradient, blending pink on the left and green on the right.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

  • The image shows the rear view of a slim, gray "gram" laptop. The background features a smooth gradient transitioning from pink to green. The word "SLEEK" is prominently displayed in large, semi-transparent white text.
    Sleek edge design
  • The image features an Intel Core processor set against a vibrant, futuristic background with shades of purple and blue. The large, semi-transparent letters "AI" are prominently displayed in the background, reinforcing the focus on artificial intelligence.
    Unleash AI power
  • The image displays a close-up of a keyboard, focusing on a colourful key with the Windows Copilot icon.
    Copilot Key to AI
  • The image shows a split view of a laptop's webcam with two states: "Open" and "Closed." On the left, the webcam is open and active, on the right, the webcam is covered by a built-in privacy shutter, marked by a red dot, indicating the closed state.
    Webcam shutter for security
  • The image highlights the laptop's internal hardware, showcasing two M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard. The components are illuminated with a green glow, emphasizing the dual SSD configuration.
    Flexible storage
  • The image showcases a collection of devices including a laptop, tablet, and smartphone, all displaying the same content, emphasising seamless cross-device connectivity. With both Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner.
    Get all connected

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Combine style and substance

The gram book has a sturdy yet luxurious design that stands out in any space. The sleek, rounded-edge design creates an iconic silhouette, while metallic Titan Silver adds strength to style.

The image shows the rear view of a slim, gray "gram" laptop. The background features a smooth gradient transitioning from pink to green. The word "SLEEK" is prominently displayed in large, semi-transparent white text.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This image shows a close-up of a laptop keyboard. The focus is on a distinctive red power button located in the upper-right corner, highlighted with a circular zoom effect.

Simple sensory controls

With just one touch of the retro-inspired red power button, you can log in and boot up the system instantly.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Privacy Webcam shutter

Privacy in a snap

You can open and close the webcam shutter whenever you want to maintain security.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The image highlights the laptop's internal hardware, showcasing two M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard. The components are illuminated with a green glow, emphasising the dual SSD configuration.

Upgradeable storage space

Equipped with two M.2 slots for upgradeable SSD cards, the gram book adapts to your evolving needs with storage that scales up effortlessly.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

True multi-tasking freedom

The image features an Intel Core processor set against a vibrant, futuristic background with shades of purple and blue. The large, semi-transparent letters "AI" are prominently displayed in the background, reinforcing the focus on artificial intelligence.

Intel® Core™

AI-enabled Intel® Core™ Processor

With an AI-enabled Intel® Core™ Processor, the LG gram unlocks the power of AI, allowing real-time AI processing to meet your various needs.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Copilot in Windows 11

Discover the power of AI

Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows.

Get inspiration and solutions for your questions or projects, and generate images from your ideas.

Click the Copilot key on your keyboard to access intelligent tools on your gram.

Screens simulated. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Activate Copilot instantly

You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.

Simply request with Bing Chat

You can ask for anything with Copilot through Bing Chat, from song recommendations for your mood to organising complex pages and setting preferences.

Simplify complex content with a click

Copilot can summarise long emails and complicated content, efficiently processing work information and saving you valuable time.

Image editing and more

From simple requests like adjusting image size and brightness, to more complex tasks like background removal and upscaling, Copilot can do it all.

Screens simulated. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Powerful, yet upgradeable speed

The LG gram Book, equipped with DDR4x Dual memory and Dual NVMe SSDs, delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance for various tasks and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options.

The image shows a gray laptop with various floating application windows around it, highlighting its multitasking capabilities. The apps include data analytics, coding, photo editing, and video playback, indicating support for diverse tasks like productivity, creative work, and development.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

The above various programs are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Discover the gram Book that’s always by your side.

gram Link

Get all connected*

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

*All the devices will need to be connected to the same wifi network.

The image showcases a collection of devices including a laptop, tablet, and smartphone, all displaying the same content, emphasising seamless cross-device connectivity. With both Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner.

Data transfer

Easily transfer data between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).

The image displays a gray laptop and a tablet side by side, both showing the same vibrant artwork featuring abstract shapes and colours. This visual suggests smooth integration and synchronised display between devices, catering to creative professionals.

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

The image shows a gray laptop placed on a light green surface. The screen displays a photo gallery application featuring images of red fruits, suggesting a browsing or photo management activity.

AI classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

The image features a person holding a smartphone in front of a gray laptop, both displaying the same video of a woman performing a yoga pose. The scene highlights seamless screen mirroring or content sharing between devices.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

The image displays a gray laptop and a tablet side by side, both showing a "Break-even Point Chart" with a line graph in vibrant colours against a dark background. A wireless mouse is placed next to the laptop.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.

15.6” FHD IPS display

Sharp visuals. Clear ideas.

Enjoy clear visuals and seamless multi-tasking solutions, with 300nits brightness* and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen.

The image features a gray laptop with its screen displaying a vibrant scene of windsurfing on the ocean. The bright, dynamic waves appear to extend beyond the screen, creating a 3D-like effect that blends the display content with the background environment.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).

  • Anti-glare panel

  • Glare-panel

View in comfort

See each detail with crystal clarity on the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dolby Atmos

Immersive audio experience

Immerse yourself in a 360-degree soundscape, with innovative Dolby Atmos technology. From music to movies, sounds come to life with the LG gram book.

The image shows a top-down view of a gray laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Packed with power to enable portability

The LG gram book is equipped with a 51Wh long-life battery, so you can be tether-free and carry it wherever needed.

The image shows a young man sitting on outdoor concrete steps, using a gray laptop.The man appears focused on his work or browsing, highlighting the laptop's portability and suitability for on-the-go use.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With these ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

The image displays the side view of a gray laptop, showcasing its ports. The top view highlights a USB Type A port. The bottom view includes an HDMI port, a USB Type A port, a USB Type C port with PD (Power Delivery) support, and a headphone jack.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Size (Inch)

    15.6inch

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)

  • Memory

    8GB

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB

  • weight(kg)

    1.7 Kg (1.69 kg)

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)

  • Colour Gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.16 x 9.36 x 0.74 ~ 0.76 inch

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Book

  • Year

    Y25

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4 mm

  • weight(kg)

    1.7 Kg (1.69 kg)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.16 x 9.36 x 0.74 ~ 0.76 inch

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    552 x 345 x 69 mm

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.67 Kg

  • weight(lb)

    3.74 lb (3.72 lb)

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.88 lb

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    21.73 x 13.58 x 2.71 inch

BATTERY

  • Battery

    51Wh Li-Ion

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)

  • Memory

    8GB

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Colour Gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    700:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Response Time

    25ms

  • Size (Inch)

    15.6inch

  • Size (cm)

    39.6cm

SECURITY

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    Option

  • Slim Kensington lock

    YES

  • SSD Security

    YES

STORAGE

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.2

  • Webcam

    HD Webcam w/Privacy camera shutter

  • Wireless

    Intel Wireless-AX203 (Wi-Fi 6, 2x2, BT Combo)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Bag, Mouse (B2B option)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • LG gram Link

    YES

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    NO

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • Quick Share

    YES

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES (NO at launch, will be updated in Jan 2025)

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Bamboo Paper

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant

    YES

  • LG Quick Guide

    YES

  • LG Lively Theme

    YES

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size 97 Keys(US), 98 Keys(UK) w/ Numeric keypad

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

LED

  • LED

    Power, Charging

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Fan cooling system

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1), USB 2.0 (x1)

  • USB Type C

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 & USB PD Support (x2)

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

