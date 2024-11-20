Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machine with AI DD®

WTL9-14W

Front view

Smart and Advanced Laundry

Fabric Care

AI DD® technology optimises motions based on weight & fabric type.*

Powerful & Fast Wash

TurboClean3D™ offers a thorough clean in 40 minute*

Intelligent Control

The Auto Arrange Program memorises your previous wash cycles.*

Quiet Performer

The dampers in conjunction with the sensor help to deliver a quiet wash.

*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycles only. The results may be different depending on the environment. The 'Auto Arrange Program' feature automatically arranges wash cycles on the control panel in order of most frequently used cycle when used more than 10 times. The feature also automatically changes the default cycle options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively. Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 5.5kg loads. Compared the Conventional Cotton Cycle with and without TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

AI DD®

Intelligent Care

Automatically optimise motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.*

Varied Washing and Combination Motions are Applied Based on the Fabric Type

Icons of laundry behavior applied according to the type of fabric

*AI DD® available for AI Wash cycle only. Images used for illustrative purposes only.

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™1

Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Reduce exposure to allergens with the Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™

Select the 'Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ to open up fibres and assist in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Intelligent Control

Creates Personalised Laundry Options Based on Your Usage

Personalised laundry options are created based on your washing patterns. The Auto Arrange Program memorises your previous wash cycles.*

*The 'Auto Arrange Program' feature automatically arranges wash cycles on the control panel in order of most frequently used cycle when used more than 10 times. The feature also automatically changes the default cycle options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.

TurboClean3D™

Powerful & Fast Washing

Make more time in your day for what matters most. The TurboClean™ option combines WaveForce™, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology to wash 5.5kg of lightly soiled cotton loads in 39 minutes*.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 5.5kg loads. Compared the Conventional Cotton Cycle with and without TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment. Video for illustrative purposes only.

WaveForce™

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

TurboDrum™

Designed to rotate the drum in one direction while the pulsator directs water the opposite way.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

Jet Spray

The water movement technology aids quick and effective rinsing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

Inverter Direct Drive Motor™

An Optimal Way to Wash

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimised cycles to wash fabric.

Agitating motion: A normal washing motion

Agitating motion : A normal washing motion

Swing motion: A gentle swing ideal to handle delicate fabrics

Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

Rotating motion: Helps to entangle the fabric and wash it clean.

Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean

Rubbing motion: Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

Power motion: A strong and fast movement of the pulsator

WaveForce™ : Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Video for illustrative purposes only.

A image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel and lint filter design.

A Large Lint Filter to Help Keep the Tub and Your Clothes Clean

A large lint filter helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.
Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts

*2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

It shows accessories that keep the washing machine quiet. A puppy is sleeping next to the washing machine.

Quiet Performer

The horizontal and vertical dampers in conjunction with the sensor help to deliver a quiet wash.
Download WTL9-14W Specs

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the [IE] error code?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the OE error code?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the (dE) error code?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What size washing machine do I need?

The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.

How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?

Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?

Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.

 

At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.

How can I help save energy during washing?

Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.

What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?

An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.

Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?

No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.

How does AI DD benefit my laundry?

LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness  of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.

Do top load washing machines have AI DD?

Select top load models have AI DD®,  which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load. 

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.

What are the benefits of an LG top loader?

The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

What can a smart washing machine do?

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.

Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?

The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

PROGRAMS

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Cotton

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Deep Wash

    Yes

  • Eco Cotton

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Quick Tub Clean

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Sweat Stains

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Touch LCD + LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    Yes

  • TurboClean

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Product Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Inlet

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboClean 3D

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1420

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    752 x 1140 x 797

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1070 x 730

  • Product Weight (kg)

    59.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    65.0

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    4.5 Star

  • WELS Registration Code

    C02250 (Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for more than 3 seconds, Temp. Warm) / / Water Consumption per wash: 144L

  • WELS Water Rating (Wash)

    4 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboClean

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098760206

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.

What people are saying

